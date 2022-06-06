Belmont Stakes 2022: Rich Strike Odds, Horse Profile and Pedigree

Rich Strike was the shock 80/1 winner of the Kentucky Derby earlier this season and will be trying to prove to horse racing fans that win wasn’t a fluke by adding this Saturday’s Belmont Stakes to his winning portfolio.



The way Rich Strike weaved through the field in the Kentucky Derby, and finished strongly, also suggests the step up in trip to 1m4f will bring out more in this Eric R Reed runner ahead of the 2022 Belmont Stakes. You can back Rich Strike with BetOnline @ +600.

How to Bet on Rich Strike to Win the 2022 Belmont Stakes

Just follow the simple steps below to place your bet on Rich Strike to win the 2022 Belmont Stakes.

Rich Strike Odds | Rich Strike Odds to Win Belmont Stakes 2022

After enterering the US horse racing hall of fame, by winning the 2022 Kentucky Derby in memorable fashion last time out, there is every chance a repeat of that run will give this Eric R Reed runner a leading chance in the Belmont Stakes.

See below the latest Belmont Stakes odds ahead of the 2022 race on Saturday June 11th

2022 Belmont Stakes Horses Belmont Stakes Odds Play Mo Donegal +230 We The People +375 Rich Strike +600 Creative Minister +700 Ethereal Road +1000 Nest +1000 Barber Road +1200 Howling Time +1400 Skippylongstocking +1600 Golder Glider +1600 Kuchar +3300

*Belmont Stakes 2022 odds as of May 31, 2022

Will Rich Strike Win The Belmont Stakes?

Having landed the Kentucky Derby at a huge price, many horse racing fans will feel that big race win was a fluke. However, Rich Strike will have a chance of dispelling those beliefs by adding this Saturday’s Belmont Stakes to his horse racing CV.

He’s not been seen since, with connections preferring to bypass the Preakness Stakes at Pimilco racecourse last month, so will come here fresh from just over a month off.

The big question mark that will apply to most of the Belmont Stakes runners is the step up to 1m4f – most haven’t tackled this trip before so punters will be guessing to a degree if they will stay the extra yardage.

Looking back at past results and a horses running style can help, plus a quick glance at their pedigree can be helpful too. With regards to Rich Strike, his pedigree suggests staying 1m4f will be suspect, but it was hard to not be taken by his running on win in the Kentucky Derby last time, which indicates another two furlongs here will be right up his street.

He’ll certainly have his doubters, but also his supporters too and with the Kentucky Derby runner-up Epicenter backing up that form to run a close second in the Preakness Stakes this will also give his backers more confidence – 5 of the last 10 Belmont Stakes winners ran in the Kentucky Derby last time out.

Rich Strike Trainer, Jockey, and Owner

Trainer Eric R Reed Jockey Sonny Leon Owner RED TR-Racing LLC

Rich Strike Horse Pedigree

Rich Strike Keen Ice Curlin Medomak Gold Strike Smart Strike Brassy Gold

Rich Strike Race Results and Past Performances

(last five races)

Race Finish 7th May 22 (Churchill Downs) : Kentucky Derby 1st 2nd April 22 (Turfway Park): Jeff Ruby Steaks 3rd 6th Mar 22 (Turfway Park): John Battaglia Memorial Stakes 4th 23rd Jan 22 (Turfway Park): Leonatus Black Type Stakes 3rd 26th Dec 21 (Fair Grounds): Run Gunner Stakes 5th

