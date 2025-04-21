MLB News and Rumors

Austin Wynns becomes fifth Reds player to have six hits in a game

Jeremy Freeborn
Cincinnati Reds catcher Austin Wynns of San Diego, California tied the franchise record for most hits in a game with six on Sunday. He accomplished the feat in a 24-2 Reds triumph over the Baltimore Orioles.

Wynns had one home run and five singles. What is remarkable about Wynns’s six hits was the fact he batted ninth in the order. Wynns finished the game with two runs scored and six runs batted in.

Who were the other four Reds to record six hits in a game?

The first Reds player to have six hits in a game was Tony Cuccinello of Long Island City, New York. He had three singles, two doubles and one triple in a 17-3 Reds win over the Boston Braves on August 13, 1931. Cuccinello was followed by Hall of Fame catcher Ernie Lombardi of Oakland, California, who had five singles and one double in a 21-10 Reds win over the Philadelphia Phillies on May 9, 1937; All-Star catcher Walker Cooper of Atherton, Missouri, who had three home runs and three singles in a 23-4 Reds win over the Chicago Cubs on July 6, 1949; and Phil Ervin of Mobile, Alabama, who had four singles, one double, and one triple in a 17-9 Reds win over the Colorado Rockies on July 13, 2019.

Wynns in 2025

Wynns is now batting .455 with two home runs and nine runs batted in. During nine games, 22 at bats and 24 plate appearances, he scored five runs and had 10 hits, two walks, 16 total bases, an on base percentage of .500 and a slugging percentage of .727.

In the National League Central hunt

With the win, the Reds improved to the .500 mark. They have a record of 11 wins and 11 losses, and are in third place in the National League Central, two games back of the division leading Chicago Cubs. The Milwaukee Brewers are also in the hunt at 12 wins and 10 losses. The Brewers, which are one game back of Chicago, also won via a blowout on Sunday, as they clobbered the Athletics 14-1.

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
