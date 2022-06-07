Belmont Stakes 2022: Odds, Predictions, and Picks

Belmont Stakes 2022 is right around the corner but there won’t be a Triple Crown winner this year. Instead, Rich Strike, the second-biggest longshot winner in Kentucky Derby history, will try to become the first horse to win two of the three jewels since Justify won the Triple Crown in 2018.

The 2022 Belmont Stakes field is set and 11 three-year-old thoroughbreds will head to Belmont Park in Elmont, New York for the last race of the Triple Crown on Saturday, June 11. Known as “The Test of the Champion”, the Belmont Stakes is a 1 ½ mile race that no horse in the field has ever attempted before.

Horse racing fans can boost their bankroll with free bets and Belmont Stakes betting offers at the top US racebooks ahead of Saturday's Triple Crown race at Belmont Park.

Belmont Stakes 2022 Betting Guide — How to Watch Belmont Stakes 2022 in the US

🏇 Triple Crown Race: Belmont Stakes

Belmont Stakes 📅 Belmont Stakes Date: Saturday, June 11, 2022

Saturday, June 11, 2022 🕙 Belmont Stakes 2022 Post Time: 6:45 pm ET

6:45 pm ET 🏟 Where is the Belmont Stakes: Belmont Park | Elmont, New York

Belmont Park | Elmont, New York 📺 Belmont Stakes TV Coverage: NBC

NBC 💰 Belmont Stakes Purse: $1,500,000

$1,500,000 💸 Belmont Stakes 2022 Payout: $800,000

$800,000 🏆 Who Won the 2021 Belmont Stakes: Essential Quality

Essential Quality 🎲 Belmont Stakes Odds: Mo Donegal +230 | We The People +375 | Rich Strike +550

Belmont Stakes Odds | Belmont Stakes 2022 Odds

While the 2022 season won’t produce a Triple Crown winner, there is still a lot on the line at the 154th Belmont Stakes.

After skipping the Preakness Stakes, Rich Strike returns to action at Belmont Park this weekend. An 80-1 long shot at the Kentucky Derby, Rich Strike has +550 odds to win the Belmont Stakes. Despite the controversial decision to skip the middle jewel of the Triple Crown, there is some history on Rich Strike’s side.

Over the last 20 years, 60 percent of the Belmont Stakes winners have run in the Kentucky Derby and nine of them went directly from Churchill Downs to Belmont Park with no race in between.

While Rich Strike is among the betting favorites at Belmont Park, fellow Kentucky Derby participant Mo Donegal leads the field with the best odds to win the 2022 Belmont Stakes at +230 odds. After a fifth-place finish at Churchill Downs, Mo Donegal may have an edge this weekend thanks to three-time Belmont-winning trainer Todd Pletcher.

New to the Triple Crown races this season, We the People is next after Mo Donegal with +375 odds at the 154th running of the Belmont Stakes. With three wins in just four starts, the pacesetting colt will be one to look out for at Belmont Park on Saturday.

Check out the table below for the Belmont Stakes odds.

Preakness Horses 2022 Preakness Odds Play Mo Donegal +230 We The People +375 Rich Strike +550 Creative Minister +650 Nest +800 Ethereal road +1000 Barber Road +1400 Skippylongstocking +1600 Golden Glider +1600 Kuchar +2500 Howling Time +3300

Belmont Stakes Expert Picks | 2022 Belmont Stakes Predictions

After winning the Kentucky Derby, Rich Strike is set out to prove that the Kentucky Derby wasn’t just a fluke. While the young colt sat out of the Preakness Stakes, he will be heading to New York in top form.

After skipping the 2022 Preakness, history is also on Rich Strike’s side. Nine of the last 20 Belmont Stakes winners went directly from Churchill Downs to Belmont Park with no race in between.

Rich Strike is also the son of Belmont’s third-place finisher Keen Ice and Canadian Champion Smart Strike. He was bred for the 1 ½ mile race. While a lot of factors needed to go right during the Kentucky Derby for Rich Strike to win, the colt did score a strong 106 equibase speed figure and will have another chance to etch his place in horse racing history on Saturday.

Take Rich Strike to win the Belmont Stakes.

