Back BYU to beat Oregon at BetOnline and receive a FREE BET

This Saturday, BYU travel to Eugene to take on the Oregon Ducks in a top-25 matchup.

#12 BYU Cougars (2-0) @ #25 Oregon Ducks (1-1)

Where and when?

Kick-off: Saturday, 9/17/2022 3:30 pm EDT.

Saturday, 9/17/2022 3:30 pm EDT. Venue: Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR.

Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR. TV: Live on ABC.

What are the odds?

Team Moneyline Spread BYU

+145 +3.5 Oregon

-160 -3.5

Total Over 58

-115 Under 58

-105

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline

Oregon started this season getting a lesson from the SEC when Georgia thrashed them 49-3 on the opening weekend. They bounced back by beating Eastern Washington and chalking up 70 points last weekend. BYU have beaten top-10 Baylor and South Florida on the back of tough defense so far. Oregon will look to prove themselves again on Saturday whereas BYU will look to keep their good form rolling.

How will this game be decided?

This matchup could be won and lost in the trenches when BYU have the ball. Their offensive line is among the best in the country two weeks into the season, ranking second in PFF’s pass blocking metric. Combining that with a below average Oregon pass rush, and a secondary that can’t cover anyone should lead to a big night for BYU QB, Jaren Hall. If Hall can’t do it with his arm then he always possesses the ability to take off and make things happen with his legs.

BYU’s pass defense through two games has been pretty stellar thus far. They are top 20 in opponent passing yards per game. Bo Nix (28/33, 277 yds, 5TD) was pretty special against Eastern Washington last week, but this is a totally different task. We saw against Georgia that he is not always going to be racking up those kind of numbers. Granted, Georgia are likely the best defense in the country, but it shows that Nix can be inaccurate under pressure.

Oregon might feel they will have more luck attacking on the ground where their running back by committee approach could yield better results. BYU still only allows an average of 3.4 yards per carry this season and it is difficult to find where the Ducks are getting enough points to win this game.

What is the Pick?

With an easy night for Jaren Hall and Oregon having difficulty scoring, we are backing BYU on the moneyline at +145 with BetOnline.