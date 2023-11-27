NFL News and Rumors

Bears vs. Vikings Monday Night Football Player Props: D.J. Moore Among Best Bets

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Bears wide receiver DJ Moore

The Chicago Bears (3-8) and Minnesota Vikings (6-5) clash in the final game of Week 12 on Monday Night Football. Below, we examine Monday Night Football player props for Bears vs. Vikings.

Bears vs. Vikings Monday Night Football Week 12 Player Props

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now

Bears vs. Vikings Monday Night Football Props

D.J. Moore Over 5.5 Receptions (+104)

Wide receiver D.J. Moore is the clear No. 1 pass catcher in Chicago, leading the team in receptions (59), targets (80), yards (889), and touchdowns (6).

Moore’s numbers are even better with Justin Fields under center. When Field plays quarterback, Moore averages 5.5 receptions on 7.3 targets for 97.0 receiving yards.

The Vikings are head and shoulders above the league in bringing pressure with a 47.4% blitz rate. No other team is above 40%. Expect Fields to get the ball out quickly to Moore, opening the door for 6+ reception game on 9+ targets.

Bet on D.J. Moore Over 5.5 Receptions (+104) at BetOnline

Justin Fields Over 0.5 Interceptions (+102)

Fields has shown flashes of elite playmaking ability for the Bears. However, his Achilles heel is interceptions. In seven games, Fields has thrown six interceptions for an interception rate of 3.2%, one of the worst percentages in the league.

The Vikings will blitz often on Monday night, forcing Field to make quick decisions. This opens the door for mistakes.

The Vikings are middle of the pack for interceptions (9). However, I’ll take my chances on Field throwing an interception at plus money because of the Vikings’ blitz habits.

Bet on Justin Fields Over 0.5 Interceptions (+102) at BetOnline
Topics  
Bears NFL News and Rumors NFL picks Vikings
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Minnesota Viking quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) drops back to pass against the Denver Broncos

Bears vs. Vikings Same Game Parlay: +700 SGP For Monday Night Football

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  9min
NFL News and Rumors
Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich
Carolina Panthers Fire Head Coach Frank Reich After 11 Games
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
Chicago Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds
Bears vs. Vikings: Monday Night Football Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bet
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
jalen hurts tops bills in instant classic (1)
NFL Week 12: Highlighting Wild Action, Fans Witness Philadelphia Eagles Win Thriller, Carolina Panthers Owner David Tepper Using Choice Locker-Room Words
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  15h
NFL News and Rumors
Kansas City Chiefs v Detroit Lions
Barry Sanders Responds To Tom Brady’s Comment About Mediocrity In Today’s NFL
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Nov 26 2023
NFL News and Rumors
panthers frank reich on sidelines vs dallas (1)
Panthers Notebook: Coach Frank Reich Sells Players Retain ‘Fire In The Belly’ To Compete On Road Vs. Tennessee Titans, Finish NFL Season ‘Highly-Motivated’
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Nov 26 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson
How to Watch Bears vs. Vikings on Monday Night Football | Free MNF Live Stream
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Nov 25 2023
More News
Arrow to top