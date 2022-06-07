Belmont Stakes 2022: Nest Odds, Horse Profile and Pedigree

Nest will be a filly running in the 2022 Belmont Stakes this Saturday. Last seen running a fine second in the Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs. Only 23 fillies have ever run in the race, with three winning – the last of those came back in 2007 (Rags to Riches), who was also a filly! You can back Nest with BetOnline @ +1000.

Gambling Sites Highlights Register 1. Back Nest To Win The Belmont Stakes @ 8/1 With BetOnline Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus Place Bet

How to Bet on Nest to Win the 2022 Belmont Stakes

Just follow the simple steps below to place your bet on Nest to win the 2022 Belmont Stakes.

Click here to cash in on Nest @ +1000 with BetOnline Sign up and make a qualifying deposit Get free horse racing bets for the 2022 Belmont Stakes Place your free bets on Nest to win Belmont Stakes 2022

Nest Odds | Nest Odds to Win Belmont Stakes 2022

Nest will be flying the flag for the fillies this Saturday in the Belmont Stakes as she looks to become on the fourth winning filly to the third leg of the US Triple Crown.

See below the latest Belmont Stakes odds ahead of the 2022 race on Saturday June 11th

2022 Belmont Stakes Horses Belmont Stakes Odds Play Mo Donegal +230 We The People +375 Rich Strike +600 Creative Minister +700 Ethereal Road +1000 Nest +1000 Barber Road +1200 Howling Time +1400 Skippylongstocking +1600 Golder Glider +1600 Kuchar +3300

*Belmont Stakes 2022 odds as of May 31, 2022

RELATED: 2022 Belmont Stakes Runners, Draw and Latest Betting Odds

Will Nest Win The Belmont Stakes?

Back Nest To Win The Belmont Stakes @ +1000 With BetOnline

Being a filly in the race, the Nest is sure to have her supporters ahead of the 2022 Belmont Stakes this Saturday. She will be looking to become only the fourth winning filly of the Belmont Stakes, but just 23 have tried.

She was last seen running a fine second in the Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs on 6th May – beaten just 2 lengths behind Secret Oath. Prior to that run she bolted up at Keeneland in the Grade One Ashland Stakes so has shown she’s got the ability to win at the top table.

Add in that she’s also raced twice here at Belmont Park – winning once – then that proven track form is another plus. The step up in trip also looks well worth a go as she ran on last time to take second in the Kentucky Oaks over 1m1f, so there is every chance the extra three furlongs will be within range.

Finally, she’s trained by the powerful Todd Pletcher, who have won this race three times in the past – the first coming in 2007 with Rags to Riches, who was also a filly, with the most recent Tapwrit in 2017.

Note: Odds are subject to change

Gambling Sites Highlights Register 1. Back Nest To Win The Belmont Stakes @ 8/1 With BetOnline Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus Place Bet

Nest Trainer, Jockey, and Owner

Trainer Todd Pletcher Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr Owner Repole Stable, Eclipse Throughbred Partners & Michael House

Nest Horse Pedigree

Rich Strike Curlin Smart Strike Sherriff’s Deputy Marion Ravenwood A.P. Indy Andujar

Nest Race Results and Past Performances

(last five races)

Race Finish 6th May 22: (Churchill Downs): Kentucky Oaks (G1) 2nd 8th April 22: (Keeneland): Ashland Stakes (G1) 1st 12th Feb 22: (Tampa Bay): Suncoast Stakes (Listed) 1st 4th Dec 21: (Aqueduct): Demoiselle Stakes (G2) 1st 5th Nov 21: (Belmont Park): Tempted Stakes (Listed) 3rd

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Belmont Stakes 2022