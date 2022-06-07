Belmont Stakes 2022: Golden Glider Odds, Horse Profile and Pedigree

Golden Glider will be looking to win the 2022 Belmont Stakes and give his trainer – Mark E. Casse – his second win in the race since 2019. You can back Golden Glider with BetOnline @ +1600.

How to Bet on Golden Glider to Win the 2022 Belmont Stakes

Just follow the simple steps below to place your bet on Golden Glider to win the 2022 Belmont Stakes.

Golden Glider Odds | Golden Glider Odds to Win Belmont Stakes 2022

Has 10 1/2 lengths to find with one of the 2022 Belmont Stakes fancies – We The People – based on their running at Belmont Park last month, but the longer trip looks likely to suit.

See below the latest Belmont Stakes odds ahead of the 2022 race on Saturday June 11th

2022 Belmont Stakes Horses Belmont Stakes Odds Play Mo Donegal +230 We The People +375 Rich Strike +600 Creative Minister +700 Ethereal Road +1000 Nest +1000 Barber Road +1200 Howling Time +1400 Skippylongstocking +1600 Golden Glider +1600 Kuchar +3300

*Belmont Stakes 2022 odds as of May 31, 2022

Will Golden Glider Win The Belmont Stakes?

Golden Glider is yet to finish out of the first five from his opening five runs, but his sole career win came on debut at Tampa Bay Downs back on the 7th January.

Since then he’s run some solid races in graded races, including a second in the Peter Pan Stakes – two of the last 8 Belmont Stakes winners ran in that same Belmont Park race. Therfore, that track experience will be a plus and prior to that run was a staying on 4th (or 11) in the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland – beaten just over 6 lengths behind the useful Zandon.

Having looked a bit one-paced in his races over shorter, connections must also feel the step up in trip here to 1m4f will suit.

Finally, he’s from the Mark E. Casse yard that won the 2019 running of the Belmont Stakes, so know what’s required to get one ready for this final leg of the US Triple Crown.

Note: Odds are subject to change

Golden Glider Trainer, Jockey, and Owner

Trainer Mark E. Casse Jockey Dylan Davis Owner Gary Barber, Manfred Conrad & Penny Conrad

Golden Glider Horse Pedigree

Golden Glider Ghostzapper Awesome Again Baby Zip Golden Scarf Orientate

Golden Glider Race Results and Past Performances

Race Finish 14th May 22: (Belmont) Peter Pan Stakes (G3) 2nd 9th April 22: (Keeneland) Blue Grass Stakes (G1) 4th 12th March 22: (Tampa Bay Downs) Tampa Bay Derby (G2) 4th 12th Feb 22: (Tampa Bay Downs) Sam F. Davis Stakes (G3) 5th 7th Jan 22: (Tampa Bay Downs) Allowance Optional Claiming Race 1st

