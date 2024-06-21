The PFL is back for yet another installment of their Bellator Champions Series and this time they will be taking over Dublin Ireland this Saturday afternoon. In the main event for this fight card, we have the welterweight champion Jason Jackson looking to defend his title for a second time when he faces off against Ramazan Kuramagomedov in a fight that should be highly competitive throughout.

#BellatorDublin Official Weigh In Result ⚖️ Jason Jackson – 169.9lbs ✅

Ramazan Kuramagomedov – 169.8lbs ✅ Presented by @ThatPrizeGuy 🤝#BellatorDublin | TOMORROW

Live on MAX | 12P ET pic.twitter.com/M9gUD5dQcv — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) June 21, 2024

In the co-main event, we have the highly anticipated debut of the sought-after prospect from Ireland Paul Hughes who will be taking on Bellator veteran Bobby King. Hughes had offers from both the UFC and PFL but ultimately decided to sign with the PFL after the offer was something that he just couldn’t refuse. With all eyes on him it’s going to be interesting to see if he lives up to the hype coming into the biggest fight of his career.

The rest of this fight card is littered with Bellator veterans and up-and-coming talent alike. On the rest of the main card, there is a rematch between two of Bellator’s best in the women’s featherweight division between Dublin’s own Sinead Kavanagh and Arlene Blencowe. Then kicking off the main card is two middleweight prospects Dalton Rosta and teammate of former welterweight title challenger Michael Venom Page, Norbert Novenyi Jr.

Then you have top-flight prospects on the undercard who are looking to make a name for themselves this weekend like Darragh Kelly, Nathan Kelly, and Khasan Magomedsharipov who’s the brother of now-retired UFC fighter Zabit Magomedsharipov.

The weigh-ins were commended earlier this morning and here are the results:

Bellator Dublin Weigh-In Results

MAIN CARD (Max, 2 p.m. ET)

Champ Jason Jackson (169.9) vs. Ramazan Kuramagomedov (169.8) – for welterweight title

Paul Hughes (155.7) vs. Bobby King (156)

Arlene Blencowe (145.4) vs. Sinead Kavanagh (146)

Norbert Novenyi Jr. (185.8) vs. Dalton Rosta (185.1)

PRELIMINARY CARD (Max, 11 a.m. ET)

Darragh Kelly (155.7) vs. Mathias Poiron (155.1)

Kasum Kasumov (135.9) vs. Matheus Mattos (136)

Nathan Kelly (145) vs. Jose Sanchez (148.8) – 148-pound contract weight

Khasan Magomedsharipov (145.8) vs. Tyler Mathison (146)

Marcirley Alves da Silva (135.1) vs. Sarvadzhon Khamidov (136)

Roger Blanque (132.9) vs. Shinobu Ota (135.6)

Michelle Montague (143.7) vs. Karolina Sobek (145.9)