Avalanche reach second round of the 2024 NHL Playoffs

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Colorado Avalanche at Calgary Flames

The Colorado Avalanche are off to the second round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. In game five on Tuesday from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, the Avalanche pounded the Winnipeg Jets 6-3 to win the best out of seven series four games to one. In the five games in the series, the Avalanche had a high potent offense. As a team, Colorado scored 28 goals, and they accomplished the feat against a Jets goaltender in Connor Hellebuyck of Commerce, Michigan, who won the 2020 Vezina Trophy, the 2024 William M. Jennings Trophy, and is a finalist for the 2024 Vezina Trophy.

Big Third Period in Game 5

The Avalanche player who stood out the most in game five was right winger Mikko Rantanen of Nousiainen, Finland. With the game tied at three goals apiece in the third period, Rantanen came to the forefront with the game-winning goal and a key insurance marker for his first two goals of the series. Rantanen put the Avalanche up 4-3 from Devon Toews of Abbotsford, British Columbia and Nathan MacKinnon of Halifax, Nova Scotia at 4:11 of the final frame. Then three minutes and 50 seconds later, Rantanen put the Avalanche up 5-3 from Cale Makar of Calgary, Alberta (arguably the best defenseman in the game today) and MacKinnon.

Rantanen actually had three points in game five. He had a secondary assist on a goal by Valeri Nichushkin of Chelyabinsk, Russia. Nichushkin himself had a monster series as he had seven goals in five games.

Who led the Avalanche in points in the series?

Three Avalanche players had two goals and seven assists for nine points. They were Makar, Rantanen and McKinnon.

Who is up next for Colorado?

The Avalanche play the winner of the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights. They play against each other on Wednesday in game five with the series deadlocked at two games apiece.

 

Colorado Avalanche NHL News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

