Belgium wins two Olympic medals in men’s cycling time trial

For the second time ever, Belgium has won two cycling medals in the same Olympic event. In the men’s road individual time trial on Saturday, Remco Evenepoel of Aalst won the gold medal and Wout van Aert of Herentals won the bronze medal. Evenpoel had a winning time of 36 minutes, 12.16 seconds, and van Aert had a time of 36 minutes, 37.79 seconds.

Evenpoel reached the podium by 27.79 seconds, and van Aert reached the podium by 2.16 seconds. Josh Tarling of Great Britain finished in fourth place with a time of 36 minutes, 39.95 seconds. Filippo Ganna of Italy won the silver medal with a time of 36 minutes, 27.08 seconds.

Prior Time Trial Medal

Only once ever has Belgium won a medal in the men’s time trial event at the Olympic Games. That came at the 1924 Olympic Games in Paris when Henri Hoevenaers won the silver medal, as he was sandwiched between Frenchmen on the podium. Armand Blanchonnet won the gold medal and Rene Hamel won the bronze medal.

Look back at 1952

You have to go all the way back to the 1952 Olympic Games in Helsinki to find the last time two Belgian cyclists shared the podium for the same cycling event at an Olympic Games. Andre Noyelle of Ypres, Belgium won the gold medal and Robert Grondelaers of Opglabbeek won the silver medal in the men’s road time trial. Edi Ziegler of Germany won the bronze medal. Noyelle reached the podium by one minute, 48.6 seconds and Ziegler reached the podium by 4.5 seconds. Another Belgian, Lucien Victor finished in fourth place with a time of 5:07.52.

Grace Brown wins Women’s Road Cycling Time Trail Gold

Grace Brown of Camperdown, Australia won the gold medal in the women’s road cycling time trial event. She posted a winning time of 39 minutes, 38.24 seconds. Anna Henderson of Great Britain won the silver medal with a time of 41:09.83. Chloe Dygert of the United States won the bronze medal with a time of 41:10.70.