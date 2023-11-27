The Chicago Bears (3-8) and Minnesota Vikings (6-5) clash in the final game of Week 12 on Monday Night Football. Below, we examine Monday Night Football player props for Bears vs. Vikings.

Bears vs. Vikings Monday Night Football Week 12 Player Props

D.J. Moore Over 5.5 Receptions (+104)

99% of money is on D.J. Moore OVER 4.5 receptions at @BetMGM. Moore caught 7 balls last week. pic.twitter.com/kNKK2OA6tr — John Ewing (@johnewing) November 27, 2023

Wide receiver D.J. Moore is the clear No. 1 pass catcher in Chicago, leading the team in receptions (59), targets (80), yards (889), and touchdowns (6).

Moore’s numbers are even better with Justin Fields under center. When Field plays quarterback, Moore averages 5.5 receptions on 7.3 targets for 97.0 receiving yards.

The Vikings are head and shoulders above the league in bringing pressure with a 47.4% blitz rate. No other team is above 40%. Expect Fields to get the ball out quickly to Moore, opening the door for 6+ reception game on 9+ targets.

Justin Fields Over 0.5 Interceptions (+102)

Justin Fields and the Bears visit Josh Dobbs and the Vikings on Monday Night Football 🔥 Who you got? pic.twitter.com/xj7IXTa3pl — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) November 27, 2023

Fields has shown flashes of elite playmaking ability for the Bears. However, his Achilles heel is interceptions. In seven games, Fields has thrown six interceptions for an interception rate of 3.2%, one of the worst percentages in the league.

The Vikings will blitz often on Monday night, forcing Field to make quick decisions. This opens the door for mistakes.

The Vikings are middle of the pack for interceptions (9). However, I’ll take my chances on Field throwing an interception at plus money because of the Vikings’ blitz habits.