Week 12 ends on Monday Night Football with an NFC North showdown between the Chicago Bears (3-8) and Minnesota Vikings (6-5). The game starts at 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN. Below, we examine the odds for Bears vs. Vikings and share our predictions, picks, and best prop bet.

Bears vs. Vikings NFL Monday Night Football Odds

On BetOnline, the Vikings are a 3-point home favorite over the Bears. The two teams previously met on Oct. 15, with the Vikings coming out on top with a 19-13 win.

Bears vs. Vikings NFL Monday Night Football Predictions And Picks

Over 44 (-110)

The Bears and Vikings are coming off two close losses, where they both had a chance to take the lead on their final offensive possession of the game.

Week 11 saw the return of Justin Fields, who looked like the quarterback from 2022 who relied on his legs to extend plays. Fields rushed for 104 yards and threw for 169 yards in the loss to the Lions. The Vikings are good against the run (94.0 yards/game), but Minnesota is average against the quarterback run (18.27 yards/game), so Fields could find success again with his legs.

The Vikings will likely be without Justin Jefferson, who is still dealing with an injured hamstring. With a bye next week, Minnesota may elect to rest Jefferson against the Bears to give him an extra week off before returning in Week 14.

Even without Jefferson, Joshua Dobbs and the Vikings pass-catchers draw a favorable matchup against a Bears’ defense allowing 245.9 passing yards per game.

Minnesota continues to play close games, with all but one Vikings game finishing within one score this season. Therefore, I’m staying away from the spread.

From @GMFB: The status of #Eagles OT Lane Johnson (groin) is now up in the air; The #Cowboys are expected to host Shaq Leonard this week; A decision on #Vikings WR Justin Jefferson looms. pic.twitter.com/2Ln6WDE9US — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 27, 2023

However, the over is the play I like on Monday. Primetime unders continue to cash at a ridiculous rate (25-9 in 2023). However, the Bears defense has allowed 24 or more points in seven of 11 games this season. The Vikings have also scored 20+ points in nine of 11 games.

When Fields starts, the over usually hits (12-3 in his last 15 starts). I’m on the over.

Bears vs. Vikings NFL Monday Night Football Best Prop Bet

Justin Fields Over 194.5 Passing Yards (-121)

Justin Fields' last 4⃣ games: 🏈 65-for-97 (67%) as a passer

🏈 844 yards

🏈 9 TD, 2 INT

🏈 116.5 QB rating I'm looking forward to seeing what he does on the MNF stage. pic.twitter.com/WMbpbUXDfZ — Bleacher Nation Bears (@BN_Bears) November 27, 2023

Fields relied heavily on his legs in Week 11. The Bears QB should have some success running on Monday, but it will be much tougher against a Vikings defense that’s one of the better run-stopping units in the league (94.0 yards/game).

For the Bears to beat the Vikings, Fields must trust his arm to make plays. Fields has thrown for at least 200 yards in four of seven starts.

The Vikings surrender 241.55 passing yards per game to opposing quarterbacks. With the potential for a negative game script, Fields should be in for a 200+ yards day through the air.