Belmont Stakes 2022: Payout and Purse for the Final Triple Crown Race

The 2022 Belmont Stakes will be held on Saturday and is expected to be one of the best races of the year, as it has been in the past. Continue reading to learn about the final purse and payouts.

There will be no Triple Crown winner this year, unfortunately. The reason for this is because Kentucky Derby Champion Rich Strike and his owner decided that entering him in the Preakness Stakes, which took place just a few weeks ago, would be a bad idea. His owner made the decision that he should focus on this race. Rich Strike currently has the third-best odds of winning the race.

Where To Watch The 2022 Belmont Stakes

To watch the 2022 Belmont Stakes, check out national TV coverage of the races that will start at 3 p.m. ET on CNBC with NBC taking the coverage over from 5-7 p.m. EST. The start time for the Belmont Stakes is 6:49 p.m. EST.

What’s The Prize For The Belmont Stakes?

The Belmont Stakes has a total purse of $1.5 million. The first-place winner will get $800,000 in prize money.

  • 2nd Place: $280,000
  • 3rd Place: $150,000
  • 4th Place: $100,000
  • 5th Place: $60,000

Where Is The Belmont Stakes?

The 154th edition of the race will take place in Elmont, New York’s Belmont Park.

Belmont Stakes Post Positions

  1. We the People
  2. Skippylongstocking
  3. Nest
  4. Rich Strike
  5. Creative Minister
  6. Mo Donegal
  7. Golden Glider
  8. Barber Road

How To Bet On The 2022 Belmont Stakes

Follow the steps below to place your bets on any horse to win the event.

  1. Click here to cash in on any horse with BetOnline.
  2. Sign up and make a qualifying deposit.
  3. Get free horse racing bets for the Belmont Stakes.
  4. Place your free bets on a horse to win the event.

Belmont Stakes Betting Odds

Check out the odds below from BetOnline.

2022 Belmont Stakes Horses Odds Play
Mo Donegal +230 BetOnline logo
We The People +375 BetOnline logo
Rich Strike +600 BetOnline logo
Creative Minister +700 BetOnline logo
Ethereal Road +1000 BetOnline logo
Nest +1000 BetOnline logo
Barber Road +1200 BetOnline logo
Howling Time +1400 BetOnline logo
Skippylongstocking +1600 BetOnline logo
Golder Glider +1600 BetOnline logo
Kuchar +3300 BetOnline logo

