Racing

Belmont Stakes 2022: Golden Glider Odds, Horse Profile and Pedigree

Andy Newton

Golden Glider will be looking to win the 2022 Belmont Stakes and give his trainer – Mark E. Casse – his second win in the race since 2019. You can back Golden Glider with BetOnline @ +1600.

Golden Glider Odds | Golden Glider Odds to Win Belmont Stakes 2022

Has 10 1/2 lengths to find with one of the 2022 Belmont Stakes fancies – We The People – based on their running at Belmont Park last month, but the longer trip looks likely to suit.

See below the latest Belmont Stakes odds ahead of the 2022 race on Saturday June 11th

2022 Belmont Stakes Horses Belmont Stakes Odds Play
Mo Donegal +230 BetOnline logo
We The People +375 BetOnline logo
Rich Strike +600 BetOnline logo
Creative Minister +700 BetOnline logo
Ethereal Road +1000 BetOnline logo
Nest +1000 BetOnline logo
Barber Road +1200 BetOnline logo
Howling Time +1400 BetOnline logo
Skippylongstocking +1600 BetOnline logo
Golden Glider +1600 BetOnline logo
Kuchar +3300 BetOnline logo

*Belmont Stakes 2022 odds as of May 31, 2022

RELATED: 2022 Belmont Stakes Runners, Draw and Latest Betting Odds

Will Golden Glider Win The Belmont Stakes?

Golden Glider is yet to finish out of the first five from his opening five runs, but his sole career win came on debut at Tampa Bay Downs back on the 7th January.

Since then he’s run some solid races in graded races, including a second in the Peter Pan Stakes – two of the last 8 Belmont Stakes winners ran in that same Belmont Park race. Therfore, that track experience will be a plus and prior to that run was a staying on 4th (or 11) in the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland – beaten just over 6 lengths behind the useful Zandon.

Having looked a bit one-paced in his races over shorter, connections must also feel the step up in trip here to 1m4f will suit.

Finally, he’s from the Mark E. Casse yard that won the 2019 running of the Belmont Stakes, so know what’s required to get one ready for this final leg of the US Triple Crown.

Note: Odds are subject to change

Golden Glider Trainer, Jockey, and Owner

Trainer Mark E. Casse
Jockey Dylan Davis
Owner Gary Barber, Manfred Conrad & Penny Conrad

Golden Glider Horse Pedigree

Golden Glider Ghostzapper Awesome Again
Baby Zip
Golden Scarf Orientate

Golden Glider Race Results and Past Performances

Race Finish
14th May 22: (Belmont) Peter Pan Stakes (G3) 2nd
9th April 22: (Keeneland) Blue Grass Stakes (G1) 4th
12th March 22: (Tampa Bay Downs) Tampa Bay Derby (G2) 4th
12th Feb 22: (Tampa Bay Downs) Sam F. Davis Stakes (G3) 5th
7th Jan 22: (Tampa Bay Downs) Allowance Optional Claiming Race 1st

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Belmont Stakes 2022

Topics  
Racing

Andy Newton

Horse racing tipster and journalist that likes to use key horse racing trends and stats to find winners. Has leading industry contacts, including some of the best stables in the UK, plus has featured in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide and Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on The Sports Daily, giving his views, trends and tips on all things horse racing.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

