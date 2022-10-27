Baltimore Ravens vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Player Props Betting Picks & TNF Best Bets including Brady under passing yards selection

Tampa Bay are looking to get back to winning ways on Thursday night following two defeats on the road, and we have selected a Tom Brady passing yards pick as one of our best bets ahead of TNF.

Baltimore Ravens vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Same Game Parlay Picks

Baltimore Ravens vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Same Game Parlay @ +800 with Bovada

Best NFL Betting Sites 2022

Placing a Bet With Your Bovada Free Bets

See below as to how to place your bets once you have signed up.

Sign up to Bovada

Go to the Bovada ‘Sports’ section.

Click on football and ‘NFL’ to bring up the markets.

Load up your bet and stake your chosen amount.

Baltimore Ravens vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pick 1: Tom Brady Under 282.5 passing yards -110 @ Bovada

Tampa Bay have struggled in the last two weeks with losses to both the Panthers and the Steelers seeing the side come into the Ravens game at a relatively disappointing 3-4.

It isn’t just Tampa Bay struggling however, as over their last two losses Tom Brady has posted poor numbers with 243 and 290 passing yards against two of the leagues worst defences.

We have backed Brady to struggle yet again on Thursday, as he takes on an improved Ravens defence who have surrendered only 192.3 ypg over their last four games including against Josh Allen and Joe Burrow.

Baltimore Ravens vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pick 2: Lamar Jackson anytime TD scorer +162 @ Bovada

Lamar Jackson may not have scored a rushing TD since week three against the Patriots, but the Ravens QB is still seeing plenty of the football, having gained 267 yards from 40 carries since his last TD.

With Jackson carrying the ball as much as he currently is, a TD is bound to come sooner rather than later for the QB and at +162 on Bovada that is our second pick for TNF.

Lamar Jackson vs. Tom Brady: Part II ⏳ pic.twitter.com/cE9bdKpD8p — The Ravens Realm (@RealmRavens) October 25, 2022

Tampa Bay have given up around 6 yards per carry to QB’s this season which is one of the league’s worst records and with Lamar Jackson at the ready on Thursday night we think the Ravens QB should be able to easily expose the Tampa Bay defence for a TD.

Baltimore Ravens vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pick 3: Justin Tucker Over 1.5 Field Goals -115 @ Bovada

We have backed Justin Tucker to score over 1.5 field goals on Thursday night and with Tucker currently 14-15 for field goals this season, we are more than confident that the kicker can easily tick off this section against Tampa Bay.

Tucker has kicked between the posts at least once in every one of his 7 games so far this season and is currently on a 93.3% success rate with his field goal attempts.

With the Ravens kicker scoring more field goals in his last four games (11) than the Ravens have TD’s (4), we are more than confident that Tucker will get his chance to kick for goal on Thursday in what is expected to be another tight game.

Baltimore Ravens vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Odds