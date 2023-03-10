Bears Trade No. 1 Overall Pick In NFL Draft To Panthers

In a major NFL Draft shake-up, the Chicago Bears are trading the No. 1 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for multiple draft picks and wide receiver D.J. Moore.

In late February, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Bears were leaning toward trading the No. 1 pick. The Bears successfully moved the pick and now have plenty of time to evaluate options with their new picks before the NFL Draft in April.

Major draft shakeup 🚨 🚨 🚨 Sources say the #Bears are trading the No. 1 overall pick to the #Panthers in exchange for big-time compensation including multiple 1st rounders. Chicago loads up and lands at No. 9, while Carolina can draft its QB of the future. pic.twitter.com/DNvYMStoxd — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2023

Chicago Bears Trade Number One Pick To Carolina Panthers

Chicago is trading the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to Carolina for pick No. 9, pick No. 61, a first-round pick in 2024, a second-round pick in 2025, and WR Moore.

For Chicago, this trade makes a lot of sense. The Bears are a rebuilding team coming off a 3-14 season. This team needs help in a lot of positions on both sides of the ball.

The Bears have quarterback Justin Fields, who threw for 2,242 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2022. Fields also ran for 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns.

Now, the Bears get multiple draft picks to improve their roster, and Fields gets a number-one receiver in Moore.

Carolina Panthers Are Now On The Clock

For Carolina, this move was made to draft a quarterback.

The Panthers had an inconsistent quarterback play at quarterback in 2022. The trio of Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield, and P.J. Walker amounted to a 7-10 record, missing the playoffs for the fifth straight season.

Now, the Panthers are on the clock. New head coach Frank Reich will be looking to draft a quarterback with the No. 1 pick. Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, Alabama’s Bryce Young, and Florida’s Anthony Richardson are among the top quarterbacks in this year’s draft.

NFL Betting Guides 2023