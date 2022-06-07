Betting Guides

Belmont Stakes 2022: Odds, Predictions, and Picks

Gia Nguyen
Belmont Stakes 2022 Odds, Predictions, and Picks

Belmont Stakes 2022 is right around the corner but there won’t be a Triple Crown winner this year. Instead, Rich Strike, the second-biggest longshot winner in Kentucky Derby history, will try to become the first horse to win two of the three jewels since Justify won the Triple Crown in 2018.

The 2022 Belmont Stakes field is set and 11 three-year-old thoroughbreds will head to Belmont Park in Elmont, New York for the last race of the Triple Crown on Saturday, June 11. Known as “The Test of the Champion”, the Belmont Stakes is a 1 ½ mile race that no horse in the field has ever attempted before.

Horse racing fans can boost their bankroll with free bets and Belmont Stakes betting offers at the top US racebooks ahead of Saturday’s Triple Crown race at Belmont Park. Scroll down below where we’ll break down the Belmont Stakes 2022 odds, along with our expert horse racing picks, predictions, and the best bets for the last Triple Crown race of the year.

The Best US Horse Racing Betting Sites for Belmont Stakes 2022

For the last jewel in the Triple Crown, the best US horse racing betting sites are offering free bets, betting offers, and free-to-enter contests for the 2022 Belmont Stakes.

Horseplayers can win big on the race and have a chance to win up to $10,000 in the Belmont Stakes horse racing contest.

Check out the list below for the best US sports betting offers for Belmont Stakes 2022.

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
$1,000 Horse Racing Betting Offer + $25 Free Bet for Belmont Stakes 2022
Maximum Horse Racing Betting Bonus of $1,000
Claim Now
$2,500 in Free Bets for Belmont Stakes 2022
Belmont Stakes Betting Offer Awarded in Free Bets, Up To $2,500
Claim Now
$1,000 in Free Horse Racing Bets for Belmont Stakes 2022
50% Welcome Bonus, Up to $1,000 in Free Horse Racing Bets
Claim Now
$500 in Belmont Stakes Free Bets
Horse Racing Betting Offer Worth Up To $500
Claim Now
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer for Belmont Stakes 2022
75% Bitcoin Betting Offer Worth Up To $750
Claim Now

RELATED: The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites in the US

Belmont Stakes 2022 Betting Guide — How to Watch Belmont Stakes 2022 in the US

  • 🏇Triple Crown Race: Belmont Stakes
  • 📅 Belmont Stakes Date: Saturday, June 11, 2022
  • 🕙 Belmont Stakes 2022 Post Time: 6:45 pm ET
  • 🏟 Where is the Belmont Stakes: Belmont Park | Elmont, New York
  • 📺 Belmont Stakes TV Coverage: NBC
  • 💰 Belmont Stakes Purse: $1,500,000
  • 💸 Belmont Stakes 2022 Payout: $800,000
  • 🏆 Who Won the 2021 Belmont Stakes: Essential Quality
  • 🎲 Belmont Stakes Odds: Mo Donegal +230 | We The People +375 | Rich Strike +550

Belmont Stakes Odds | Belmont Stakes 2022 Odds

While the 2022 season won’t produce a Triple Crown winner, there is still a lot on the line at the 154th Belmont Stakes.

After skipping the Preakness Stakes, Rich Strike returns to action at Belmont Park this weekend. An 80-1 long shot at the Kentucky Derby, Rich Strike has +550 odds to win the Belmont Stakes. Despite the controversial decision to skip the middle jewel of the Triple Crown, there is some history on Rich Strike’s side.

Over the last 20 years, 60 percent of the Belmont Stakes winners have run in the Kentucky Derby and nine of them went directly from Churchill Downs to Belmont Park with no race in between.

While Rich Strike is among the betting favorites at Belmont Park, fellow Kentucky Derby participant Mo Donegal leads the field with the best odds to win the 2022 Belmont Stakes at +230 odds. After a fifth-place finish at Churchill Downs, Mo Donegal may have an edge this weekend thanks to three-time Belmont-winning trainer Todd Pletcher.

New to the Triple Crown races this season, We the People is next after Mo Donegal with +375 odds at the 154th running of the Belmont Stakes. With three wins in just four starts, the pacesetting colt will be one to look out for at Belmont Park on Saturday.

Check out the table below for the Belmont Stakes odds from BetOnline, one of the US’s best horse racing betting sites.

Preakness Horses 2022 Preakness Odds Play
Mo Donegal +230 BetOnline logo
We The People +375 BetOnline logo
Rich Strike +550 BetOnline logo
Creative Minister +650 BetOnline logo
Nest +800 BetOnline logo
Ethereal road +1000 BetOnline logo
Barber Road +1400 BetOnline logo
Skippylongstocking +1600 BetOnline logo
Golden Glider +1600 BetOnline logo
Kuchar +2500 BetOnline logo
Howling Time +3300 BetOnline logo

Belmont Stakes Expert Picks | 2022 Belmont Stakes Predictions

After winning the Kentucky Derby, Rich Strike is set out to prove that the Kentucky Derby wasn’t just a fluke. While the young colt sat out of the Preakness Stakes, he will be heading to New York in top form.

After skipping the 2022 Preakness, history is also on Rich Strike’s side. Nine of the last 20 Belmont Stakes winners went directly from Churchill Downs to Belmont Park with no race in between.

Rich Strike is also the son of Belmont’s third-place finisher Keen Ice and Canadian Champion Smart Strike. He was bred for the 1 ½ mile race. While a lot of factors needed to go right during the Kentucky Derby for Rich Strike to win, the colt did score a strong 106 equibase speed figure and will have another chance to etch his place in horse racing history on Saturday.

Take Rich Strike to win the Belmont Stakes.

Click on the button below to place your best Belmont Stakes bets for free at BetOnline, one of the top horse racing betting sites in the US.

Get Free Belmont Stakes Bets at BetOnline
Topics  
Betting Guides

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Betting Guides

Betting Guides
justin thomas - canadian open

5 Golfers to Watch at the 2022 RBC Canadian Open | Golf Betting Guide

Paul Kelly  •  6h
Betting Guides
how to bet on kambosos vs haney in texas
How to Bet on George Kambosos vs Devin Haney | Texas Sports Betting Sites
Gia Nguyen  •  Jun 4 2022
Betting Guides
how to bet on kambosos vs haney in illinois
How to Bet on George Kambosos vs Devin Haney | Illinois Sports Betting Sites
Gia Nguyen  •  Jun 4 2022
Betting Guides
how to bet on kambosos vs haney in pennsylvania
How to Bet on George Kambosos vs Devin Haney | Pennsylvania Sports Betting Sites
Gia Nguyen  •  Jun 4 2022
Betting Guides
how to bet on kambosos vs haney in california
How to Bet on George Kambosos vs Devin Haney | California Sports Betting Sites
Gia Nguyen  •  Jun 4 2022
Betting Guides
how to bet on kambosos vs haney in arizona
How to Bet on George Kambosos vs Devin Haney | Arizona Sports Betting Sites
Gia Nguyen  •  Jun 4 2022
Betting Guides
How to Bet on George Kambosos vs Devin Haney | Canada Sports Betting Sites
How to Bet on George Kambosos vs Devin Haney | Canada Sports Betting Sites
Alex Mac  •  Jun 4 2022
More Betting Guides News