Racing

Belmont Stakes 2022: Mo Donegal Odds, Horse Profile and Pedigree

Andy Newton
mo donegal
Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
Back Mo Donegal To Win The Belmont Stakes @ 5/2 With BetOnline
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Place Bet

 

Mo Donegal has been installed as the Belmont Stakes favorite with many bookmakers and after staying on well in the Kentucky Derby last time out it’s easy to see why.

Therefore, the step up to 1m4f (from 1m2f) here looks to be right up his street, plus he also hails from the Todd Pletcher yard, who have won two of the last nine renewals of the Belmont Stakes. You can back Mo Donegal with BetOnline @ 5/2.

How to Bet on Mo Donegal in the 2022 Belmont Stakes

Just follow the simple steps below to place your bet on Mo Donegal to win the 2022 Belmont Stakes.

  1. Click here to cash in on Mo Donegal @ 5/2 With BetOnline
  2. Sign up and make a qualifying deposit
  3. Get free horse racing bets for the 2022 Belmont Stakes
  4. Place your free bets on Mo Donegal to win Belmont Stakes 2022

Mo Donegal Odds | Mo Donegal Odds to Win Belmont Stakes 2022

See below the latest Belmont Stakes odds ahead of the 2022 race on Saturday June 11th

(note: odds are subject to change)

2022 Belmont Stakes Horses Belmont Stakes Odds Play
Mo Donegal +230 BetOnline logo
We The People +375 BetOnline logo
Rich Strike +600 BetOnline logo
Creative Minister +700 BetOnline logo
Ethereal Road +1000 BetOnline logo
Nest +1000 BetOnline logo
Barber Road +1200 BetOnline logo
Howling Time +1400 BetOnline logo
Skippylongstocking +1600 BetOnline logo
Golder Glider +1600 BetOnline logo
Kuchar +3300 BetOnline logo

Horse Mo Donegal Horse Profile | Mo Donegal Breeder, Price, and Earnings

  • Age — 3 years-old
  • Status — Colt
  • Breeder — Ashview Farm & Colts Neck Stables Llc
  • Auction Price — $250,000
  • Career Earnings — $711,800

Mo Donegal Trainer, Jockey, and Owner

Trainer Todd Pletcher has won the Belmont Stakes three times before (2017, 2013 & 2007), while jockey Irad Ortiz Jr won the Belomont Stakes in 2016 for the first time.

Trainer Todd Pletcher
Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr
Owner Donegal Racing

Mo Donegal Pedigree

Mo Donegal is sired by 2010 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile winner – Uncle Mo – who went onto win 5 of his 8 career starts.

Mo Donegal
 Uncle Mo
 Indian Charlie
Playa Maya
Callingmissbrown Pulpit
Island Sand

Mo Donegal Race Results and Past Performances

Check back on past results for Mo Donegal

Race Finish
7th May 22 (Churchill Downs) : Kentucky Derby 5th
9th April 22 (Aqueduct): Wood Memorial Stakes 1st
5th Feb 22 (Gulfstream): Holy Bull Stakes 3rd
4th Dec 21 (Aqueduct): Remsen Stakes 1st
21st Oct 21: (Belmont Park) Maiden Special Weight 1st

 

Did You Know? 8 of the last 10 Belmont Stakes winners had raced between 5-7 times before

Mo Donegal Key Belmont Stakes Trends

Here are the main 10 year trends which point to why you should back Mo Donegal to win the 2022 Belmont Stakes

10/10 – US Bred and yet to race over 1m4f
9/10 – Ran in the last 5 weeks
8/10 – Had raced between 5-7 times
8/10 – Returned 102/10 or shorter
7/10 – Won between 2-5 times before
7/10 – Won over at least 1m1f before
5/10 – Ran in the Kentucky Derby last time out
4/10 – Winning favorite
4/10 – Had run at Belmont before (3 won had won there)
2/10 – Trained by Todd Pletcher

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Belmont Stakes 2022

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
$1,000 Belmont Stakes Betting Offer + $25 Free Horse Racing Bet
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Claim Offer
$2,500 in Belmont Stakes Free Bets
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Claim Offer
$1,000 Horse Racing Betting Offer for Belmont Stakes 2022
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Claim Offer
$500 in Free Belmont Stakes Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Claim Offer
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer for Belmont Stakes 2022
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Claim Offer

RELATED: The Best Online Sportsbooks in the US

Can Mo Donegal Be The Belmont Stakes Winner?

