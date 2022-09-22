NCAAF

Baylor vs Iowa State Odds, Predictions, And Betting Picks For NCAA Week 4 Match

Author image
James Foglio
Linkedin
3 min read
Baylor vs Iowa State Odds, Predictions, And Betting Picks For NCAA Week 4 Match
On Saturday, the No. 17 Baylor Bears face off against the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium; free odds, predictions, and betting picks for the Baylor vs Iowa State NCAA Week 4 matchup are below.

Baylor Bears vs Iowa State Cyclones Predictions and Best Bets

Baylor Bears vs Iowa State Cyclones Pick 1: Iowa State to Cover

Leading into this Week 4 college football matchup, the Bears are 2.5-point underdogs on the road against the Cyclones. Of course, the home team remains unbeaten at 3-0. In Week 3, quarterback Hunter Dekkers passed for 268 yards and three touchdowns in the Cyclones’ 43-10 blowout win over Ohio.

Considering the Cyclones remain perfect, bettors are counting on them to defeat the Bears. Despite the Cyclones finishing with 479 total yards against them in last season’s meeting, on September 25, 2021, the Bears won 31-29.

Furthermore, the Bears are 4-1 ATS in their last five matchups versus the Cyclones. And they’re 5-1 ATS in their past six games played in September. But a Baylor turnover late in the fourth quarter could make it easier for Iowa State to cover the spread. More Baylor vs Iowa State picks and predictions are on the main page.

Bet On Iowa State -2.5 at Bovada

Baylor Bears vs Iowa State Cyclones Pick 2: Hunter Dekkers to pass for over 248.5 yards

Next, Cyclones quarterback Hunter Dekkers has passed for over 250 yards in two of his last three games this season. During Week 1, in Iowa State’s 42-10 win over Southeast Missouri State, the junior finished with 293 passing yards, four touchdowns, and one interception.

However, in Week 2 against Iowa, Dekkers threw one touchdown, two picks, and passed for 184 yards. Although it’s still early in the season, the quarterback has played decent. There’s a 66% chance he’ll pass for at least 250 yards at home over the Bears on Saturday. Take the bet.

Bet on Hunter Dekkers to pass for over 248.5 yards at Bovada

Baylor Bears vs Iowa State Cyclones Pick 3: Point total will go over 45.5

According to the Bovada sportsbook, the point total for this Baylor vs Iowa State matchup is set at 45.5. While the total has gone under in seven of the Bears’ last eight games, the total has gone over in six of the Cyclones’ past nine contests versus Big 12 opponents.

Plus, the Bears are 3-6 SU in their previous nine road matchups against the Cyclones. Keep in mind, Baylor lost to BYU in Week 2 as well. In the end, bet on the point total going over 45.5. More NCAAF betting picks and predictions are on the main page.

Bet on point total going over 45.5 at Bovada

Baylor Bears vs Iowa State Cyclones Odds

Bet Money Line Play
Baylor Bears +115 Baylor vs Iowa State Odds, Predictions, And Betting Picks For NCAA Week 4 Match
Iowa State Cyclones -135 Baylor vs Iowa State Odds, Predictions, And Betting Picks For NCAA Week 4 Match

 

Topics  
College Football Picks NCAAF News
