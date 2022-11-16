Belgium vs Canada Betting Picks, Predictions And Odds For World Cup 2022 Group F

You can see our Belgium vs Canada betting picks and latest odds for the World Cup 2022 Group F game on Wednesday November 23, plus we’ve got some interesting match stats ahead of the fixture – LIKE, did you know Belgium have only lost 4 games dating back to October 2020? Add in a monster $6,000 that you can claim in World Cup free bets, then make sure you read on!

Belgium vs Canada Betting Picks For World Cup 2022 Group F Match

Canada and Belgium will be creating history at the World Cup on Wednesday November 23 as the sides are yet to face-off in an International game.

Belgium Favorites In Match Betting

The Belgium vs Canada match betting suggests a comfortable win for Roberto Martinez’s side. They are priced at -223 with Stake, one of the leading Canada Sportsbooks, in their opening 2022 World Cup game with Canada.

Belgium did in fact lose their last match however, with the Netherlands beating them 1-0. On the flip side, Canada, who are priced at +600 with Stake to win this match, qualified as the top team from CONCACAF ahead of the likes of Mexico and the USA. They are ranked 39 places below Belgium in the official FIFA World Rankings, but could spring a few surprises this tournament as underdogs.

Both of these teams are free scoring, so a wise bet here could be over 2.5 or 3.5 goals.

Belgium Have Got To The Semi-Final Of Their Last Two Major Tournaments

Despite having an aging squad and losing a bit of form of late, Belgium have got to the semi-finals of the last two major tournaments. Eden Hazard and co reached the semi-final of Euro 2020, before losing out 2-1 to the eventual winners, Italy.

Before that, at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Belgium lost out to France in the semi-final, who then went on to win the World Cup of course. They did beat England in the third-place play-off game, so are clearly a strong side.

So in the last two big international tournaments, the eventual winners have beaten Belgium in the semi-finals. I wonder who they’ll get in the semis this year if they reach it!

A Lot Rests With Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin de Bruyne is without question one of the best players in the world right now. He is Manchester City’s star man still, despite the arrivals of the likes of Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish. He has won all there is to win in football, apart from an international trophy and the Champions League.

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaka has so far fired in 68 goals for Belgium in his 102 caps and is their all-time top scorer now. Therefore, Lukaku is always going to be popular in the scoring markets. We’ll know he’ll start for the Red Devils so any bets in the scoring markets will give you a run for your money and he also came second to Harry Kane in the Golden Boot after bagging four goals at the Russia World Cup Finals in 2018.

What About Canada, Do They Have A Chance Of Upsetting The Odds?

The match betting says no but looking at Canada’s recent games and their match stats it suggests they could easily be a potential banana skin for Belgium.

Canada only lost two games in the entire CONCACAF World cup qualifying, winning the group with 28 points after 14 games.

Canada won all of their home qualifying games bar one, which ended in a 1-1 draw with Honduras.

Since securing their place in the 2022 World Cup, they have won two of five games, drawing one and losing two. They have scored 9 goals in their last five games and are a huge threat going forward with the likes of Alphonso Davies on the wing and Jonathan David up front.

Both teams DIDN’T score in 9 of Canada’s last 11 games, while 7 of their last 11 matches also went Under 2.5 Goals which further backs up that they are more than capable of making life hard for Belgium.

Who Are Canada’s Main Goal Threats?

Canada’s main men when it comes to scoring is Lille’s Jonathan David, who has netted 9 times in 15 league games this season in Ligue 1 as well as scoring 22 goals in 34 appearances for the Maple Leafs. Of course Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies is another huge goal threat. He is also the designated penalty taker.

Overall, it’s a match that Belgium will be fully expected to get off the mark with the full three points and the match odds back this up. However, you also feel Canada could easily make it hard for the likes of Hazard, Tielemans, De Bruyne and Lukaku, who are looking to win their first major international tournament for Belgium.

Taking all this into account, the match betting on an Belgium win looks a bit short. The ‘Under 2.5 goals’ market catches the eye but is also a bit on the skinny side. So, we’re happy to side with ‘both teams NOT to score’ here at -125 with Stake, which is a bet that has paid out in 82% of Canada’s last six matches and also in 66% of Belgium’s last 3 outings.

BEST BET: Both Teams NOT To Score @ -113 with Stake



Belgium vs Canada Betting Odds For World Cup Fixture On Wednesday November 23

Belgium vs Canada: World Cup Odds Play BELGIUM -223 DRAW +350 CANADA +600

Note: Odds are subject to change

Belgium vs Canada ‘Stat Attack’

See below our selection of Belgium vs Canada match stats to take into the World Cup game and hopefully find different betting angles into the game.

FIFA World Rankings: Belgium: 2 | Canada: 41

Belgium have won three of their last five games

Belgium got to the semi-final of the 2018 World Cup

Kevin de Bruyne will earn his 100th cap if Belgium get to the final and he plays every game

Romelu Lukaku scored 4 goals in the 2018 World Cup

Eden Hazard scored 3 goals at the 2018 World Cup

Canada have scored 2+ goals in 17 of their last 19 wins

Canada qualified for the 2022 World Cup as the best CONCACAF nation (ahead of Mexico and USA)

Jonathan David has scored 9 goals in 15 games for Lille in Ligue 1

Alphonso Davies has won 127 tackles and 4 ariel duels in the Bundesliga for Bayern Munich so far this season

Belgium’s Last 5 Games

25th Sept 22: Netherlands 1-0 Belgium

22nd Sept 22: Belgium 2-1 Wales

14th Jun 22: Poland 0-1 Belgium

11th Jun 22: Wales 1-1 Belgium

8th Jun 22: Belgium 6-1 Poland

Canada’s Last 5 Games

11th Nov 22: Bahrain 2-2 Canada

27th Sept 22: Canada 0-2 Uruguay

23rd Sept 22: Canada 2-0 Qatar

14th Jun 22: Honduras 2-1 Canada

10th Jun 22: Canada 4-0 Curacao

2022 World Cup Group F Odds

Group F is made up of the following four countries:

Belgium

Canada

Croatia

Morocco

Below, as outlined in a table, are the best odds for each nation in Group F to either qualify for the knockout stages or win the group entirely. The Maple Leafs are the fourth favorites to make it into the Last 16.

Group F To Win Group To Qualify From Group Play Belgium -188 -700 Canada

+1200 +275 Croatia

+250 -250 Morocco

+1000 +200

How Can I Watch Belgium vs Canada and The Rest Of The World Cup In Canada?



📅 FIFA World Cup START Date : Sunday Nov 20, 2022

Sunday Nov 20, 2022 📅 FIFA World Cup FINAL Date : Sunday Dec 18, 2022

Sunday Dec 18, 2022 🕙 World Cup Belgium vs Canada Match Time (CT): 1pm (Wed, Nov 23)

1pm (Wed, Nov 23) 🏟 Where Is 2022 World Cup: Qatar

Qatar 📺 Watch : FOX Sports & JazzSports

FOX Sports & JazzSports 🎲 FIFA World Cup Odds Belgium vs Canada Match Betting: Belgium -223 | Draw +350 | Iran +600

What Are The World Cup 2022 Kick-off Times In USA and Canada?

See below our best soccer betting sites in the US, that will let you to place bets on the World Cup game between England and Iran in ANY US state.

