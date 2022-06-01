Belmont Stakes 2022: Mo Donegal Odds, Horse Profile and Pedigree

Gambling Sites Highlights Register 1. Back Mo Donegal To Win The Belmont Stakes @ 5/2 With BetOnline Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus Place Bet

Mo Donegal has been installed as the Belmont Stakes favorite with many bookmakers and after staying on well in the Kentucky Derby last time out it’s easy to see why.

Therefore, the step up to 1m4f (from 1m2f) here looks to be right up his street, plus he also hails from the Todd Pletcher yard, who have won two of the last nine renewals of the Belmont Stakes. You can back Mo Donegal with BetOnline @ 5/2.

Mo Donegal Odds | Mo Donegal Odds to Win Belmont Stakes 2022

See below the latest Belmont Stakes odds ahead of the 2022 race on Saturday June 11th

(note: odds are subject to change)

2022 Belmont Stakes Horses Belmont Stakes Odds Play Mo Donegal +230 We The People +375 Rich Strike +600 Creative Minister +700 Ethereal Road +1000 Nest +1000 Barber Road +1200 Howling Time +1400 Skippylongstocking +1600 Golder Glider +1600 Kuchar +3300

Horse Mo Donegal Horse Profile | Mo Donegal Breeder, Price, and Earnings

Age — 3 years-old



Status — Colt

Breeder — Ashview Farm & Colts Neck Stables Llc



Auction Price — $250,000



Career Earnings — $711,800

Mo Donegal Trainer, Jockey, and Owner

Trainer Todd Pletcher has won the Belmont Stakes three times before (2017, 2013 & 2007), while jockey Irad Ortiz Jr won the Belomont Stakes in 2016 for the first time.

Trainer Todd Pletcher Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr Owner Donegal Racing

Mo Donegal Pedigree

Mo Donegal is sired by 2010 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile winner – Uncle Mo – who went onto win 5 of his 8 career starts.

Mo Donegal

Uncle Mo

Indian Charlie

Playa Maya

Callingmissbrown Pulpit Island Sand

Mo Donegal Race Results and Past Performances

Check back on past results for Mo Donegal

Race Finish 7th May 22 (Churchill Downs) : Kentucky Derby 5th 9th April 22 (Aqueduct): Wood Memorial Stakes 1st 5th Feb 22 (Gulfstream): Holy Bull Stakes 3rd 4th Dec 21 (Aqueduct): Remsen Stakes 1st 21st Oct 21: (Belmont Park) Maiden Special Weight 1st

Did You Know? 8 of the last 10 Belmont Stakes winners had raced between 5-7 times before

Mo Donegal Key Belmont Stakes Trends

Here are the main 10 year trends which point to why you should back Mo Donegal to win the 2022 Belmont Stakes

10/10 – US Bred and yet to race over 1m4f

9/10 – Ran in the last 5 weeks

8/10 – Had raced between 5-7 times

8/10 – Returned 102/10 or shorter

7/10 – Won between 2-5 times before

7/10 – Won over at least 1m1f before

5/10 – Ran in the Kentucky Derby last time out

4/10 – Winning favorite

4/10 – Had run at Belmont before (3 won had won there)

2/10 – Trained by Todd Pletcher

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Belmont Stakes 2022

Can Mo Donegal Be The Belmont Stakes Winner?

This Todd Pletcher-trained colt has been popular in the betting ahead of the 2022 Belmont Stakes for many weeks with punters after staying on well to be fifth in the Kentucky Derby.

This 3 year-old has not been seen since – bypassing they second leg of the US Triple Crown the Preakness Stakes – so will head to Belmont Park fresher than some.

With the Kentucky Derby run over 1m2f, and now stepping up to 1m4f, then it’s easy to see why the bookmakers have Mo Donegal as the Belmont Stakes favorite – suggesting this extra two furlongs will eke out more improvement.

Prior to that last run he won the Wood Memorial Stakes at Aqueduct – beating Early Voting, who could also be heading for the Belmont Stakes on June 11th, by a neck.

His backers will also gain confidence that his trainer – Todd Pletcher – has won the two of the last 9 runnings of the Belmont Stakes, and three wins in total (2007, 2013 & 2017). Jockey, Irad Ortiz Jr, who rode Mo Donegal last time in the Kentucky Derby, also has history in this race – winning the Belmont Stakes in 2016 on the Steve Asmussen-trained Creator.

Looking at the main trends, with 50% of the last 10 Belmont Stakes winners having run in the Kentucky Derby last time out, his is a decent stat on his side. While, if sent off farorite, then 40% of the last 10 Belmonth Stakes market leaders have also been succesful. He looks to have a big chance!

Note: Odds are subject to change

