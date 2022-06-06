Belmont Stakes 2022: Creative Minister Odds, Horse Profile and Pedigree

Andy Newton
Creative Minister

Another popular 2022 Belmont Stakes runner will be the Kenneth McPeek-trained Creative Minister, who has won two of his four starts and was last seen running a fine third in the Grade One Preakness Stakes at Pimlico – he’s yet to finish out of the first three from four runs. You can back Creative Minister with BetOnline @ +700.

Creative Minister Odds | Creative Minister Odds to Win Belmont Stakes 2022

Creative Minister is yet to finish out of the first three from his opening four races and was last seen running well to be third in the Preakness Stakes – the second leg of the US horse racing Triple Crown.

See below the latest Belmont Stakes odds ahead of the 2022 race on Saturday June 11th

2022 Belmont Stakes Horses Belmont Stakes Odds Play
Mo Donegal +230 BetOnline logo
We The People +375 BetOnline logo
Rich Strike +600 BetOnline logo
Creative Minister +700 BetOnline logo
Ethereal Road +1000 BetOnline logo
Nest +1000 BetOnline logo
Barber Road +1200 BetOnline logo
Howling Time +1400 BetOnline logo
Skippylongstocking +1600 BetOnline logo
Golder Glider +1600 BetOnline logo
Kuchar +3300 BetOnline logo

*Belmont Stakes 2022 odds as of May 31, 2022

2022 Belmont Stakes Runners, Draw and Latest Betting Odds

Will Creative Minister Win The Belmont Stakes?

With just four career runs many will feel we’ve not seen the best of Creative Minister just yet. He’s also building up a consistent profile having finished in the top three in all his runs to date, with two wins.

Those wins came at Churchill Downs in an Allowance Optional Claiming race on Kentucky Derby Day (7th May), while prior to that won at Keeneland at the start of April.

Like many in the Belmont Stakes, the step up to 1m4f here is an unknown and having only plugged on at the one pace over 1m 1 1/2f last time in the Preakness Stakes there will be plenty that feel he might find this extra 2 1/2f a struggle. His breeding also seems to suggest he might have a bit to prove over this longer trip – we’ll find out!

His trainer – Kenneth McPeek – and jockey BJ Hernandez are also both searching for their first wins in this race, but this horse’s consistent profile and the fact he’s lightly-raced will still make him popular – especially with the place players.

Note: Odds are subject to change

Creative Minister Trainer, Jockey, and Owner

Trainer Eric R Reed
Jockey Sonny Leon
Owner RED TR-Racing LLC

Creative Minister Horse Pedigree

Rich Strike Keen Ice Curlin
Medomak
Gold Strike Smart Strike
Brassy Gold

Creative Minister Race Results and Past Performances

(last five races)

Race Finish
7th May 22 (Churchill Downs) : Kentucky Derby 1st
2nd April 22 (Turfway Park): Jeff Ruby Steaks 3rd
6th Mar 22 (Turfway Park): John Battaglia Memorial Stakes 4th
23rd Jan 22 (Turfway Park): Leonatus Black Type Stakes 3rd
26th Dec 21 (Fair Grounds): Run Gunner Stakes 5th

Topics  

