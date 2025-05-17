Baltimore Orioles: Gunnar Henderson And Jim Palmer React To Brandon Hyde’s Firing

Something had to give for Baltimore Orioles fans who watched Friday night’s discouraging loss to the Washington Nationals. The Orioles left far too many baserunners after getting a decent outing from starting pitcher Cade Povich.

Orioles offense tonight: 14 hits

4 walks

15 LOB Lose to the Nationals 4-3 — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) May 17, 2025

Those of us who watched the game know that it should have been a win, and perhaps if it had been, Brandon Hyde and Tim Cossins may still be part of the Orioles organization today.

The Orioles announce that Brandon Hyde has been relieved of managerial duties. Third base coach Tony Mansolino has been named interim manager. pic.twitter.com/QjhwaZHNKz — MLB (@MLB) May 17, 2025

Gunnar Henderson and Jim Palmer are among the Orioles, present and past, to react to Hyde’s firing.

What Gunnar Henderson Said

Henderson was heartbroken about the firing. Hyde is the only MLB manager the 2023 AL Rookie of the Year ever had. Henderson said that Hyde put him in great situations to succeed over the years.

Gunnar Henderson on the firing of manager Brandon Hyde “I hate it for him” pic.twitter.com/N4yAtyrfDx — Baltimore Banner Sports (@AllBannerSports) May 17, 2025

Jim Palmer Assessed Where The Blame Should Go

Palmer said the players are the reason Hyde was fired. The Orioles have played “disheartening baseball.”

The O’s are playing disheartening baseball. So they make a change. Tony Mansolino is a really good baseball man. But so was Brandon Hyde. I will not forget the joy of how the O’s played during the 101, 91 wins the last two years. This year is about change, injuries, different… — Jim Palmer (@Jim22Palmer) May 17, 2025

One of those players, Adley Rutschman, was especially emotional losing both Hyde and his catching coordinator, Cossins.

Orioles’ Adley Rutschman was emotional in his reaction to Brandon Hyde and Tim Cossins’ dismissals: “You hear about stuff like this happening but to be a part of it is definitely different. … Have gotten close with them, love them and have the utmost respect for both of them.” pic.twitter.com/dpWonwnxrn — Matt Weyrich (@ByMattWeyrich) May 17, 2025

The 2025 Baltimore Orioles

I am an Orioles fan and have watched a lot of the games this season. For weeks, I have told myself that they are a better team than this and would eventually snap out of it and play up to their potential.

Something changed last night. It was a total team loss, though Cade Povich gave the Orioles a great chance to win.

Fans cannot sit through four more months of this substandard Orioles baseball. Firing Hyde is not necessarily meant to cast blame, but it is more of a wake-up call that this team needs to get back to basics and perform better.

The Orioles needed something to change day to day because the tension just wasn’t breaking. But they also needed a better offseason than their front office gave them. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) May 17, 2025

GM Mike Elias announced the firings, but he could be next if things do not turn around.