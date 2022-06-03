NHL

Avalanche Take A Commanding 2-0 Lead Against The Oilers

Jon Conahan
The Colorado Avalanche are clearly the best team in hockey. There’s simply no other way to put it and what they’re doing to the Edmonton Oilers right now proves that. 

They were able to win their first two series of the Stanley Cup playoffs against the Nashville Predators and an impressive St. Louis Blues squad. Now, it almost looks as if they’re messing around with the Edmonton Oilers and are getting ready for the Stanley Cup. Obviously, a lot can change considering that it’s only going to be game 3, but this Avalanche team just looks to be head and shoulders better than anybody in the NHL right now.

We’ve been hot in our Stanley Cup playoff betting picks throughout the past few weeks, so come check them out here.

Will The Avalanche Sweep The Oilers?

From the looks of things right now, it certainly seems like a possibility that the Colorado Avalanche can sweep the Edmonton Oilers. Colorado is simply just that good and if Edmonton doesn’t wake up in game 3, the series is likely going to be over in a sweep.

The reason why the Colorado Avalanche are clearly the best team in hockey is that they have way too many guys who can beat you on any given night. Guys like Nazim Kadri, Mikko Rantanen, Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, and others are just too much for the Edmonton Oilers to handle despite them having Connor McDavid and multiple other high-level players.

Avalanche vs Oilers Odds to Win the Series

The series odds are going to see the Edmonton Oilers coming in as a huge underdog. Considering that Colorado was able to take care of business in game 2 and also scored eight goals in game 1, it certainly makes sense.

Below are the odds to win the series for the Avalanche vs Oilers from BetOnline, one of the top NHL betting sites.

NHL Playoff Odds Avalanche Oilers BetOnline Free Play
Odds to Win the Series -900 +600 BetOnline logo

When Is Game 2 Between The Avalanche and Oilers?

Game 3 between the Edmonton Oilers and the Colorado Avalanche is going to be taking place on Saturday, June 4th. This game is going to start at 8 EST and will take place in Edmonton.

Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
