Baltimore Ravens Release Kicker Justin Tucker

The Baltimore Ravens have released their legendary kicker, Justin Tucker. Eric DeCosta, Executive VP and GM, issued a statement late Monday signaling the end of an era in Baltimore.

Statement from Ravens Executive Vice President and General Manager Eric DeCosta: pic.twitter.com/PGZxdLqVRa — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 5, 2025

DeCosta described it as a difficult decision. Tucker has been accused of sexual misconduct by massage therapists. The Baltimore Banner initially reported the allegations, at the time by six massage therapists, on January 30, 2025.

Ravens Have A Zero-Tolerance Policy

The Ravens had to release him. Though he has not been convicted or found guilty of any crimes, the organization touted a zero-tolerance policy when the Cleveland Browns were dealing with their issues with Deshaun Watson in the spring of 2022.

Fans also remember how the Ravens mishandled the Ray Rice situation, which was among the first to shed light on NFL players’ off-the-field conduct because video cameras on telephones were able to capture events in real time.

Fans got mad how they handled the Ray Rice situation years ago, better not hear about how this was a “bad decision” — Phil Spain (@philenespanol) May 5, 2025

Ravens Drafted A Kicker

In another move that indicated the inevitability of Justin Tucker’s release, the Ravens drafted kicker Tyler Loop in the 2025 NFL Draft.

🚨WILD: #Ravens rookie kicker Tyler Loop hit a 75-YARD FIELD GOAL with ease; Loop has a special CANNON of a leg. 🤯🤯🤯 Baltimore has their Justin Tucker replacement. Damn.

pic.twitter.com/AdPDa4vl8W — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) May 4, 2025

Justin Tucker’s Muddy Legacy

In football terms, Tucker, 35, would be a first-ballot NFL Hall of Famer with 89.1% of field goals converted and 98.5% of extra points made in a 13-year career that included 83.3% of field goals made and 100% of extra points converted in eight years of postseason games (15).

The number of allegations against him has increased to 16, diminishing his on-the-field accomplishments. Tucker has publicly refuted the allegations.

BREAKING. The Ravens are releasing Justin Tucker, the team announced. Tucker has been accused of inappropriate behavior by 16 massage therapists from eight different Baltimore spas and wellness centers. Tucker has publicly disputed the allegations twice and the NFL has been… pic.twitter.com/zsOzdw2UM5 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 5, 2025