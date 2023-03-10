NFL News and Rumors

Bears Trade No. 1 Overall Pick In NFL Draft To Panthers

Dan Girolamo
Chicago Bears chairman George H. McCaskey at a press conference.

In a major NFL Draft shake-up, the Chicago Bears are trading the No. 1 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for multiple draft picks and wide receiver D.J. Moore.

In late February, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Bears were leaning toward trading the No. 1 pick. The Bears successfully moved the pick and now have plenty of time to evaluate options with their new picks before the NFL Draft in April.

Chicago Bears Trade Number One Pick To Carolina Panthers

Chicago is trading the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to Carolina for pick No. 9, pick No. 61, a first-round pick in 2024, a second-round pick in 2025, and WR Moore.

For Chicago, this trade makes a lot of sense. The Bears are a rebuilding team coming off a 3-14 season. This team needs help in a lot of positions on both sides of the ball.

The Bears have quarterback Justin Fields, who threw for 2,242 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2022. Fields also ran for 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns.

Now, the Bears get multiple draft picks to improve their roster, and Fields gets a number-one receiver in Moore.

Carolina Panthers Are Now On The Clock

For Carolina, this move was made to draft a quarterback.

The Panthers had an inconsistent quarterback play at quarterback in 2022. The trio of Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield, and P.J. Walker amounted to a 7-10 record, missing the playoffs for the fifth straight season.

Now, the Panthers are on the clock. New head coach Frank Reich will be looking to draft a quarterback with the No. 1 pick. Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, Alabama’s Bryce Young, and Florida’s Anthony Richardson are among the top quarterbacks in this year’s draft.

NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
