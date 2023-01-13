Tennis News and Rumors

Australian Open 2023: Djokovic Opens As Odds-On Favorite To Win Aussie Open

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
3 min read
Australian Open 2023- Djokovic Opens As Odds-On Favorite To Win Aussie Open
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

After missing the grand slam in 2022, Novak Djokovic will enter the 2023 Australian Open as the odds-on favorite to win the men’s single’s title.

The opening round will begin on Monday, January16 and continue until the men’s final on January 29.

At -110 odds, Djokovic enters as the overwhelming betting favorite while Daniil Medvedev is next on the list with +650 odds to win the Aussie Open. Nick Krygios (+1400), Stefanos Tsitsipas (+1600), and Rafael Nadal (+2000) round out the top-five contenders to win the event.

Read on to learn more about 2023 Australian Open odds, along with who the public is backing to win the first grand slam tournament of the season.

Australian Open 2023 Betting Trends

The 2023 Australian Open fully gets underway Monday, and the betting community isn’t anticipating any surprises.

Data released from BetOnline shows that nearly half of the public money is being wagered on the favorites, Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek.

On the men’s side, 48.7% of the betting handle has come in on Djokovic, while the rest of the field combines for just over 50% of the action. Nick Kyrgios has the second-most money bet on him to win the Aussie Open.

On the women’s side, Swiatek’s support is even greater with 54.3% of the betting handle on the three-time major champion. Jessica Pegula is second to Swiatek in terms of betting, but with just a 1/4 of the favorite’s handle.

Australian Open 2023 Odds

Rafael Nadal will begin his title defense with a tough test in the opening round but could offer bettors some value at +2000 odds to win the Australian Open.

However, the tournament is undoubtedly Djokovic’s to lose.

At -110 odds, the Serbian tennis star is the overwhelming favorite to take home the first grand slam of the season.

Last year, Djokovic was infamously barred from competition due to vaccine requirements in Australia. Prior to that, he had won the last three Australian Opens in 2021, 2020, and 2019.

For a complete breakdown of every player’s chances to win the 2023 Australian Open, check out the odds from BetOnline below.

ATP Tennis Player Australian Open Odds Play
Novak Djokovic -110 BetOnline logo
Daniil Medvedev +650 BetOnline logo
Nick Krygios +1400 BetOnline logo
Stefanos Tsitsipas +1600 BetOnline logo
Rafael Nadal +2000 BetOnline logo
Felix Auger Aliassime +2200 BetOnline logo
Taylor Fritz +2200 BetOnline logo
Jannik Sinner +2200 BetOnline logo
Holger Rune +3000 BetOnline logo
Casper Rudd +3300 BetOnline logo
Matteo Berrettini +5000 BetOnline logo
Sebastian Korda +5000 BetOnline logo
Cameron Norrie +6600 BetOnline logo
Alexander Zverev +6600 BetOnline logo
Andrey Rublev +10000 BetOnline logo
Francis Tiafoe +10000 BetOnline logo
Hubert Hurkacz +12500 BetOnline logo
Denis Shapovalov +12500 BetOnline logo
Alex de Minaur +12500 BetOnline logo
Jack Draper +12500 BetOnline logo
Roberto Bautista Agut +20000 BetOnline logo
Borna Coric +25000 BetOnline logo
Dominic Thiem +25000 BetOnline logo
Karen Khachanov +30000 BetOnline logo
Pablo Carreno Busta +35000 BetOnline logo
Grigor Dimitrov +35000 BetOnline logo
Lorenzo Musetti +40000 BetOnline logo
Andy Murray +40000 BetOnline logo
Stan Wawrinka +50000 BetOnline logo
Tommy Paul +50000 BetOnline logo
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina +75000 BetOnline logo
Diego Schwartzman +100000 BetOnline logo
Daniel Evans +100000 BetOnline logo
Miomir Kecmanovic +100000 BetOnline logo
Francisco Cerundolo +100000 BetOnline logo
Yoshihito Nishioka +100000 BetOnline logo
Botic van de Zandschulp +100000 BetOnline logo
Alexei Popyrin +100000 BetOnline logo
Christopher Eubanks 100000 BetOnline logo
Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy and Sits Out for the 2023 season

Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy and Sits Out for the 2023 season

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 12 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Carlos Alcaraz Becomes Youngest Year-End No. 1 In ATP History
Carlos Alcaraz Becomes Youngest Year-End No. 1 In ATP History
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 16 2022
Tennis News and Rumors
Emma Raducanu has a chance to become first billionaire female athlete
Emma Raducanu has a chance to become first billionaire female athlete
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 15 2022
Tennis News and Rumors
WATCH- Novak Djokovic Trainer Caught Spiking Drink At Paris Masters
WATCH: Novak Djokovic Trainer Caught Spiking Drink At Paris Masters
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 8 2022
Tennis News and Rumors
Coco Gauff Signs Multi-Year Extension with New Balance
Coco Gauff Signs Multi-Year Extension with New Balance
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 1 2022
Tennis News and Rumors
Top Tennis Stars Earn 86% Of Their Earnings From Endorsements
Top Tennis Players Earn 86% Of Their Earnings From Endorsements
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Oct 28 2022
Tennis News and Rumors
Naomi Osaka Tops Serena Williams As Highest-Paid Female Athlete
Naomi Osaka Tops Serena Williams As Highest-Paid Female Athlete
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Oct 28 2022
More News
Arrow to top