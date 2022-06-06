Racing

Belmont Stakes 2022: Rich Strike Odds, Horse Profile and Pedigree

Andy Newton
rich strike

Rich Strike was the shock 80/1 winner of the Kentucky Derby earlier this season and will be trying to prove to horse racing fans that win wasn’t a fluke by adding this Saturday’s Belmont Stakes to his winning portfolio.

The way Rich Strike weaved through the field in the Kentucky Derby, and finished strongly, also suggests the step up in trip to 1m4f will bring out more in this Eric R Reed runner ahead of the 2022 Belmont Stakes. You can back Rich Strike with BetOnline @ +600.

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
Back Rich Strike To Win The Belmont Stakes @ 5/1 With BetOnline
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Bet Now

 

How to Bet on Rich Strike to Win the 2022 Belmont Stakes

Just follow the simple steps below to place your bet on Rich Strike to win the 2022 Belmont Stakes.

  1. Click here to cash in on Rich Strike @ +600 with BetOnline
  2. Sign up and make a qualifying deposit
  3. Get free horse racing bets for the 2022 Belmont Stakes
  4. Place your free bets on Rich Strike to win Belmont Stakes 2022

Rich Strike Odds | Rich Strike Odds to Win Belmont Stakes 2022

After enterering the US horse racing hall of fame, by winning the 2022 Kentucky Derby in memorable fashion last time out, there is every chance a repeat of that run will give this Eric R Reed runner a leading chance in the Belmont Stakes.

See below the latest Belmont Stakes odds ahead of the 2022 race on Saturday June 11th

2022 Belmont Stakes Horses Belmont Stakes Odds Play
Mo Donegal +230 BetOnline logo
We The People +375 BetOnline logo
Rich Strike +600 BetOnline logo
Creative Minister +700 BetOnline logo
Ethereal Road +1000 BetOnline logo
Nest +1000 BetOnline logo
Barber Road +1200 BetOnline logo
Howling Time +1400 BetOnline logo
Skippylongstocking +1600 BetOnline logo
Golder Glider +1600 BetOnline logo
Kuchar +3300 BetOnline logo

*Belmont Stakes 2022 odds as of May 31, 2022

RELATED: 2022 Belmont Stakes Runners, Draw and Latest Betting Odds

Will Rich Strike Win The Belmont Stakes?

Having landed the Kentucky Derby at a huge price, many horse racing fans will feel that big race win was a fluke. However, Rich Strike will have a chance of dispelling those beliefs by adding this Saturday’s Belmont Stakes to his horse racing CV.

He’s not been seen since, with connections preferring to bypass the Preakness Stakes at Pimilco racecourse last month, so will come here fresh from just over a month off.

The big question mark that will apply to most of the Belmont Stakes runners is the step up to 1m4f – most haven’t tackled this trip before so punters will be guessing to a degree if they will stay the extra yardage.

Looking back at past results and a horses running style can help, plus a quick glance at their pedigree can be helpful too. With regards to Rich Strike, his pedigree suggests staying 1m4f will be suspect, but it was hard to not be taken by his running on win in the Kentucky Derby last time, which indicates another two furlongs here will be right up his street.

He’ll certainly have his doubters, but also his supporters too and with the Kentucky Derby runner-up Epicenter backing up that form to run a close second in the Preakness Stakes this will also give his backers more confidence – 5 of the last 10 Belmont Stakes winners ran in the Kentucky Derby last time out.

Note: Odds are subject to change

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
Back Mo Donegal To Win The Belmont Stakes @ 2/1 With BetOnline
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Place Bet

Rich Strike Trainer, Jockey, and Owner

Trainer Eric R Reed
Jockey Sonny Leon
Owner RED TR-Racing LLC

Rich Strike Horse Pedigree

Rich Strike Keen Ice Curlin
Medomak
Gold Strike Smart Strike
Brassy Gold

Rich Strike Race Results and Past Performances

(last five races)

Race Finish
7th May 22 (Churchill Downs) : Kentucky Derby 1st
2nd April 22 (Turfway Park): Jeff Ruby Steaks 3rd
6th Mar 22 (Turfway Park): John Battaglia Memorial Stakes 4th
23rd Jan 22 (Turfway Park): Leonatus Black Type Stakes 3rd
26th Dec 21 (Fair Grounds): Run Gunner Stakes 5th

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Belmont Stakes 2022

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
$1,000 Belmont Stakes Betting Offer + $25 Free Horse Racing Bet
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Claim Offer
$2,500 in Belmont Stakes Free Bets
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Claim Offer
$1,000 Horse Racing Betting Offer for Belmont Stakes 2022
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Claim Offer
$500 in Free Belmont Stakes Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Claim Offer
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer for Belmont Stakes 2022
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Claim Offer
Topics  
Racing

Andy Newton

Horse racing tipster and journalist that likes to use key horse racing trends and stats to find winners. Has leading industry contacts, including some of the best stables in the UK, plus has featured in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide and Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on The Sports Daily, giving his views, trends and tips on all things horse racing.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Andy Newton

Horse racing tipster and journalist that likes to use key horse racing trends and stats to find winners. Has leading industry contacts, including some of the best stables in the UK, plus has featured in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide and Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on The Sports Daily, giving his views, trends and tips on all things horse racing.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Related To Racing

Racing

Belmont Stakes 2022: We The People Odds, Horse Profile and Pedigree

Andy Newton  •  1h
Racing
Belmont Stakes Runners
2022 Belmont Stakes Runners, Draws & Odds for Belmont Park Race
Andy Newton  •  47min
Racing
mo donegal
Belmont Stakes 2022: Mo Donegal Odds, Horse Profile and Pedigree
Andy Newton  •  60min
Betting Guides
epsom derby
Best Epsom Derby USA Betting Sites: Epsom Derby Racebooks
Paul Kelly  •  Jun 3 2022
Betting Guides
epsom derby
Best Epsom Derby Betting Offers & Horse Racing Free Bets In The USA
Paul Kelly  •  Jun 3 2022
Racing
rich strike
Rich Strike Odds For The Belmont Stakes | Odds On Rich Strike
Paul Kelly  •  May 31 2022
Racing
we the people horse
Belmont Stakes 2022: We The People Odds, Horse Profile, and Pedigree
Paul Kelly  •  Jun 1 2022
More Racing News