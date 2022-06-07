Racing

Belmont Stakes 2022: Skippylongstocking Odds, Horse Profile and Pedigree

Andy Newton
Skippylongstocking Belmont Stakes

Another 2022 Belmont Stakes runner this Saturday is the Saffie A Joseph Jr-trained Skippylongstocking. Last seen running fifth in the Preakness Stakes, while many feel the step up in trip will help this 3 year-old. You can back Skippylongstocking with BetOnline @ +1600.

How to Bet on Skippylongstocking to Win the 2022 Belmont Stakes

Just follow the simple steps below to place your bet on Skippylongstocking to win the 2022 Belmont Stakes.

  1. Click here to cash in on Skippylongstocking @ +1600 with BetOnline
  2. Sign up and make a qualifying deposit
  3. Get free horse racing bets for the 2022 Belmont Stakes
  4. Place your free bets on Skippylongstocking to win Belmont Stakes 2022

Skippylongstocking Odds | Skippylongstocking Odds to Win Belmont Stakes 2022

Last seen running fifth in the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico racecourse, but is back to take in the third and final leg of the US Triple Crown this Saturday at Belmont Park.

See below the latest Belmont Stakes odds ahead of the 2022 race on Saturday June 11th

2022 Belmont Stakes Horses Belmont Stakes Odds Play
Mo Donegal +230 BetOnline logo
We The People +375 BetOnline logo
Rich Strike +600 BetOnline logo
Creative Minister +700 BetOnline logo
Ethereal Road +1000 BetOnline logo
Nest +1000 BetOnline logo
Barber Road +1200 BetOnline logo
Howling Time +1400 BetOnline logo
Skippylongstocking +1600 BetOnline logo
Golden Glider +1600 BetOnline logo
Kuchar +3300 BetOnline logo

*Belmont Stakes 2022 odds as of May 31, 2022

RELATED: 2022 Belmont Stakes Runners, Draw and Latest Betting Odds

Will Skippylongstocking Win The Belmont Stakes?

Went off as one of the outsiders for the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico racecourse last month – the second leg of the US Triple Crown. Could only manage 5th that day (of 9) so will need to improve a bit to figure here.

However, prior to that run was only beaten 3 3/4 lengths to the likely Belmont Stakes favorite – Mo Donegal – in the Wood Memorial Stakes at Aqueduct in early April.

His only career win to date came at Gulfstream Park back at the start of March, which was an easy 3 3/4 length success over 1m1f to suggest this step up in trip to 1m4f is worth a crack.

Trainer Saffie A Joseph Jr is yet to win the Belmont Stakes.

Note: Odds are subject to change

Skippylongstocking Trainer, Jockey, and Owner

Trainer Saffie A Joseph Jr
Jockey Junior Alvarado
Owner Daniel Alonso

Skippylongstocking Horse Pedigree

Skippylongstocking Exaggerator Curlin
Dawn Raid
Twinkling War Chant
Unhurried

Skippylongstocking Race Results and Past Performances

Race Finish
16th April 22: (Pimlico): Preakness Stakes (G1) 5th
9th April 22: (Aqueduct): Wood Memorial Stakes (G2) 3rd
2nd March 22: (Gulstream Park): Allowance Optional Claimer 1st
4th Feb 22: (Gulstream Park): Allowance Optional Claimer 4th

Racing

Andy Newton

Horse racing tipster and journalist that likes to use key horse racing trends and stats to find winners. Has leading industry contacts, including some of the best stables in the UK, plus has featured in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide and Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on The Sports Daily, giving his views, trends and tips on all things horse racing.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

