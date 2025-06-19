Ravens

Baltimore Ravens Sign Cornerback, Jaire Alexander

Mathew Huff
NFL: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

Jaire Alexander has officially found a new home. The former Green Bay Packers cornerback is set to join the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North, where he will don the purple and black and reunite with his former college teammate, Lamar Jackson. The deal is reportedly a one-year contract worth $4 million. Alexander will bolster a Ravens secondary that includes talents such as Nate Wiggins, Kyle Hamilton, and seasoned Pro-Bowler, Marlon Humphrey.

Baltimore’s defense has struggled against the pass, ranking 31st in the league last season by allowing an average of 244.1 passing yards per game. The Ravens are hopeful that Alexander’s addition will inject much-needed vigor and stability into their secondary. If he can stay healthy, Alexander’s presence could translate into a significant improvement in their pass defense this upcoming season.

Baltimore Ravens Bring in Jaire Alexander to Bolster Their Secondary

Jaire Alexander’s Career Numbers

Despite injury setbacks over the last two seasons, Jaire Alexander has built a strong NFL resume since entering the league. A product of the University of Louisville, Alexander has been recognized as one of the top cornerbacks in the league during his prime, earning two Pro Bowl selections. Over seven NFL seasons, he has accumulated 12 interceptions, 70 passes defended, and 12 tackles for a loss. Additionally, Alexander boasts 241 solo tackles and 287 combined tackles, showcasing his ability to make impactful plays across the field.

His best year came in 2022, when he earned his second Pro Bowl nod. That season, he recorded five interceptions, 14 passes defended, and four tackles for a loss. He also logged 56 combined tackles. Unfortunately, nagging injuries in recent years have limited his availability and production, a risk factor that the Ravens must consider. However, the move to Baltimore—an AFC contender with a strong defensive culture—could offer Alexander the environment to rejuvenate his career.

Potential Impact on Baltimore’s Secondary

Concerns about Alexander’s durability remain, but his talent and experience are undeniable. He will join a secondary featuring Nate Wiggins, who is expected to make a leap with a year of experience, and Marlon Humphrey, a two-time All-Pro recognized for his lockdown coverage skills. Kyle Hamilton, the Ravens’ dynamic safety, adds another layer of defensive versatility.

Alexander is unlikely to be the primary corner tasked with covering opposing team’s top wide receivers. That responsibility will predominantly fall to Humphrey. Instead, Alexander can contribute crucial depth, experience, and playmaking ability. Moreover, Baltimore boasts one of the NFL’s most formidable pass rushes. A pass rush led by standout players like Roquan Smith and Odafe Oweh, which should help alleviate pressure on the secondary by forcing hurried throws and disrupting offensive timing.

If Alexander can maintain his health and recapture his top form, the Ravens’ secondary could be significantly more competitive in the passing game. His addition is a strategic move that addresses a glaring weakness from last year. All in all, Alexander could be a key factor in Baltimore’s defensive resurgence.

Featured News NFL News and Rumors Ravens
Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
