Belmont Stakes 2022: Ethereal Road Odds, Horse Profile and Pedigree

Ethereal Road heads to the 2022 Belmont Stakes with a live outsiders chance despite not yet winning a race. From the D Wayne Lukas yard, who have won the Belmont Stakes four times in the past, this 3 year-old will be fresher than most having not raced since the middle of April. You can back Ethereal Road with BetOnline @ +1000.

How to Bet on Ethereal Road to Win the 2022 Belmont Stakes

Just follow the simple steps below to place your bet on Ethereal Road to win the 2022 Belmont Stakes.

Ethereal Road Odds | Ethereal Road Odds to Win Belmont Stakes 2022

Yet to win a race, but with only four career runs looks the sort that will have more improvement to come.

See below the latest Belmont Stakes odds ahead of the 2022 race on Saturday June 11th

2022 Belmont Stakes Horses Belmont Stakes Odds Play Mo Donegal +230 We The People +375 Rich Strike +600 Creative Minister +700 Ethereal Road +1000 Nest +1000 Barber Road +1200 Howling Time +1400 Skippylongstocking +1600 Golden Glider +1600 Kuchar +3300

*Belmont Stakes 2022 odds as of May 31, 2022

Will Ethereal Road Win The Belmont Stakes?

Connections decided to bypass the first two legs of the US Triple Crown – the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes – and with Ethereal Road last running back on 16th April at Keeneland, will come here a lot fresher than most of the field.

Yes, this 3 year-old is yet to win a race, but he’s only had four career runs and has shown promise with top 4 finishes in the the Lexington Stakes last time out (4th) and back in February when runner-up in the Grade 2 Rebel Stakes at Oaklawn Park.

Being housed from legendary D Wayne Lukas yard, who have mopped up four Belmont Stakes in the past, is a big plus, while although his breeding casts some doubt if he’ll stay the longer trip – connections clearly feel the step up to 1m4f here will suit.

Note: Odds are subject to change

Ethereal Road Trainer, Jockey, and Owner

Trainer D Wayne Lukas Jockey Victor Espinoza Owner Julie Gilbert & Aaron Sones

Ethereal Road Horse Pedigree

Ethereal Road Quality Road Elusive Quality Kobla Sustained War Front Sweetstorm Amy

Ethereal Road Race Results and Past Performances

Race Finish 16th April 22: (Keeneland): Lexington Stakes (G3) 4th 9th April 22: (Keeneland): Blue Grass Stakes (G1) 7th 26th Feb 22 (Oaklawn Park): Rebel Stakes (G2) 2nd 28th Nov 21: (Churchill Downs): Maiden Special Weight 5th

