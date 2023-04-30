Avalanche LW Andrew Cogliano out long term with a broken neck

Colorado Avalanche left winger Andrew Cogliano of Toronto, Ontario will be out for a significant amount of time with a broken neck suffered on Friday. The Avalanche’s 2022-23 season hangs in the balance on Sunday as they face the Seattle Kraken in the seventh game of the Western Conference first round playoff series.

How and when did the injury happen?

Cogliano was the recipient of a hard hit into the boards by Kraken forward Jordan Eberle of Regina, Saskatchewan in the sixth game go the first round playoff series. Eberle actually hit Cogliano from behind with two minutes and 16 seconds left in the second period and was assessed a two minute minor infraction for boarding. At the time of the incident, there was genuine surprise that Eberle was not given a five minute major penalty. Ironically, Eberle and Cogliano were teammates with the Edmonton Oilers during the 2010-11 season. The Avalanche beat the Kraken 4-1 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington to tie the best out of seven series at three games apiece.

2022-23 NHL Season Statistics

In 79 games during the regular season, Cogliano had 10 goals and nine assists for 19 points. He was a +6 with 44 penalty minutes, two shorthanded points, 85 shots on goal, 33 faceoff wins, 54 blocked shots, 55 hits, 24 takeaways and nine giveaways. Cogliano’s two shorthanded points were both shorthanded assists on goals by Logan O’Connor of Missouri City, Texas. The first came in a 3-2 Avalanche win over the New York Rangers on October 25, and the second came in a 5-3 Avalanche win over the Florida Panthers on February 11. In the postseason, Cogliano has had one shot on goal, one faceoff win, two blocked shots, five hits, two takeaways and one giveaway in four games.

Known for his Durability

Throughout Cogliano’s career, he has been best known for his endurance and durability. From 2007 to 2018, he played in 830 consecutive games with the Oilers and Anaheim Ducks, the seventh most consecutive games in NHL history.

Three teams linked to Cogliano Advance

Three teams linked to Cogliano have advanced to the second round. Two of them are Cogliano’s former teams, the Oilers and Dallas Stars. While Cogliano’s hometown team, the Toronto Maple Leafs are also in round two for the first time since 2004.