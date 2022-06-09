Belmont Stakes 2022: Post Time, Horses, Entries and Lineup

The 2022 Belmont Stakes takes place on Saturday from Elmont, New York. This is the 154th running of the final race of the Triple Crown.

In this article, we’ll go over the Belmont Stakes post time, along with the post positions for all of the horses in the Triple Crown race at Belmont Park.

Belmont Stakes 2022 Post Time

The post time for the 2022 Belmont Stakes is 6:44 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 11.

Belmont Stakes 2022 Post Positions Horses, and Lineup

Next, we’ll review the Belmont 2022 horses, entries, and lineup following the post position draw earlier this week.

1. We The People (+250)

Considered as a strong contender to win the final triple crown race of the year, We The People raised the most eyebrows with his marvelous performance at the Peter Pan Stakes, where he won by 10 1/4 lengths. Still, the seventh place performance at the Arkansas Derby is concerning some tipsters, including Hank Goldberg who is worried about his inexperience.

2. Skippylongstocking (+2500)

Skippylongstocking has recorded two career victories, both coming at Gulfstream Park. The first in September and the second in March. However, the fact he finished four lengths back of Mo Donegal at the Wood Memorial and in fifth place at the Preakness, suggests he has some work to do to contend with the leaders on Saturday.

3. Nest (+700)

There may be concerns because this horse is a filly. However, this filly is trained by the great Todd Pletcher, who has won three Belmont Stakes in the past. One concern about Nest is her lack of speed. Still, many will be hoping Nest joins Ruthless, Tanya and Rags to Riches as the only fillies ever to win the Belmont in 154 years.

4.  Rich Strike (+550)

The Kentucky Derby winner disturbed many in the horse racing world for skipping the Preakness. Among those who was disturbed of his absence from Pimlico was tipster Mike Francesa, who went on a classic horse racing rant. Still, Rich Strike is the only horse this year that can win two Triple Crown races, as Preakness winner Early Voting has decided not to compete in Elmont this week.

5. Creative Minister (+650)

This horse finished third at the Preakness behind Early Voting and Epicenter, two horses that will not be at the Belmont. Creative Minister also competed on the same day of the Kentucky Derby, just not the race that got all of the attention and was won by Rich Strike. He won the undercard.

 6. Mo Donegal (+250)

BetOnline’s early favourite to win the Belmont at +220, Mo Donegal generated interest for his impressive victory at the Remsen Stakes, where he beat Zandon. It should also be noted that Mo Donegal’s sire Uncle Mo was also the sire of the famous horse Nyquist, that won the Kentucky Derby in 2016. At the Kentucky Derby, Mo Donegal finished fifth.

7. Golden Glider (+2800)

Heading into the Belmont, the horse with the least chances to win the race is Golden Glider, who is at +2800 according to BetOnline. We said the exact same thing about Rich Strike heading into the Kentucky Derby, and we know exactly what transpired.

8. Barber Road

Like Rich Strike and Mo Donegal, Barber Road competed at the Kentucky Derby (finished sixth), but missed the Preakness. In the fall of 2021, Barber Road won races in Keeneland and Churchill Downs, but has not yet been in the victor’s circle in 2022.

Belmont Stakes 2022 Cheat Sheet: Post Positions, Horses, Odds, and Horse Racing Stats

Want a quick way to compare all of the Belmont Stakes horses?

Check out our Belmont Stakes 2022 cheat sheet below.

Post Position Horse  Odds Jockey Trainer Owner(s) Career Record Career Earnings Earnings Per Start Top Equibase Speed Figure Pedigree & Breeder Running Style
1 We The People +250 Flavien Pratt Rodolphe Brisset WinStar Farm, CMNWLTH, and Siena Farm 4 starts = (3) wins | (0) 2nd place | (0) 3rd place $230,250 $57,563 101 Constitution – Letchworth by Tiznow Pacesetter
2 Skippylongstocking +2500 Junior Alvarado Saffie Joseph Jr. Daniel Alonso 10 starts = (2) wins | (1) 2nd place | (2) 3rd place $214,600 $21,460 100 Exaggerator – Twinkling by War Chant Closer
3 Nest +700 Jose Ortiz Todd Pletcher Repole Stable, Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, and Michael House 6 starts = (4) wins | (1) 2nd place | (1) 3rd place $850,550 $141,758 106 Curlin – Marion Ravenwood by A.P. Indy Stalker
4 Rich Strike +550 Sonny Leon Eric Reed RED TR-Racing 8 starts = (2) wins | (0) 2nd place | (3) 3rd place $1,971,289 $246,411 106 Keen Ice – Gold Strike by Smart Strike Closer
5 Creative Minister +650 Brian Hernandez Jr. Ken McPeek Fern Circle Stables, Back Racing, and Magdalena Racing 4 starts = (2) wins | (1) 2nd place | (1) 3rd place $322,095 $80,524 108 Creative Cause – Tamboz by Tapit Stalker/Closer
6 Mo Donegal +250 Irad Ortiz Jr. Todd Pletcher Donegal Racing and Repole Stable 6 starts = (3) wins | (0) 2nd place | (2) 3rd place $711,800 $118,633 103 Uncle Mo – Callingmissbrown by Pulpit Closer
7 Golden Glider +2800 Dylan Davis Mark Casse Gary Barber, Manfred Conrad, and Penny Conrad 6 starts = (2) wins | (1) 2nd place | (0) 3rd place $159,122 $26,250 99 Ghostzapper – Golden Scarf by Orientate Closer
8 Barber Road +1400 Reylu Gutierrez John Ortiz WSS Racing 9 starts = (2) wins | (4) 2nd place | (1) 3rd place $655,720 $72,302 100 Race Day-Encounter by Southern Image Closer

 

