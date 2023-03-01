One of the biggest NFL offseason storylines centers around quarterback Lamar Jackson amid his contract negotiations with the Baltimore Ravens.

This process has been going on for over a year.

In 2022, the Ravens franchise tagged Jackson to prolong the situation.

Jackson’s injury-laden 2022 season did not help his cause.

It is unclear where things stand with Jackson and the Ravens, but if you believe Coach John Harbaugh who spoke about “his guy” at the 2023 NFL Combine, things are not in a state of doom and gloom.

What Harbaugh Said

Harbaugh talked about the excellent draft pick that Jackson turned out to be in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Though he went in the second round, he has outperformed most of his peers (Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, and Josh Rosen) in that draft class with the possible exception of Buffalo’s Josh Allen though Jackson has an MVP and Allen does not.

Harbaugh knows that the current situation with Jackson is part of the business but remains very optimistic about how it will turn out.

"He's my quarterback. I love him." Coach Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson: pic.twitter.com/UAxzEmqsfE — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 1, 2023

Harbaugh’s words echo what Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said at the 2023 NFL Combine.

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta on the Lamar Jackson contract negotiation: "Lamar and I are talking, we met recently. … I continue to be optimistic and we'll see where it goes." — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 1, 2023

DeCosta admitted that he and Jackson “met recently.”

The Issues

There are several issues that separate Jackson and the Ravens.

The first is more of a complication than an issue; Jackson does not have an agent.

He acts on his own behalf.

This is believed to have slowed down the process in the past, especially during the season.

The other issue is Deshaun Watson’s contract with the Cleveland Browns.

That contract seemingly has set a new bar for quarterback contracts with its massive amount of fully guaranteed money ($230 million).

Sure would be a shame if the Browns fully guaranteeing Deshaun Watson's contract cost Baltimore Lamar Jackson because they wouldn't follow suit. 😈 pic.twitter.com/vDAexdGr0b — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) February 23, 2023

The NFL Players Association is reportedly advising Jackson to stay strong on his demands because he is pioneering the way for all of the quarterbacks after him that will get new deals including fellow AFC North quarterback Joe Burrow.

NEW DETAILS EMERGE: The NFLPA is advising #Ravens QB Lamar Jackson to stand his ground in negotiations. The quarterback market "was reset" when the #Browns gave Deshaun Watson the fully guaranteed contract. "He's being told not to move off that."@RealSauceTalk pic.twitter.com/g56I5GGh3J — Mr. Sauce Talk (@RealSauceTalk) March 1, 2023

Will Lamar Jackson be franchise tagged for a second straight year, or will the Ravens and Jackson negotiate a deal before the 2023 season begins?

It remains to be seen how this will turn out so stay tuned.

