Belmont Stakes 2022: Barber Road Odds, Horse Profile and Pedigree

Barber Road will be a lively outsider for the 2022 Belmont Stakes this Saturday after running on well to take sixth in the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs last month. He’s been kept fresh since and having stayed on well that day the step up to 1m4f looks in his favour. You can back Barber Road with BetOnline @ +1200.

Gambling Sites Highlights Register 1. Back Barber Road To Win The Belmont Stakes @ 10/1 With BetOnline Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus Place Bet

How to Bet on Barber Road to Win the 2022 Belmont Stakes

Just follow the simple steps below to place your bet on Barber Road to win the 2022 Belmont Stakes.

Click here to cash in on Barber Road @ +1200 with BetOnline Sign up and make a qualifying deposit Get free horse racing bets for the 2022 Belmont Stakes Place your free bets on Barber Road to win Belmont Stakes 2022

Barber Road Odds | Barber Road Odds to Win Belmont Stakes 2022

Was last seen running on well to be sixth in the Kentucky Derby at the start of May – the step up to 1m4f looks a good move by connections and it would be no surprise to see this 3 year-old having his supporterr for the 2022 Belmont Stakes based on that last run.

See below the latest Belmont Stakes odds ahead of the 2022 race on Saturday June 11th

2022 Belmont Stakes Horses Belmont Stakes Odds Play Mo Donegal +230 We The People +375 Rich Strike +600 Creative Minister +700 Ethereal Road +1000 Nest +1000 Barber Road +1200 Howling Time +1400 Skippylongstocking +1600 Golder Glider +1600 Kuchar +3300

*Belmont Stakes 2022 odds as of May 31, 2022

RELATED: 2022 Belmont Stakes Runners, Draw and Latest Betting Odds

Will Barber Road Win The Belmont Stakes?

Back Barber Road To Win The Belmont Stakes @ +1200 With BetOnline

The John Alexander Ortiz-trained Barber Road is still hunting for a career first victory, so that’s a clear negative ahead of his chance in this Saturday’s 2022 Belmont Stakes.

However, it was hard to not be taken by the way he stayed on last time in the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Down. He was also bumped a few times during that race so in the end did well to finish sixth and was only 4 3/4 lengths off the winner – Rich Strike.

With the Kentucky Derby run over 1m2f, then this step up in trip to 1m4f also looks a good move by connections, plus this 3 year-old has been kept fresh by missing the Preakness Stakes three weeks ago.

He’s yet to race at Belmont Park, but there is no reason to think the track won’t suit. With the longer trip looking the key to his chance, he looks to have a decent opportunity of getting in the shake-up of those priced at slightly bigger odds.

Note: Odds are subject to change

Gambling Sites Highlights Register 1. Back Barber Road To Win The Belmont Stakes @ 10/1 With BetOnline Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus Place Bet

Barber Road Trainer, Jockey, and Owner

Trainer John Alexander Ortiz Jockey Reylu Gutierrez Owner WSS Racing LLC

Barber Road Horse Pedigree

Barber Road Race Day Tapit Rebalite Encounter Southern Image Copeaway

Barber Road Race Results and Past Performances

(last five races)

Race Finish 7th May 22: (Churchill Downs): Kentucky Derby (G1) 6th 3rd April 22: (Oaklawn Park): Arkansas Derby Stakes (G1) 2nd 26th Feb 22: (Oaklawn Park): Rebel Stakes (G2) 3rd 29th Jan 22 (Oaklawn Park): Southwest Stakes (G3) 2nd 5th Nov 21: (Churchill Downs): Lively Shively Stakes 2nd

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Belmont Stakes 2022