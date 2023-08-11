Betting Guides

Bellator 298 Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

Garrett Kerman
islam mamedov

Bellator 298 features a jam-packed fight card, highlighted by the main event bout between Logan Storley vs Brennan Ward. Let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for Friday night’s festivities.

Bellator heads to Sioux Falls, South Dakota for a great fight card at the Sanford Pentagon arena. In the main event, we have a welterweight clash between two of the best in the division former interim welterweight champion Logan Storley and Brenna Ward. Storley will be looking to get back on track after coming up short in his title unification bout against the champ Yaroslav Amosov meanwhile, Ward will be looking to make it four straight in the Bellator cage and looking to put his name in title contention with a win.

The rest of this fight card is littered with great matchups and will be a great event for the fight fans. With that said, let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for Bellator 298.

How to Watch UFC Vegas 78: Vicente Luque vs Rafael dos Anjos

  • 🥊 Bellator 298: Logan Storley vs Brennan Ward
  • 📅 Date: Friday, August 12, 2023
  • 🕙 Time: 10:00 pm ET
  • 🏟 Location: Sanford Pentagon Arena | Sioux Falls, South Dakota
  • 📺 TV Channel: Showtime
  • 📊 UFC Stats: Storley 14-2 | Ward 17-6
  • 🎲 UFC Odds: Storley (-310) | Ward (+260)

Bellator 298 Odds

The oddsmakers expect this fight to be lopsided in favor of Logan Storley based on his track record and what he’s accomplished in the Bellator cage. That doesn’t make this fight an easy one for Storley as Ward was the former champion back in his heydays in Bellator and has dynamite in his hands which could be the equalizer here.

Let’s check out the complete list of odds for Bellator 298 below:

Fighter Bellator 298 Odds Play
Logan Storley -310 BetOnline logo
Brennan Ward +260 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter Bellator 298 Odds Play
Valentin Moldavsky -255 BetOnline logo
Steve Mowry +185 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter Bellator 298 Odds Play
Dalton Rosta -205 BetOnline logo
Aaron Jeffery +175 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter Bellator 298 Odds Play
James Gallagher -108 BetOnline logo
James Gonzalez -112 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter Bellator 298 Odds Play
Islam Mamedov -225 BetOnline logo
Sidney Outlaw +190 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter Bellator 298 Odds Play
Lucas Brennan -800 BetOnline logo
Weber Almeida +550 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter Bellator 298 Odds Play
Enrique Barzola -237 BetOnline logo
Jaylon Bates +202 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter Bellator 298 Odds Play
Diana Avsaragova -155 BetOnline logo
Justin Kish +135 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter Bellator 298 Odds Play
Vladimir Tokov -330 BetOnline logo
Jairo Pacheco +270 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter Bellator 298 Odds Play
Kateryna Shakalova -174 BetOnline logo
Dayana Silva +149 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter Bellator 298 Odds Play
Sullivan Cauley -1600 BetOnline logo
Hamza Salim +875 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter Bellator 298 Odds Play
Alfie Davis -175 BetOnline logo
Aalon Cruz +150 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter Bellator 298 Odds Play
Nikita Mikhailov -230 BetOnline logo
Leandro Higo +195 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter Bellator 298 Odds Play
Kasum Kasumov -235 BetOnline logo
Josh Hill +200 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter Bellator 298 Odds Play
Marcirley Alves -140 BetOnline logo
Jerrel Hodge +120 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter Bellator 298 Odds Play
Jordan Oliver -2000 BetOnline logo
Andrew Triolo +1000 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter Bellator 298 Odds Play
Michael Blockhus -1600 BetOnline logo
Eli Mefford +875 BetOnline logo

Bellator 298 Best Bets & Predictions

Aaron Jeffery (+175)

Aaron Jeffery was looking like he was on his way to a middleweight title shot until his hype train was quickly derailed when he took on former middleweight title challenger John Salter. He now gets to take on surging contender Dalton Rosta who will be looking to get the biggest win of his career.

It’s now Jeffery’s turn to derail a hype train on Friday night. Rosta has yet to face anyone remotely on the same level as Jeffery in his career and will certainly have a tough time if he is not the hammer in this matchup. He has yet to face a ton of adversity so far as a professional and he will face a ton of that here. Ultimately, Jeffery will put a pace and pressure on Rosta that will break him as he gasses down the stretch for the late finish.

Bet on Aaron Jeffery (+175)

Aalon Cruz (+150)

Former Contender Series alumni and UFC fighter Aalon Cruz will be looking to make it four in a row since being released by the UFC and two in a row in his new home of Bellator. In his last fight, he dominated Bellator veteran Bobby King to a unanimous decision and he will be looking to do the same here in this matchup against Alfie Davis.

Cruz does a great job at pressuring his opponents with his striking arsenal and grappling which is what he will have to do here against the counter-heavy Davis. Davis will be looking to counter Cruz as he comes within range but as long as he is able to mix things up and utilize his movement he should do well in just outworking the low volume and low paced striker in Davis to pick up his fourth win in a row.

Bet on Aalon Cruz (+150) 

Islam Mamedov (-225)

Islam Mamedov looked like the next contender in the lightweight division until he dropped a rare split decision to Benson Henderson. Since that loss, he has won two straight as he dominated both Zach Zane and Nick Browne. He now gets to take on Sidney Outlaw who’s coming off a suspension and getting kicked out of Bellator’s Lightweight Grand Prix after failing a drug test. Before that failed drug test Outlaw was knocked out in just 27 seconds against Tofiq Musayev.

Outlaw is a standout wrestler and does his best work on the mat which is right in the wheelhouse of Mamedov who’s a combat sambo specialist with vicious ground and pound. Also on the feet, Mamedov is much more polished than Outlaw. As long as Mamedov doesn’t get stuck underneath Outlaw this is his fight to lose in every aspect of the fight.

Bet on Islam Mamedov (-225)

UFC Betting Guides 2023

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
