Belmont Stakes 2022: Ethereal Road Odds, Horse Profile and Pedigree

Andy Newton
Ethereal Road Belmont Stakes

Ethereal Road heads to the 2022 Belmont Stakes with a live outsiders chance despite not yet winning a race. From the D Wayne Lukas yard, who have won the Belmont Stakes four times in the past, this 3 year-old will be fresher than most having not raced since the middle of April. You can back Ethereal Road with BetOnline @ +1000.

Ethereal Road Odds | Ethereal Road Odds to Win Belmont Stakes 2022

Yet to win a race, but with only four career runs looks the sort that will have more improvement to come.

See below the latest Belmont Stakes odds ahead of the 2022 race on Saturday June 11th

2022 Belmont Stakes Horses Belmont Stakes Odds Play
Mo Donegal +230 BetOnline logo
We The People +375 BetOnline logo
Rich Strike +600 BetOnline logo
Creative Minister +700 BetOnline logo
Ethereal Road +1000 BetOnline logo
Nest +1000 BetOnline logo
Barber Road +1200 BetOnline logo
Howling Time +1400 BetOnline logo
Skippylongstocking +1600 BetOnline logo
Golden Glider +1600 BetOnline logo
Kuchar +3300 BetOnline logo

*Belmont Stakes 2022 odds as of May 31, 2022

RELATED: 2022 Belmont Stakes Runners, Draw and Latest Betting Odds

Will Ethereal Road Win The Belmont Stakes?

Connections decided to bypass the first two legs of the US Triple Crown – the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes – and with Ethereal Road last running back on 16th April at Keeneland, will come here a lot fresher than most of the field.

Yes, this 3 year-old is yet to win a race, but he’s only had four career runs and has shown promise with top 4 finishes in the the Lexington Stakes last time out (4th) and back in February when runner-up in the Grade 2 Rebel Stakes at Oaklawn Park.

Being housed from legendary D Wayne Lukas yard, who have mopped up four Belmont Stakes in the past, is a big plus, while although his breeding casts some doubt if he’ll stay the longer trip – connections clearly feel the step up to 1m4f here will suit.

Note: Odds are subject to change

Ethereal Road Trainer, Jockey, and Owner

Trainer D Wayne Lukas
Jockey Victor Espinoza
Owner Julie Gilbert & Aaron Sones

Ethereal Road Horse Pedigree

Ethereal Road Quality Road Elusive Quality
Kobla
Sustained War Front
Sweetstorm Amy

Ethereal Road Race Results and Past Performances

Race Finish
16th April 22: (Keeneland): Lexington Stakes (G3) 4th
9th April 22: (Keeneland): Blue Grass Stakes (G1) 7th
26th Feb 22 (Oaklawn Park): Rebel Stakes (G2) 2nd
28th Nov 21: (Churchill Downs): Maiden Special Weight 5th

Andy Newton

Horse racing tipster and journalist that likes to use key horse racing trends and stats to find winners. Has leading industry contacts, including some of the best stables in the UK, plus has featured in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide and Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on The Sports Daily, giving his views, trends and tips on all things horse racing.
