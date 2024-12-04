Avalanche have impressive comeback in win over the Sabres

The Colorado Avalanche delivered the biggest comeback of the 2024-25 National Hockey League regular season on Tuesday. The Avalanche were trailing the Buffalo Sabres 4-0 after the first period, when they scored five unanswered goals to take the 5-4 victory. The loss is just the latest defeat for the Sabres, whose fans have experienced significant heartbreak and disappointment watching their team play in the history of the franchise. In addition to not winning a single Stanley Cup, the Sabres have missed the playoffs for 13 consecutive seasons dating back to 2010-11.

Who contributed to the Avalanche comeback?

The Avalanche were led in scoring by centre Nathan MacKinnon of Halifax, Nova Scotia, who had three points (two goals and one assist). MacKinnon scored Colorado’s first goal of the game and only goal of the second period at 2:24 of the middle frame. MacKinnon’s second period goal was unassisted. MacKinnon then tied the game at four from Mikko Rantanen of Nousiainen, Finland and defenseman Devon Toews of Abbotsford, British Columbia at 7:39 of the third period.

Two more Avalanche players had a multi-point game. They were Logan O’Connor of Missouri City, Texas (one goal and one assist for two points) and defenseman Calvin de Haan of Carp, Ontario (two assists).

Meanwhile, the other two Avalanche goal scorers were Joel Kiviranta of Vantaa, Finland and Artturi Lehkonen of Piikkio, Finland. Lehkonen scored the game-winning goal with four minutes and 22 seconds left in the third period to break a 4-4 deadlock. MacKinnon and de Haan had the assists.

Moved into a playoff spot

With the win, the Avalanche improved to a record of 14 wins and 12 losses for 28 points. They also moved into an eighth place tie with the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference. The Oilers also have 28 points, but have one less win than Colorado. On Tuesday, the Oilers were blanked 1-0 by the Vegas Golden Knights.