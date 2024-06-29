Baseball Hall of Famer Orlando Cepeda of Ponce, Puerto Rico passed away at the age of 86 on Friday. Cepeda played 17 seasons in the Major Leagues from 1958 to 1974. He was a National League All-Star for six straight seasons with the San Francisco Giants from 1959 to 1964, and another time with the St. Louis Cardinals in 1967.

Who did Orlando Cepeda play for?

Cepeda was with the Giants from 1958 to 1966, three seasons with the Cardinals from 1966 to 1968, four seasons with the Atlanta Braves from 1969 to 1972, one season with the Oakland Athletics in 1972, one season with the Boston Red Sox in 1973, and one season with the Kansas City Royals in 1974.

Cepeda’s MLB regular season statistics

Cepeda batted .297 with 379 home runs and 1365 runs batted in. During 2124 games, 8699 plate appearances, and 7927 at bats, he scored 1131 runs, and had 2351 hits, 417 doubles, 27 triples, 142 stolen bases, 588 walks, 3959 total bases, four sacrifice bunts, and 74 sacrifice flies. Cepeda had an on base percentage of .350, and a slugging percentage of .499.

National League Season Leader

Cepeda led the National Leagues in individual statistical categories several times in his career. They included doubles (38 in 1958), home runs (46 in 1961), runs batted in (142 in 1961 and 111 in 1967), and sacrifice flies (nine in 1958 and 1966).

National League Awards

Twice Cepeda won a significant Major League Award. In 1958 he won the National League Rookie of the Year. He batted .312 with 25 home runs and 96 runs batted in. In 1967 he won the National League Most Valuable Player Award. He batted .325 with 25 home runs and 111 runs batted in.

World Series Champion

Cepeda was part of the Cardinals team that won the 1967 World Series. The Cardinals won the best out of seven series four games to three over the Red Sox. Even though St. Louis won the series, Cepeda struggled as he only had three hits in 29 at bats for an abysmal batting average of .103. Cepeda was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1999.