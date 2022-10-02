Backup Cooper Rush Becomes First Cowboys Quarterback to Win First Four Starts

Reports indicate Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott is pressing for a return to his starting quarterback position next week against the Rams. Cooper Rush replies”not so fast.”

The undrafted, unheralded backup resumed his undefeated season Sunday as Prescott’s fill-in. The Cowboys reigned supreme over divisional rival the Washington Guardians 25-10. Rush threw multiple touchdowns in the turnover-free passing process.

In fact, Cooper Rush became the first Cowboys quarterback in the team’s 63-year history to win his first four games.

Prescott’s eyes enlarge more than his thumb when glaring at these statistics. The familiar face of the franchise lost the season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A broken bone in his hand required surgery, leading to Rush ascending to the coveted Cowboys starting spot.

Opportunity breeds success. Those who engaged in NFL betting against the Cowboys when Prescott went down are left with empty pockets and full excuses.

Rush hasn’t thrown a pick in any of his starts. His efficiency lifts the Cowboys from being the only team to not score a touchdown in Week 1 with 3 measly points to scoring at least 20 in all of Rush’s subsequent starts.

The before and after generates whispers about a brewing quarterback controversy. Jerry Jones swooped to grab headlines as usual by turning up the temperature on the increasingly heated discussion last week.

“Of course I would.” “Of course, that means we’ve won. If he comes in and plays as well as Prescott plays—if Rush played that well over these next games ahead, I’d walk to New York to get that.” — Cowboys owner Jerry Jones when asked about his desire for a quarterback controversy, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Jerry walked back those comments, but the fanbase continues to run with the growing story. #WASvsDAL trends third in the world with many fans praising Rush’s abilities.

Skip Bayless tops the insufferable list of Cowboys diehards. The former award-winning Cowboys reporter and current sports debate godfather voices loud support for Rush.

Cooper Rush: first Cowboys QB in history to win his first 4 starts. This one was his most impressive, given little to no running game, shaky protection. Two TDs were great throws. Two potential INTs were negated by obvious penalties that caused them. Unspectacularly special. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 2, 2022

Rush cashed in his opportunities on the field, but Dak makes the big bucks off it. He inked a 4 year, $160 million contract with the Dallas Cowboys, including a $126 million guaranteed.

Surely following the money trail doesn’t lead to a change at quarterback. Or does it?