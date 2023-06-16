College Football

Austin Simmons Reclassification News: Florida Gator QB Commit Still Class of 2025 According to Family

David Evans
austin simmons

Amid a flurry of speculation, the family of Austin Simmons, the 4-star quarterback commit for the Florida Gators, staunchly denies rumors of his academic reclassification. They affirm, contrary to circulating reports, that Simmons remains on track as a student-athlete in the Class of 2025 at Moore Haven High School, thus refuting claims he would fast-track to the University of Florida for the forthcoming fall semester.

What is Reclassification?

Reclassification, in the context of high school sports, refers to an athlete’s decision to change their anticipated graduation year. When a student-athlete elects to reclassify to an earlier graduation year, it means they are accelerating their academic coursework to graduate ahead of their original class.

The primary reason for doing this is usually to start their college athletic career sooner, either to seize early recruitment opportunities, gain competitive advantages, or align more effectively with the schedules of prospective collegiate sports programs.

Austin Simmons’ Father Denies Reports that QB Will Reclassify to Class of 2023

The whirlwind began when the national recruiting platform, On3, published a report suggesting Simmons had moved from the Class of 2025 to the Class of 2023. Swiftly, fan sites picked up the narrative, adding fuel to the fire. This led to a clash of interpretations, with David Simmons, Austin’s father, telling The Palm Beach Post unequivocally that such reports were “not accurate.”


During his sophomore year at Pahokee in 2022, Simmons showcased his outstanding athletic ability, completing 68% of his passes for 3,141 yards and 24 touchdowns. Furthermore, his versatility shone through with his impressive ground game, securing an average of 6.5 yards per carry. His exceptional performance helped propel Pahokee to the region final of the FHSAA playoffs.

After an eventful journey that saw him leave Pahokee for Moore Haven in April, Simmons made his commitment to Billy Napier and Florida football official.

As of now, the Simmons family stands firm on their version of events. It remains to be seen how this saga will unfold, but Austin Simmons remains one of the most closely watched student-athletes in the country. Regardless of the class he graduates with, his journey will be one to watch.

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
