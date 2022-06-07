Avalanche Sweep Oilers, Advance To Stanley Cup Finals

If anybody is still doubting that the Colorado Avalanche are not the best team in the NHL, hopefully, this series against the Edmonton Oilers proved that they clearly are.

Most people expected that the Avalanche were going to be able to come away with a series win against the Oilers, but sweeping them was certainly the last thing that most expected.

Colorado was able to win three of these four games by at least two goals. They will now take on the winner of the New York Rangers or the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Finals.

Will The Avalanche Win The Stanley Cup Finals?

From the looks of things right now, it seems like the Avalanche have a legitimate chance of winning the Stanley Cup. The New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning are certainly high-level teams, but this Avalanche team just seems too good on the offensive side of the puck to lose to either of them.

One thing that could be interesting is that the Lightning and the Rangers have arguably the best two goalies in the NHL, which means that Colorado could have some struggles in putting the puck in the back of the net. However, this team has been putting the puck in the back of the net at a high level against anybody in the NHL all year and that should not change.

Avalanche vs Rangers/Lighting Odds to Win the Series

Because the series between the New York Rangers and the Tampa Bay Lightning has not finished, the odds for the Stanley Cup Finals are not out yet. The Avalanche are currently the favorite to win the Stanley Cup with -225 odds.

When they come out, we will have a breakdown of the odds to win the Stanley Cup Finals between the Avalanche and Rangers/Lightning from BetOnline, one of the top NHL betting sites.

When Does The Stanley Cup Finals Start?

The start date for the Stanley Cup Finals has yet to be announced. People are expecting that game 1 will start on either June 15th or 18th.