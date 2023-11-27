NFL News and Rumors

Bears vs. Vikings: Monday Night Football Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bet

Author image
Dan Girolamo

Sports Editor
4 min read
Chicago Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds

Week 12 ends on Monday Night Football with an NFC North showdown between the Chicago Bears (3-8) and Minnesota Vikings (6-5). The game starts at 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN. Below, we examine the odds for Bears vs. Vikings and share our predictions, picks, and best prop bet.

Bears vs. Vikings NFL Monday Night Football Odds

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison
Sep 14, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) runs for a touchdown after a catch against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

On BetOnline, the Vikings are a 3-point home favorite over the Bears. The two teams previously met on Oct. 15, with the Vikings coming out on top with a 19-13 win.

View the odds for the game below.

Bet Chicago Bears Minnesota Vikings Play
Moneyline +138 -158 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +3 (-115) -3 (-105) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 44 (-110) Under 44 (-110) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Bears vs. Vikings NFL Monday Night Football Predictions And Picks

Over 44 (-110)

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields
Oct 1, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) drops back to pass/ against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears and Vikings are coming off two close losses, where they both had a chance to take the lead on their final offensive possession of the game.

Week 11 saw the return of Justin Fields, who looked like the quarterback from 2022 who relied on his legs to extend plays. Fields rushed for 104 yards and threw for 169 yards in the loss to the Lions. The Vikings are good against the run (94.0 yards/game), but Minnesota is average against the quarterback run (18.27 yards/game), so Fields could find success again with his legs.

The Vikings will likely be without Justin Jefferson, who is still dealing with an injured hamstring. With a bye next week, Minnesota may elect to rest Jefferson against the Bears to give him an extra week off before returning in Week 14.

Even without Jefferson, Joshua Dobbs and the Vikings pass-catchers draw a favorable matchup against a Bears’ defense allowing 245.9 passing yards per game.

Minnesota continues to play close games, with all but one Vikings game finishing within one score this season. Therefore, I’m staying away from the spread.

However, the over is the play I like on Monday. Primetime unders continue to cash at a ridiculous rate (25-9 in 2023). However, the Bears defense has allowed 24 or more points in seven of 11 games this season. The Vikings have also scored 20+ points in nine of 11 games.

When Fields starts, the over usually hits (12-3 in his last 15 starts). I’m on the over.

Bet on Over 44 (-110) at BetOnline

Bears vs. Vikings NFL Monday Night Football Best Prop Bet

Justin Fields Over 194.5 Passing Yards (-121)

Fields relied heavily on his legs in Week 11. The Bears QB should have some success running on Monday, but it will be much tougher against a Vikings defense that’s one of the better run-stopping units in the league (94.0 yards/game).

For the Bears to beat the Vikings, Fields must trust his arm to make plays. Fields has thrown for at least 200 yards in four of seven starts.

The Vikings surrender 241.55 passing yards per game to opposing quarterbacks. With the potential for a negative game script, Fields should be in for a 200+ yards day through the air.

Bet on Justin Fields Over 194.5 Passing Yards at BetOnline
Author image


Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.



