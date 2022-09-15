College Football Picks

Back BYU to beat Oregon at BetOnline and receive a FREE BET

Author image
David Evans
3 min read
byucheerleaders
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

This Saturday, BYU travel to Eugene to take on the Oregon Ducks in a top-25 matchup. Our friends at BetOnline have graciously offered a bonus for all new accounts that place a bet on this game. So, if it is a free bet and college football betting tips you are after, you are in the right place.

#12 BYU Cougars (2-0) @  #25 Oregon Ducks (1-1)

Where and when?

  • Kick-off: Saturday, 9/17/2022 3:30 pm EDT.
  • Venue: Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR.
  • TV: Live on ABC.

What are the odds?

Team Moneyline Spread
BYU
 +145 +3.5
Oregon
 -160 -3.5

 

Total
Over 58
 -115
Under 58
 -105

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline

Best Betting Sites for College Football

$750 Welcome Bonus When You Sign Up
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets Worth $100 Each
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$1000 Welcome Bonus
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Up To $2,500 Deposit Match
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $500
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Oregon started this season getting a lesson from the SEC when Georgia thrashed them 49-3 on the opening weekend. They bounced back by beating Eastern Washington and chalking up 70 points last weekend. BYU have beaten top-10 Baylor and South Florida on the back of tough defense so far. Oregon will look to prove themselves again on Saturday whereas BYU will look to keep their good form rolling.

2023 NFL draft film room: BYU QB Jaren Hall

How will this game be decided?

This matchup could be won and lost in the trenches when BYU have the ball. Their offensive line is among the best in the country two weeks into the season, ranking second in PFF’s pass blocking metric. Combining that with a below average Oregon pass rush, and a secondary that can’t cover anyone should lead to a big night for BYU QB, Jaren Hall. If Hall can’t do it with his arm then he always possesses the ability to take off and make things happen with his legs.

BYU’s pass defense through two games has been pretty stellar thus far. They are top 20 in opponent passing yards per game. Bo Nix (28/33, 277 yds, 5TD) was pretty special against Eastern Washington last week, but this is a totally different task. We saw against Georgia that he is not always going to be racking up those kind of numbers. Granted, Georgia are likely the best defense in the country, but it shows that Nix can be inaccurate under pressure.

Oregon might feel they will have more luck attacking on the ground where their running back by committee approach could yield better results. BYU still only allows an average of 3.4 yards per carry this season and it is difficult to find where the Ducks are getting enough points to win this game.

What is the Pick?

With an easy night for Jaren Hall and Oregon having difficulty scoring, we are backing BYU on the moneyline at +145 with BetOnline.

Bet on BYU at +145 with BetOnline to claim your FREE BET!
Topics  
College Football Picks NCAAF
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
Author image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To College Football Picks

College Football Picks
fsu

NCAAF Week 3 Parlay Betting Tips

Author image David Evans  •  3h
College Football Picks
Miami vs Texas A&M Odds, Predictions, And Betting Picks For NCAA Week 3 Match
Miami vs Texas A&M Odds, Predictions, And Betting Picks For NCAA Week 3 Match
Author image James Foglio  •  16h
College Football Picks
Penn State vs Auburn Odds, Predictions, And Betting Picks For NCAA Week 3 Match
Penn State vs Auburn Odds, Predictions, And Betting Picks For NCAA Week 3 Match
Author image James Foglio  •  Sep 14 2022
College Football Picks
Georgia vs South Carolina Odds, Predictions, And Betting Picks For NCAA Week 3 Match
Georgia vs South Carolina Odds, Predictions, And Betting Picks For NCAA Week 3 Match
Author image James Foglio  •  Sep 13 2022
College Football Picks
NCAA Football: College Football Playoff National Championship-Clemson vs Louisiana State
Claim $1000 College Football Betting Promo | NCAA Week 3 Betting Offer
Author image Andy Newton  •  Sep 13 2022
College Football Picks
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Boston College
Free College Football Best Bet Including $750 Betting Promo To Stake On It
Author image nikhilkalro  •  Sep 13 2022
College Football Picks
NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Ohio State vs Alabama
Claim $750 College Football Free Bet | NCAA Week 3 Betting Offer
Author image Andy Newton  •  Sep 13 2022
More News
Arrow to top