Racing

Belmont Stakes 2022: Barber Road Odds, Horse Profile and Pedigree

Andy Newton
Barber Road Belmont Stakes

Barber Road will be a lively outsider for the 2022 Belmont Stakes this Saturday after running on well to take sixth in the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs last month. He’s been kept fresh since and having stayed on well that day the step up to 1m4f looks in his favour. You can back Barber Road with BetOnline @ +1200.

Barber Road Odds | Barber Road Odds to Win Belmont Stakes 2022

Was last seen running on well to be sixth in the Kentucky Derby at the start of May – the step up to 1m4f looks a good move by connections and it would be no surprise to see this 3 year-old having his supporterr for the 2022 Belmont Stakes based on that last run.

See below the latest Belmont Stakes odds ahead of the 2022 race on Saturday June 11th

2022 Belmont Stakes Horses Belmont Stakes Odds Play
Mo Donegal +230 BetOnline logo
We The People +375 BetOnline logo
Rich Strike +600 BetOnline logo
Creative Minister +700 BetOnline logo
Ethereal Road +1000 BetOnline logo
Nest +1000 BetOnline logo
Barber Road +1200 BetOnline logo
Howling Time +1400 BetOnline logo
Skippylongstocking +1600 BetOnline logo
Golder Glider +1600 BetOnline logo
Kuchar +3300 BetOnline logo

*Belmont Stakes 2022 odds as of May 31, 2022

RELATED: 2022 Belmont Stakes Runners, Draw and Latest Betting Odds

Will Barber Road Win The Belmont Stakes?

The John Alexander Ortiz-trained Barber Road is still hunting for a career first victory, so that’s a clear negative ahead of his chance in this Saturday’s 2022 Belmont Stakes.

However, it was hard to not be taken by the way he stayed on last time in the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Down. He was also bumped a few times during that race so in the end did well to finish sixth and was only 4 3/4 lengths off the winner – Rich Strike.

With the Kentucky Derby run over 1m2f, then this step up in trip to 1m4f also looks a good move by connections, plus this 3 year-old has been kept fresh by missing the Preakness Stakes three weeks ago.

He’s yet to race at Belmont Park, but there is no reason to think the track won’t suit. With the longer trip looking the key to his chance, he looks to have a decent opportunity of getting in the shake-up of those priced at slightly bigger odds.

Note: Odds are subject to change

Barber Road Trainer, Jockey, and Owner

Trainer John Alexander Ortiz
Jockey Reylu Gutierrez
Owner WSS Racing LLC

Barber Road Horse Pedigree

Barber Road Race Day Tapit
Rebalite
Encounter Southern Image
Copeaway

Barber Road Race Results and Past Performances

(last five races)

Race Finish
7th May 22: (Churchill Downs): Kentucky Derby (G1) 6th
3rd April 22: (Oaklawn Park): Arkansas Derby Stakes (G1) 2nd
26th Feb 22: (Oaklawn Park): Rebel Stakes (G2) 3rd
29th Jan 22 (Oaklawn Park): Southwest Stakes (G3) 2nd
5th Nov 21: (Churchill Downs): Lively Shively Stakes 2nd

Racing

Andy Newton

Horse racing tipster and journalist that likes to use key horse racing trends and stats to find winners. Has leading industry contacts, including some of the best stables in the UK, plus has featured in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide and Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on The Sports Daily, giving his views, trends and tips on all things horse racing.
