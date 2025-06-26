Austin Reaves Turns Down Lakers’ Max Contract Offer

Austin Reaves has reportedly turned down the Los Angeles Lakers’ max contract offer—an offer that was reportedly for four years and $89.2 million. However, Reaves can become a free agent next season and command a higher max contract, provided he continues to develop at the rate he has over the last couple of years. Still, there is some risk that Reaves is taking by making this decision. Regardless, one has to admire the former Wichita State standout for betting on himself. After all, Austin Reaves has become one of the most important players on the current Los Angeles Lakers roster.

Austin Reaves Declines Lakers’ Contract Offer of Four Years, $89.2 Million

Austin Reaves’ Impact for the Los Angeles Lakers



Reaves has become a tertiary option for the Los Angeles Lakers behind LeBron James and Luka Dončić. Clearly, the organization is high on Reaves and his potential. In his four-year career thus far, Austin Reaves has averaged 14.5 points, 4.3 assists, and 3.8 total rebounds per game. Moreover, he has also tallied a career field goal percentage of 48.1 percent, along with a career three-point shooting percentage of 37.0 percent.

Reaves’ best season so far was this past year, during which he truly developed the confidence to become one of the main options for the Lakers. This past season, the six-foot-five shooting guard logged a career-high 20.2 points, 5.8 assists, and 4.5 total rebounds per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the field. Given these numbers, it is clear that Austin Reaves has a high ceiling. It makes sense why the Lakers were eager to offer him a new deal ahead of next offseason. However, Reaves and his camp should still be wary of the risks of leaving this much money on the table.

A Risky but Bold Decision by the Young Lakers Guard



While no one wants to think about it, injuries are always a risk in today’s Association. This year’s NBA Playoffs taught us that much. If something were to happen to Austin Reaves this coming season, it could hurt his value and potentially derail his chance for another max contract offer.

Furthermore, down seasons do happen in the NBA. While it’s not a guaranteed Reaves will have one, a statistical decline could make front offices pause and reconsider offering max deals to fringe All-Star players. All in all, Austin Reaves’ decision to turn down the four-year max contract offer is a bold one. That being said, his current trajectory suggests that he could very well be worth it down the line.