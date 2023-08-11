Bellator 298 Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

Bellator 298 features a jam-packed fight card, highlighted by the main event bout between Logan Storley vs Brennan Ward. Let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for Friday night’s festivities.
Bellator heads to Sioux Falls, South Dakota for a great fight card at the Sanford Pentagon arena. In the main event, we have a welterweight clash between two of the best in the division former interim welterweight champion Logan Storley and Brenna Ward. Storley will be looking to get back on track after coming up short in his title unification bout against the champ Yaroslav Amosov meanwhile, Ward will be looking to make it four straight in the Bellator cage and looking to put his name in title contention with a win.
The rest of this fight card is littered with great matchups and will be a great event for the fight fans. With that said, let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for Bellator 298.
- 🥊 Bellator 298: Logan Storley vs Brennan Ward
- 📅 Date: Friday, August 12, 2023
- 🕙 Time: 10:00 pm ET
- 🏟 Location: Sanford Pentagon Arena | Sioux Falls, South Dakota
- 📺 TV Channel: Showtime
- 📊 UFC Stats: Storley 14-2 | Ward 17-6
- 🎲 UFC Odds: Storley (-310) | Ward (+260)
Bellator 298 Odds
The oddsmakers expect this fight to be lopsided in favor of Logan Storley based on his track record and what he’s accomplished in the Bellator cage. That doesn’t make this fight an easy one for Storley as Ward was the former champion back in his heydays in Bellator and has dynamite in his hands which could be the equalizer here.
Let’s check out the complete list of odds for Bellator 298 below:
|Fighter
|Bellator 298 Odds
|Play
|Logan Storley
|-310
|Brennan Ward
|+260
|Fighter
|Bellator 298 Odds
|Play
|Valentin Moldavsky
|-255
|Steve Mowry
|+185
|Fighter
|Bellator 298 Odds
|Play
|Dalton Rosta
|-205
|Aaron Jeffery
|+175
|Fighter
|Bellator 298 Odds
|Play
|James Gallagher
|-108
|James Gonzalez
|-112
|Fighter
|Bellator 298 Odds
|Play
|Islam Mamedov
|-225
|Sidney Outlaw
|+190
|Fighter
|Bellator 298 Odds
|Play
|Lucas Brennan
|-800
|Weber Almeida
|+550
|Fighter
|Bellator 298 Odds
|Play
|Enrique Barzola
|-237
|Jaylon Bates
|+202
|Fighter
|Bellator 298 Odds
|Play
|Diana Avsaragova
|-155
|Justin Kish
|+135
|Fighter
|Bellator 298 Odds
|Play
|Vladimir Tokov
|-330
|Jairo Pacheco
|+270
|Fighter
|Bellator 298 Odds
|Play
|Kateryna Shakalova
|-174
|Dayana Silva
|+149
|Fighter
|Bellator 298 Odds
|Play
|Sullivan Cauley
|-1600
|Hamza Salim
|+875
|Fighter
|Bellator 298 Odds
|Play
|Alfie Davis
|-175
|Aalon Cruz
|+150
|Fighter
|Bellator 298 Odds
|Play
|Nikita Mikhailov
|-230
|Leandro Higo
|+195
|Fighter
|Bellator 298 Odds
|Play
|Kasum Kasumov
|-235
|Josh Hill
|+200
|Fighter
|Bellator 298 Odds
|Play
|Marcirley Alves
|-140
|Jerrel Hodge
|+120
|Fighter
|Bellator 298 Odds
|Play
|Jordan Oliver
|-2000
|Andrew Triolo
|+1000
|Fighter
|Bellator 298 Odds
|Play
|Michael Blockhus
|-1600
|Eli Mefford
|+875
Bellator 298 Best Bets & Predictions
Aaron Jeffery (+175)
Aaron Jeffery was looking like he was on his way to a middleweight title shot until his hype train was quickly derailed when he took on former middleweight title challenger John Salter. He now gets to take on surging contender Dalton Rosta who will be looking to get the biggest win of his career.
It’s now Jeffery’s turn to derail a hype train on Friday night. Rosta has yet to face anyone remotely on the same level as Jeffery in his career and will certainly have a tough time if he is not the hammer in this matchup. He has yet to face a ton of adversity so far as a professional and he will face a ton of that here. Ultimately, Jeffery will put a pace and pressure on Rosta that will break him as he gasses down the stretch for the late finish.
Aalon Cruz (+150)
Former Contender Series alumni and UFC fighter Aalon Cruz will be looking to make it four in a row since being released by the UFC and two in a row in his new home of Bellator. In his last fight, he dominated Bellator veteran Bobby King to a unanimous decision and he will be looking to do the same here in this matchup against Alfie Davis.
Cruz does a great job at pressuring his opponents with his striking arsenal and grappling which is what he will have to do here against the counter-heavy Davis. Davis will be looking to counter Cruz as he comes within range but as long as he is able to mix things up and utilize his movement he should do well in just outworking the low volume and low paced striker in Davis to pick up his fourth win in a row.
Islam Mamedov looked like the next contender in the lightweight division until he dropped a rare split decision to Benson Henderson. Since that loss, he has won two straight as he dominated both Zach Zane and Nick Browne. He now gets to take on Sidney Outlaw who's coming off a suspension and getting kicked out of Bellator's Lightweight Grand Prix after failing a drug test. Before that failed drug test Outlaw was knocked out in just 27 seconds against Tofiq Musayev. Outlaw is a standout wrestler and does his best work on the mat which is right in the wheelhouse of Mamedov who's a combat sambo specialist with vicious ground and pound. Also on the feet, Mamedov is much more polished than Outlaw. As long as Mamedov doesn't get stuck underneath Outlaw this is his fight to lose in every aspect of the fight.
Islam Mamedov (-225)
Islam Mamedov looked like the next contender in the lightweight division until he dropped a rare split decision to Benson Henderson. Since that loss, he has won two straight as he dominated both Zach Zane and Nick Browne. He now gets to take on Sidney Outlaw who’s coming off a suspension and getting kicked out of Bellator’s Lightweight Grand Prix after failing a drug test. Before that failed drug test Outlaw was knocked out in just 27 seconds against Tofiq Musayev.
Outlaw is a standout wrestler and does his best work on the mat which is right in the wheelhouse of Mamedov who’s a combat sambo specialist with vicious ground and pound. Also on the feet, Mamedov is much more polished than Outlaw. As long as Mamedov doesn’t get stuck underneath Outlaw this is his fight to lose in every aspect of the fight.