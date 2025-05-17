MLB

Baltimore Orioles: Gunnar Henderson And Jim Palmer React To Brandon Hyde’s Firing

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
baltimore-orioles-logo

Something had to give for Baltimore Orioles fans who watched Friday night’s discouraging loss to the Washington Nationals.  The Orioles left far too many baserunners after getting a decent outing from starting pitcher Cade Povich.

Those of us who watched the game know that it should have been a win, and perhaps if it had been, Brandon Hyde and Tim Cossins may still be part of the Orioles organization today.

Gunnar Henderson and Jim Palmer are among the Orioles, present and past, to react to Hyde’s firing.

What Gunnar Henderson Said

Henderson was heartbroken about the firing.  Hyde is the only MLB manager the 2023 AL Rookie of the Year ever had. Henderson said that Hyde put him in great situations to succeed over the years.

Jim Palmer Assessed Where The Blame Should Go

Palmer said the players are the reason Hyde was fired.  The Orioles have played “disheartening baseball.”

One of those players, Adley Rutschman, was especially emotional losing both Hyde and his catching coordinator, Cossins.

The 2025 Baltimore Orioles

I am an Orioles fan and have watched a lot of the games this season.  For weeks, I have told myself that they are a better team than this and would eventually snap out of it and play up to their potential.

Something changed last night.  It was a total team loss, though Cade Povich gave the Orioles a great chance to win.

Fans cannot sit through four more months of this substandard Orioles baseball.  Firing Hyde is not necessarily meant to cast blame, but it is more of a wake-up call that this team needs to get back to basics and perform better.

GM Mike Elias announced the firings, but he could be next if things do not turn around.

 

Topics  
MLB MLB News and Rumors Orioles
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To MLB

MLB
USATSI_19260815_168396541_lowres-2

Kyle Schwarber sets MLB record for most leadoff home runs in a season

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 11 2024
MLB
USATSI_23444769_168396541_lowres-2
Brewers rookie starting pitcher Robert Gasser to have Tommy John surgery
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 21 2024
MLB
USATSI_22978945_168396541_lowres-2
Padres come back from eight run deficit to beat the Cubs
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 9 2024
MLB
Untitled (10)
Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2024 Analysis: Three to Be Inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2024
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Jan 23 2024
MLB
USATSI_21446223 (2) (1)
MLB Free Agency: Top 15 MLB Free Agents Remaining Heading into 2024 MLB Spring Training
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Jan 3 2024
MLB
frank-thomas
Fox News Lists White Sox Legend Frank Thomas As Dead In Their End of the Year Memoriam
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Dec 30 2023
MLB
Deferred Money MLB Contracts: Shohei Ohtani Joins Ken Griffey Jr., Manny Ramirez, & Bobby Bonilla
Deferred Money MLB Contracts: Shohei Ohtani Joins Ken Griffey Jr., Manny Ramirez, & Bobby Bonilla
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Dec 21 2023
More News
Arrow to top