Bam Adebayo on Heat trade rumors: “I can’t control that”

Bam Adebayo has been asked questions regarding the latest Heat trade rumors. Last month, Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Nets, and he said his two preferred teams are the Suns and Heat. Nonetheless, since then, teams have not worked out a fair trade to acquire the two-time NBA champion.

When Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel asked Adebayo about potential trade rumors, the All-Star replied, “It is what it is, control what you can control. Obviously, it’s an opportunity for something, but in my opinion, control what you can control. I can’t control that.”

“So do what I’ve been doing. I get up early. I work out. Having fun with these kids. And I’m going to go home and go to sleep.”

Per multiple sources, Heat G.M. Andy Elisburg isn’t interested in sending Adebayo to the Nets in a trade package for Durant. Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry and Durant might sound terrific on paper. But Miami is better off keeping its star center. The front office is well aware of this observation.

Bam Adebayo received his third All-NBA Defensive Second-Team selection

In in the 2021-22 NBA season, Adebayo averaged 19.1 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game with the Heat. He appeared in 56 games during the regular season. Plus, he averaged 55% shooting from the field, ranking 10th overall in the league. His scoring average last season was also a career high.

On Oct. 29, 2021, in the Heat’s 114-99 home win against the Hornets, the center closed out his performance with a season-high 19 rebounds. Then, in the Heat’s 133-129 home win over the Spurs on Feb. 26, Adebayo scored a season-high 36 points in 34 minutes played. He ended his outing shooting 14-for-21 from the field.

Not to mention, the fifth-year player received his third All-NBA Defensive Second-Team selection of his career. Based on voting, the center had 152 points and missed earning First Team by one point.

Adebayo finished fourth in Defensive Player of the Year voting as well. In the playoffs last season, the center scored a playoff career-high 31 points in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Then, in Game 7 against the Celtics, Adebayo finished his performance with 25 points and 11 rebounds in 47 minutes of action. He shot 12-for-21 (57%) from the floor. Other news articles pertaining to Bam Adebayo or the Heat are on the main page.

