Bears vs. Commanders: Thursday Night Football Same Game Parlay Pick +576 Odds

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr.

Thursday Night Football heads to FedEx Field in Week 5 as the Washington Commanders (2-2) play the winless Chicago Bears (0-4). Tonight's same game parlay features two players from the Commanders and one from the Bears. Below, check out our Thursday Night Football same game parlay for the Bears vs. Commanders.

Bears vs. Commanders: Thursday Night Football Same Game Parlay Pick

*Odds turn of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Bears vs. Commanders: Thursday Night Football Same Game Parlay Pick

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin
Oct 1, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) reacts to a fumble recovery for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.

TNF SGP (+576): Brian Robinson Jr. Anytime Touchdown (-126), Khalil Herbert Over 12.5 Receiving Yards (-113), Terry McLaurin 71+ Receiving Yards (+100)

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. has established himself as the No. 1 option out of the backfield over Antonio Gibson. Robinson has 61 carries compared to Gibson’s 13. Though Gibson is considered the primary passing game RB with eight catches, Robinson is not far behind with five receptions.

The Bears have been terrible against the past (29th) and slightly below average against the tun (18th), providing Robinson with a promising opportunity to have a big game. Robinson has scored touchdowns in three of four games.

Robinson was unlucky in Week 4, with the Commanders scoring twice from the 1-yard line without his involvement. Lucky should be on Robinson’s side against the Bears.

Speaking of the lead option, Bears running back Khalil Herbert was the clear No. 1 option in Week 4. Despite the loss, the Bears offense played their best game of the season, exploding for nearly 500 yards of offense and 28 points.

Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert
Oct 1, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert (24) runs for yardage in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Soldier Field.

Herbert took advantage of the opportunity, registering 22 touches for 122 total yards and one touchdown. Herbert remains the team’s best running back in the passing game, with a per-game average of 2.5 catches and 8.3 yards per reception. If Herbert hits his average, he’ll surpass 12.5 receiving yards.

Similar to Robinson’s role in the backfield, Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin is unquestionably the No. 1 option for Sam Howell and this offense.

McLaurin leads the team in targets (26), receptions (21), and receiving yards (212). Although he’s only surpassed 71 yards receiving once in four games, McLaurin has an advantageous matchup against a terrible Bears’ defense with multiple members of Chicago’s secondary missing the game to injury.

Bet on TNF SGP (+576)

Topics  
Bears Commanders NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
