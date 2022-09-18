Bayern Munich was shutout for the first time in 88 Bundesliga games on Saturday. Their streak of 87 games with at least a goal was a Bundesliga record. In a shocking Bundesliga loss, Bayern Munich was beaten 1-0 by Augsburg on a goal by 24-year-old center forward Mergim Berisha of Berchtesgaden.

Last time Bayern Munich was shutout in Bundesliga

This was the first time that Bayern Munich did not score a goal in Bundesliga action since February 9, 2020. In that game, Bayern Munich tied RB Leipzig at zero. The last time Bayern Munich did not score a goal and lose was on September 9, 2017 in a 2-0 loss to 1899 Hoffenheim.

Four-game winless streak

The fact that Bayern Munich has gone through a streak of four games without a win is equally stunning. Prior to their 1-0 loss to Augsburg, Bayern Munich tied Borussia Monchengladbach 1-1 on August 27, Union Berlin 1-1 on September 3, and VfB Stuttgart 2-2 on September 10. The four game streak without a win is the longest Bundesliga streak that Bayern Munich did not record a victory since the 2001-02 season. That year Bayern Munich actually had seven straight games without a win from November 17, 2001 to January 26, 2022. In that time Bayern Munich lost 1-0 to Werder Bremen, tied FC Nurnberg at 0-0, lost 2-1 to Hertha BSC, tied VfL Wolfsburg at three goals apiece, lost 1-0 to Hansa Rostock, tied Borussia Monchengladbach at zero, and lost 5-1 to Schalke 04.

Not in First Place

It is down right stunning not to see Bayern Munich on top of the Bundesliga, but that is where they find themselves after the first seven games of the season. They are in third place with a record of three wins, three draws and one loss for 12 points overall. Union Berlin leads with 14 points and SC Freiburg is in second with 13 points.

Recent Bayern Munich Bundesliga domination

Just how dominant has Bayern Munich been in recent years? They have won the last 10 Bundesliga titles. The last time they have not won the Bundesliga was in 2011-12, when Borussia Dortmund was victorious.