Baltimore Ravens Release Kicker Justin Tucker

Wendi Oliveros
The Baltimore Ravens have released their legendary kicker, Justin Tucker.  Eric DeCosta, Executive VP and GM, issued a statement late Monday signaling the end of an era in Baltimore.

DeCosta described it as a difficult decision.  Tucker has been accused of sexual misconduct by massage therapists.  The Baltimore Banner initially reported the allegations, at the time by six massage therapists, on January 30, 2025.

Ravens Have A Zero-Tolerance Policy

The Ravens had to release him.  Though he has not been convicted or found guilty of any crimes, the organization touted a zero-tolerance policy when the Cleveland Browns were dealing with their issues with Deshaun Watson in the spring of 2022.

Fans also remember how the Ravens mishandled the Ray Rice situation, which was among the first to shed light on NFL players’ off-the-field conduct because video cameras on telephones were able to capture events in real time.

Ravens Drafted A Kicker

In another move that indicated the inevitability of Justin Tucker’s release, the Ravens drafted kicker Tyler Loop in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Justin Tucker’s Muddy Legacy

In football terms, Tucker, 35, would be a first-ballot NFL Hall of Famer with 89.1% of field goals converted and 98.5% of extra points made in a 13-year career that included 83.3% of field goals made and 100% of extra points converted in eight years of postseason games (15).

The number of allegations against him has increased to 16, diminishing his on-the-field accomplishments.  Tucker has publicly refuted the allegations.

