Baseball base running legend Rickey Henderson dies at age 65

Baseball Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson of Chicago, Illinois has passed away on Saturday at the age of 65 of pneumonia according to TMZ. The 10-time All-Star is best known for being the all-time leader in runs scored (2295), and stolen bases (1406). When Henderson set the MLB record for most stolen bases in a career, he stated “I’m the greatest of all-time.” In 2009, Henderson was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Who did Henderson play for?

Henderson played a quarter of a century from 1979 to 2003. He was with the Oakland Athletics for 14 seasons (1979 to 1984, 1989 to 1993, 1994 to 1995, and 1998), the New York Yankees for five seasons from 1985 to 1989, the Toronto Blue Jays in 1993, the San Diego Padres in 1996, 1997, and 2001, the Anaheim Angels in 1997, the New York Mets in 1999 and 2000, the Seattle Mariners in 2000, the Boston Red Sox in 2002 and the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2003.

Henderson won the World Series with the Athletics in 1989, and the Blue Jays in 1993. When he won the World Series with the Athletics in 1989, he was the American League Championship Series MVP. He batted .441 with 15 hits in 34 at bats.

Career Statistics

Henderson batted .279 with 297 home runs and 1115 runs batted in. During 3081 games, 10961 at bats, and 13346 plate appearances, Henderson had 3055 hits, 510 doubles, 66 triples, 2190 walks, 4588 total bases, 30 sacrifice bunts, 67 sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .401 and a slugging percentage of .419.

1990 AL MVP

Henderson was the 1990 American League Most Valuable Player with the Athletics. That season he led Major League Baseball in runs scored (119), and on base percentage (.439). Henderson also led the American League with 65 stolen bases. He also had 159 hits, 33 doubles, three triples, 28 home runs, 61 runs batted in, 97 walks, .577 slugging percentage, 282 total bases, two sacrifice bunts, and two sacrifice flies.

MLB single season leader

Henderson also led MLB in runs five times, stolen bases four times, and walks once. Three times Henderson eclipsed 100 stolen bases in a season (100 in 1980, 130 in 1982, and 108 in 1983).