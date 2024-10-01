Baseball legend Pete Rose dies at age 83

One of Major League Baseball’s most notable players of all-time, Pete Rose of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away on Monday at the age of 83. Rose, who played first base, second base, third base, and outfield, played 24 seasons of Major League Baseball from 1963 to 1986. On the field, he is best known for being the all-time leader in hits (4256). Off the field, Rose is best known for betting on baseball as a Major League Baseball manager, and even betting on Cincinnati Reds games himself. As a result, Rose was banned from baseball and the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. He also had legal trouble, and spent time in prison for tax evasion.

Who did Rose play for?

Rose played 24 seasons in Major League Baseball. He was with the Cincinnati Reds from 1963 to 1978, and 1984 to 1986, the Philadelphia Phillies from 1979 to 1983, and the Montreal Expos in 1984.

Rose’s Major League Baseball Statistics and Accolades

Rose batted .303 with 160 home runs and 1314 runs batted in. He is also the all-time leader in games (3562), at bats (14053), and plate appearances (15890). Rose also scored 2165 runs, and had 746 doubles, 135 triples, 198 stolen bases, 1566 walks, 5752 total bases, 56 sacrifice bunts, 79 sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .375, and slugging percentage of .409.

Rose led the National League in runs four times, in hits seven times, doubles five times, batting average three times, and on base percentage twice. Rose is also the Reds all-time leader in runs (1741), hits (3358), total bases (4645), and doubles (601).

Rose was also the National League Rookie of the Year in 1963, and National League Most Valuable Player in 1973. He was a 17-time All Star, and three-time World Series champion. Rose was with the Reds in 1975 and 1976, and Phillies in 1980. In 1975, Rose was the World Series most valuable player.

Rose as manager

Rose managed the Reds from 1984 to 1989. He had a record of 412 wins and 373 losses in 786 games with a winning percentage of .525. Rose never had the chance to manage a postseason game.