Belmont Stakes 2022: Post Time, Horses, Entries and Lineup

The 2022 Belmont Stakes takes place on Saturday from Elmont, New York. This is the 154th running of the final race of the Triple Crown.

In this article, we’ll go over the Belmont Stakes post time, along with the post positions for all of the horses in the Triple Crown race at Belmont Park.

Belmont Stakes 2022 Post Time

The post time for the 2022 Belmont Stakes is 6:44 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 11.

Belmont Stakes 2022 Post Positions Horses, and Lineup

Next, we’ll review the Belmont 2022 horses, entries, and lineup following the post position draw earlier this week.

1. We The People (+250)

Considered as a strong contender to win the final triple crown race of the year, We The People raised the most eyebrows with his marvelous performance at the Peter Pan Stakes, where he won by 10 1/4 lengths. Still, the seventh place performance at the Arkansas Derby is concerning some tipsters, including Hank Goldberg who is worried about his inexperience.

2. Skippylongstocking (+2500)

Skippylongstocking has recorded two career victories, both coming at Gulfstream Park. The first in September and the second in March. However, the fact he finished four lengths back of Mo Donegal at the Wood Memorial and in fifth place at the Preakness, suggests he has some work to do to contend with the leaders on Saturday.

3. Nest (+700)

There may be concerns because this horse is a filly. However, this filly is trained by the great Todd Pletcher, who has won three Belmont Stakes in the past. One concern about Nest is her lack of speed. Still, many will be hoping Nest joins Ruthless, Tanya and Rags to Riches as the only fillies ever to win the Belmont in 154 years.

4. Rich Strike (+550)

The Kentucky Derby winner disturbed many in the horse racing world for skipping the Preakness. Among those who was disturbed of his absence from Pimlico was tipster Mike Francesa, who went on a classic horse racing rant. Still, Rich Strike is the only horse this year that can win two Triple Crown races, as Preakness winner Early Voting has decided not to compete in Elmont this week.

Related: Mike Francesa Picks On Rich Strike For Not Running At Preakness 2022

5. Creative Minister (+650)

This horse finished third at the Preakness behind Early Voting and Epicenter, two horses that will not be at the Belmont. Creative Minister also competed on the same day of the Kentucky Derby, just not the race that got all of the attention and was won by Rich Strike. He won the undercard.

6. Mo Donegal (+250)

BetOnline’s early favourite to win the Belmont at +220, Mo Donegal generated interest for his impressive victory at the Remsen Stakes, where he beat Zandon. It should also be noted that Mo Donegal’s sire Uncle Mo was also the sire of the famous horse Nyquist, that won the Kentucky Derby in 2016. At the Kentucky Derby, Mo Donegal finished fifth.

7. Golden Glider (+2800)

Heading into the Belmont, the horse with the least chances to win the race is Golden Glider, who is at +2800 according to BetOnline. We said the exact same thing about Rich Strike heading into the Kentucky Derby, and we know exactly what transpired.

Related: 80-1 Long Shot Rich Strike Wins 2022 Kentucky Derby In Historical Upset

8. Barber Road

Like Rich Strike and Mo Donegal, Barber Road competed at the Kentucky Derby (finished sixth), but missed the Preakness. In the fall of 2021, Barber Road won races in Keeneland and Churchill Downs, but has not yet been in the victor’s circle in 2022.

Belmont Stakes 2022 Cheat Sheet: Post Positions, Horses, Odds, and Horse Racing Stats

Want a quick way to compare all of the Belmont Stakes horses?

Check out our Belmont Stakes 2022 cheat sheet below.