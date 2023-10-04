NFL News and Rumors

Bears vs. Commanders: NFL Thursday Night Football Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bets

Author image
Dan Girolamo

Sports Editor
5 min read
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields

Week 5 of the NFL season begins on Thursday Night Football when the Chicago Bears (0-4) take on the Washington Commanders (2-2). Both teams are coming off heartbreaking three-point losses. Below, we examine the odds for Bears vs. Commanders and reveal our predictions, picks, and best prop bets for Thursday Night Football.

Bears vs. Commanders: NFL Thursday Night Football Odds

Which team is favored on Thursday night? The oddsmakers at BetOnline have the Commanders as a 6-point favorite.

The Bears will be missing two of their top players in the secondary as Jaylon Johnson (hamstring) and free safety Eddie Jackson (foot) have been ruled out. Another member of the Bears’ secondary, strong safety Jaquan Brisker (hamstring), is listed as questionable.

For Washington, wide receivers Curtis Samuel (quad) and Jahan Dotson (ankle) will play against the Bears.

View the odds for the game below.

Bet Chicago Bears Washington Commanders Play
Moneyline +215 -255 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +6 (-115) -6 (-105) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 44.5 (-105) Under 44.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Bears vs. Commanders: NFL Thursday Night Football Predictions And Picks

Bears vs. Commanders: NFL Thursday Night Football Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bets
Oct 1, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) reacts to a fumble recovery for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Commanders -6 (-105)

Commanders quarterback Sam Howell showed a lot of poise against the Eagles. Down seven points with under two minutes left, Howell drove the Commanders down the field in 10 plays, capped off with a touchdown pass to Dotson as time expired.

The Commanders elected to kick the extra point to tie the game and not go for the two-point conversion to win. The Commanders would lose on a game-winning field goal by Eagles kicker Jake Elliot.

Washington’s offense is slightly below average – 20th in yards per game (307.8) and 17th in points per game (22.3). However, having their No. 2 and No. 3 receivers (Samuel and Dohtson) cleared to play alongside Terry McClaurin is crucial for a team looking to stay above .500.

It’s an overused expression, but Chicago is “The Bad News Bears.” When you think the Bears will win after jumping out in front of the Broncos 28-7, they rip your hearts out and surrender 24 unanswered points to lose.

Fields played his best game of the season with 335 yards passing and four touchdowns but threw a costly interception in the game’s final moments.

The Bears have lost 14 straight games, allowing 25 or more points in each loss. Chicago is missing two members of their secondary, with a third one listed as questionable.

On a short week, it’s hard to trust the Bears covering on the road, especially after their collapse in Week 4.

Bet on Commanders -6 (-105) at BetOnline

Bears vs. Commanders: NFL Thursday Night Football Best Prop Bets

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell
Aug 11, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) scrambles during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Howell Over 243.5 Passing Yards (-115)

Not to beat a dead horse, but the Bears are playing with a depleted secondary. Chicago is the fourth-worst defense against the pass, allowing 267.8 yards per game. Four quarterbacks have faced the Bears: Green Bay’s Jordan Love, Tampa Bay’s Baker Mayfield, Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, and Denver’s Russell Wilson. All four quarterbacks threw at least 245 yards.

Howell has surpassed 243.5 passing yards in two of four games, including 290 in Week 4. With the Bears playing better against the run (ranked 18th), look for the Commanders to take advantage of a weak Bears’ secondary at home.

Bet on Sam Howell Over 243.5 Passing Yards (-115) at BetOnline

Justin Field Over 191.5 Passing Yards (-114)

Coming off a 335-yard performance, the oddsmakers have Fields returning to reality in Week 5, with his passing yards total set at 191.5. Fields has surpassed 211 passing yards or more in three of four games this season.

The Commanders are ranked 20th against the pass (230.0 yards per game). What’s on Washington’s side is their pass rush, which has 13.0 sacks, three behind the league leaders at 16.0. Even if the Commanders’ defensive front gets to Fields, expect the Bears to throw the ball often to keep pace with Washington, especially if the Bears’ defensive woes continue, meaning the Commanders will be scoring north of 25 points.

Bet on Justin Fields over 191.5 passing yards (-114) at BetOnline

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Bears Commanders NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

Arrow to top