NBA Twitter Reacts To Jalen Rose Comments On Haircut Costs

Wendi Oliveros
Jalen Rose

Jalen Rose, retired NBA basketball star and ESPN broadcaster, got social media jumping with opinions over his latest comment that has absolutely nothing to do with sports.

It has to do with the cost of a haircut.

To provide context, sports fans are feeling a little out of sorts.

The NFL season is over, and the NBA is in the midst of All-Star weekend so there is a little less going on at the moment.

Fans have time to take in Rose’s sound byte and voice opinions.

What Rose Said

He believes there is a minimum that should be spent on a quality haircut.

It is $100.

All The Expected Reactions Were Voiced On Twitter

As expected, there were people who mentioned that millionaires can afford costly haircuts.

Others talked about going to Great Clips or Super Clips or the like and getting a good cut for $25 or less.

Then, there was the group of people wondering why 50-year-old Jalen Rose was openly sharing an opinion on this topic.

Sticking to basketball and sports would be better for him.

Context Of Rose’s Comment Is Not Known

We do not know why Rose decided to openly pontificate on haircuts.

Maybe he was asked a question that spurred the discussion; that is not clear.

Regardless, the whole thing is odd, and all Rose has to do is check Twitter and he will find out how odd fans thought it was.

30 Years Since Fab 5 Timeout Fiasco In NCAA Championship

Those who do not closely follow Jalen Rose will automatically always associate him as being part of the Fab 5 basketball team at the University of Michigan in the early 1990s.

If that does not make you feel old, this will.

2023 is the 30th anniversary of Chris Webber’s timeout fiasco in the 1993 NCAA Championship.

That was an iconic moment for all of the wrong reasons.

Chris Webber called a timeout after getting away with a walk.

The problem was Michigan was out of timeouts so it was a technical foul that led to a North Carolina win.

A hairless Jalen Rose is pictured beside Webber in the video when Webber realizes the grave error he made.

The irony.

 

NBA News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