This Todd Pletcher-trained colt has been popular in the betting ahead of the 2022 Belmont Stakes for many weeks with punters after staying on well to be fifth in the Kentucky Derby.

This 3 year-old has not been seen since – bypassing they second leg of the US Triple Crown the Preakness Stakes – so will head to Belmont Park fresher than some.

With the Kentucky Derby run over 1m2f, and now stepping up to 1m4f, then it’s easy to see why the bookmakers have Mo Donegal as the Belmont Stakes favorite – suggesting this extra two furlongs will eke out more improvement.

Prior to that last run he won the Wood Memorial Stakes at Aqueduct – beating Early Voting, who could also be heading for the Belmont Stakes on June 11th, by a neck.

His backers will also gain confidence that his trainer – Todd Pletcher – has won the two of the last 9 runnings of the Belmont Stakes, and three wins in total (2007, 2013 & 2017). Jockey, Irad Ortiz Jr, who rode Mo Donegal last time in the Kentucky Derby, also has history in this race – winning the Belmont Stakes in 2016 on the Steve Asmussen-trained Creator.

Looking at the main trends, with 50% of the last 10 Belmont Stakes winners having run in the Kentucky Derby last time out, his is a decent stat on his side. While, if sent off farorite, then 40% of the last 10 Belmonth Stakes market leaders have also been succesful. He looks to have a big chance!

Note: Odds are subject to change

Best Betting Sites To Bet On Mo Donegal

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
$1,000 Belmont Stakes Betting Offer + $25 Free Horse Racing Bet
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Claim Offer
$2,500 in Belmont Stakes Free Bets
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Claim Offer
$1,000 Horse Racing Betting Offer for Belmont Stakes 2022
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Claim Offer
$500 in Free Belmont Stakes Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Claim Offer
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer for Belmont Stakes 2022
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Claim Offer

BetOnline – Claim 50% Match Deposit Bonus Up To $1,000

BetOnline Kentucky Derby Betting Offer

By signing up at BetOnline ahead of the Belmont Stakes on Saturday June 11th newcomers are entitled to receive up to $1,000 in racing free bets.

There are a host of other offers available at the sportsbook too, which can be viewed by clicking on the following BetOnline promo codes link. For the $1,000 welcome bonus, however, see below:

  1. Click this link to go to BetOnline
  2. Register a new account by following the straight forward steps
  3. Deposit between a minimum of $10 – $1,000
  4. BetOnline matches your first deposit by 50% up to the value of $1,000
  5. 9% Daily Horse Rebate
  6. $25 Risk-free bet – $25 free bet if your first racebook wager loses
Topics  
Racing

Andy Newton

View All Posts By Andy Newton

Andy Newton

View All Posts By Andy Newton

Related To Racing

Racing
rich strike

Rich Strike Odds For The Belmont Stakes | Odds On Rich Strike

Paul Kelly  •  17h
Racing
early voting
Early Voting Odds For The Belmont Stakes | Odds On Early Voting
Paul Kelly  •  18h
Racing
we the people horse
Belmont Stakes 2022: We The People Odds, Horse Profile, and Pedigree
Paul Kelly  •  6min
Racing
Epicenter
Epicenter Odds For The Belmont Stakes | Odds On Epicenter At Belmont Park
Andy Newton  •  18h
Racing
Marcus Ericsson becomes second Swede to win Indianapolis 500
Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 29 2022
NHL
What Sports To Watch On TV This Weekend May 28&29
Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 28 2022
Racing
how to bet on Preakness 2022 in North Carolina
ESPN Picks for Preakness 2022 | Preakness Expert Picks
Robert Coles  •  May 21 2022
More Racing News