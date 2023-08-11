Bellator 298 Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

Bellator 298 features a jam-packed fight card, highlighted by the main event bout between Logan Storley vs Brennan Ward. Let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for Friday night’s festivities.

Bellator heads to Sioux Falls, South Dakota for a great fight card at the Sanford Pentagon arena. In the main event, we have a welterweight clash between two of the best in the division former interim welterweight champion Logan Storley and Brenna Ward. Storley will be looking to get back on track after coming up short in his title unification bout against the champ Yaroslav Amosov meanwhile, Ward will be looking to make it four straight in the Bellator cage and looking to put his name in title contention with a win.

The rest of this fight card is littered with great matchups and will be a great event for the fight fans. With that said, let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for Bellator 298.

The Best Sports Betting Sites for Bellator 298

How to Watch UFC Vegas 78: Vicente Luque vs Rafael dos Anjos

🥊 Bellator 298: Logan Storley vs Brennan Ward

Logan Storley vs Brennan Ward 📅 Date: Friday, August 12, 2023

Friday, August 12, 2023 🕙 Time: 10:00 pm ET

10:00 pm ET 🏟 Location: Sanford Pentagon Arena | Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sanford Pentagon Arena | Sioux Falls, South Dakota 📺 TV Channel: Showtime

Showtime 📊 UFC Stats: Storley 14-2 | Ward 17-6

Storley 14-2 | Ward 17-6 🎲 UFC Odds: Storley (-310) | Ward (+260)

Bellator 298 Odds

The oddsmakers expect this fight to be lopsided in favor of Logan Storley based on his track record and what he’s accomplished in the Bellator cage. That doesn’t make this fight an easy one for Storley as Ward was the former champion back in his heydays in Bellator and has dynamite in his hands which could be the equalizer here.

Let’s check out the complete list of odds for Bellator 298 below:

Fighter Bellator 298 Odds Play Logan Storley -310 Brennan Ward +260

Fighter Bellator 298 Odds Play Valentin Moldavsky -255 Steve Mowry +185

Fighter Bellator 298 Odds Play Dalton Rosta -205 Aaron Jeffery +175

Fighter Bellator 298 Odds Play James Gallagher -108 James Gonzalez -112

Fighter Bellator 298 Odds Play Islam Mamedov -225 Sidney Outlaw +190

Fighter Bellator 298 Odds Play Lucas Brennan -800 Weber Almeida +550

Fighter Bellator 298 Odds Play Enrique Barzola -237 Jaylon Bates +202

Fighter Bellator 298 Odds Play Diana Avsaragova -155 Justin Kish +135

Fighter Bellator 298 Odds Play Vladimir Tokov -330 Jairo Pacheco +270

Fighter Bellator 298 Odds Play Kateryna Shakalova -174 Dayana Silva +149

Fighter Bellator 298 Odds Play Sullivan Cauley -1600 Hamza Salim +875

Fighter Bellator 298 Odds Play Alfie Davis -175 Aalon Cruz +150

Fighter Bellator 298 Odds Play Nikita Mikhailov -230 Leandro Higo +195

Fighter Bellator 298 Odds Play Kasum Kasumov -235 Josh Hill +200

Fighter Bellator 298 Odds Play Marcirley Alves -140 Jerrel Hodge +120

Fighter Bellator 298 Odds Play Jordan Oliver -2000 Andrew Triolo +1000

Fighter Bellator 298 Odds Play Michael Blockhus -1600 Eli Mefford +875

Bellator 298 Best Bets & Predictions

Aaron Jeffery (+175)

Aaron Jeffery was looking like he was on his way to a middleweight title shot until his hype train was quickly derailed when he took on former middleweight title challenger John Salter. He now gets to take on surging contender Dalton Rosta who will be looking to get the biggest win of his career.

It’s now Jeffery’s turn to derail a hype train on Friday night. Rosta has yet to face anyone remotely on the same level as Jeffery in his career and will certainly have a tough time if he is not the hammer in this matchup. He has yet to face a ton of adversity so far as a professional and he will face a ton of that here. Ultimately, Jeffery will put a pace and pressure on Rosta that will break him as he gasses down the stretch for the late finish.

Bet on Aaron Jeffery (+175)

Aalon Cruz (+150)

Former Contender Series alumni and UFC fighter Aalon Cruz will be looking to make it four in a row since being released by the UFC and two in a row in his new home of Bellator. In his last fight, he dominated Bellator veteran Bobby King to a unanimous decision and he will be looking to do the same here in this matchup against Alfie Davis.

Cruz does a great job at pressuring his opponents with his striking arsenal and grappling which is what he will have to do here against the counter-heavy Davis. Davis will be looking to counter Cruz as he comes within range but as long as he is able to mix things up and utilize his movement he should do well in just outworking the low volume and low paced striker in Davis to pick up his fourth win in a row.