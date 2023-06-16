Amid a flurry of speculation, the family of Austin Simmons, the 4-star quarterback commit for the Florida Gators, staunchly denies rumors of his academic reclassification. They affirm, contrary to circulating reports, that Simmons remains on track as a student-athlete in the Class of 2025 at Moore Haven High School, thus refuting claims he would fast-track to the University of Florida for the forthcoming fall semester.

What is Reclassification?

Reclassification, in the context of high school sports, refers to an athlete’s decision to change their anticipated graduation year. When a student-athlete elects to reclassify to an earlier graduation year, it means they are accelerating their academic coursework to graduate ahead of their original class.

The primary reason for doing this is usually to start their college athletic career sooner, either to seize early recruitment opportunities, gain competitive advantages, or align more effectively with the schedules of prospective collegiate sports programs.

Austin Simmons’ Father Denies Reports that QB Will Reclassify to Class of 2023

The whirlwind began when the national recruiting platform, On3, published a report suggesting Simmons had moved from the Class of 2025 to the Class of 2023. Swiftly, fan sites picked up the narrative, adding fuel to the fire. This led to a clash of interpretations, with David Simmons, Austin’s father, telling The Palm Beach Post unequivocally that such reports were “not accurate.”

Reports that 4-star #FloridaGators QB commit Austin Simmons has reclassified to the Class of 2023 are “not accurate,” per his father David Simmons. The 17 year-old is still a Class of 2025 recruit and enrolled to play football at Moore Haven. #pbcpreps https://t.co/rLV9yg0L2J — Emilee Smarr (@emilee_smarr) June 16, 2023



During his sophomore year at Pahokee in 2022, Simmons showcased his outstanding athletic ability, completing 68% of his passes for 3,141 yards and 24 touchdowns. Furthermore, his versatility shone through with his impressive ground game, securing an average of 6.5 yards per carry. His exceptional performance helped propel Pahokee to the region final of the FHSAA playoffs.

After an eventful journey that saw him leave Pahokee for Moore Haven in April, Simmons made his commitment to Billy Napier and Florida football official.

As of now, the Simmons family stands firm on their version of events. It remains to be seen how this saga will unfold, but Austin Simmons remains one of the most closely watched student-athletes in the country. Regardless of the class he graduates with, his journey will be one to watch.

College Football Betting Guides 2023