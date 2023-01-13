After missing the grand slam in 2022, Novak Djokovic will enter the 2023 Australian Open as the odds-on favorite to win the men’s single’s title.

The opening round will begin on Monday, January16 and continue until the men’s final on January 29.

At -110 odds, Djokovic enters as the overwhelming betting favorite while Daniil Medvedev is next on the list with +650 odds to win the Aussie Open. Nick Krygios (+1400), Stefanos Tsitsipas (+1600), and Rafael Nadal (+2000) round out the top-five contenders to win the event.

Read on to learn more about 2023 Australian Open odds, along with who the public is backing to win the first grand slam tournament of the season.

Australian Open 2023 Betting Trends

The 2023 Australian Open fully gets underway Monday, and the betting community isn’t anticipating any surprises.

Data released from BetOnline shows that nearly half of the public money is being wagered on the favorites, Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek.

On the men’s side, 48.7% of the betting handle has come in on Djokovic, while the rest of the field combines for just over 50% of the action. Nick Kyrgios has the second-most money bet on him to win the Aussie Open.

On the women’s side, Swiatek’s support is even greater with 54.3% of the betting handle on the three-time major champion. Jessica Pegula is second to Swiatek in terms of betting, but with just a 1/4 of the favorite’s handle.

Australian Open 2023 Odds

Rafael Nadal will begin his title defense with a tough test in the opening round but could offer bettors some value at +2000 odds to win the Australian Open.

However, the tournament is undoubtedly Djokovic’s to lose.

At -110 odds, the Serbian tennis star is the overwhelming favorite to take home the first grand slam of the season.

Last year, Djokovic was infamously barred from competition due to vaccine requirements in Australia. Prior to that, he had won the last three Australian Opens in 2021, 2020, and 2019.

For a complete breakdown of every player’s chances to win the 2023 Australian Open, check out the odds from BetOnline below.