Colorado Avalanche right winger Mikko Rantanen of Nousiainen, Finland, was the National Hockey League first star of the week for the week from November 7-13. In two games, Rantanen had three goals and four assists for seven points. He was a +4 with two penalty minutes, three power-play points, one game-winning goal, six shots on goal, four hits, three blocked shots and three faceoff wins.

Three points against Nashville

On November 10, Rantanen had two goals and one assist for three points in a 5-3 Avalanche win over the Nashville Predators. Both of Rantanen’s goals were set up by Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon of Halifax, Nova Scotia. Rantanen’s second goal was the game-winning goal, which took place at 10:48 of the second period, and put Colorado up 4-1 at the time.

Four points against Carolina

On November 12, Rantanen had one goal and three assists in a 4-1 Colorado win over the Carolina Hurricanes. Rantanen, who was involved in all four of the Avalanche goals, was a +3, and scored his lone goal on the only shot on goal, with two minutes and 10 seconds left in the game into an empty net. Rantanen’s assists came on two goals by reigning Norris Trophy winner Cale Makar of Calgary, Alberta, and another by MacKinnon.

2022-23 NHL stats

Rantanen leads the Avalanche in scoring with 25 points. He also leads Colorado with 11 goals, nine even strength goals, 12 power-play points, and two game-winning goals. In fact, Rantanen leads the NHL with nine even strength markers. So far in 2022-23, he also has 11 goals, is a +6, 46 shots on goal, eight blocked shots, 16 hits, 30 faceoff wins, 13 takeaways and five giveaways.

Third in the Central

The Avalanche have a record of eight wins, five regulation losses and one loss in extra time for 17 points. They are third in the Central Division, and are three points back of the division-leading Dallas Stars, and two games back of the Winnipeg Jets. It should be noted that Colorado along with the St. Louis Blues, Columbus Blue Jackets and Winnipeg have played the fewest games in the NHL with 14 each.