Belmont Stakes 2022: Skippylongstocking Odds, Horse Profile and Pedigree

Another 2022 Belmont Stakes runner this Saturday is the Saffie A Joseph Jr-trained Skippylongstocking. Last seen running fifth in the Preakness Stakes, while many feel the step up in trip will help this 3 year-old.
Skippylongstocking Odds | Skippylongstocking Odds to Win Belmont Stakes 2022
Last seen running fifth in the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico racecourse, but is back to take in the third and final leg of the US Triple Crown this Saturday at Belmont Park.
See below the latest Belmont Stakes odds ahead of the 2022 race on Saturday June 11th
|2022 Belmont Stakes Horses
|Belmont Stakes Odds
|Play
|Mo Donegal
|+230
|We The People
|+375
|Rich Strike
|+600
|Creative Minister
|+700
|Ethereal Road
|+1000
|Nest
|+1000
|Barber Road
|+1200
|Howling Time
|+1400
|Skippylongstocking
|+1600
|Golden Glider
|+1600
|Kuchar
|+3300
*Belmont Stakes 2022 odds as of May 31, 2022
Will Skippylongstocking Win The Belmont Stakes?
Went off as one of the outsiders for the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico racecourse last month – the second leg of the US Triple Crown. Could only manage 5th that day (of 9) so will need to improve a bit to figure here.
However, prior to that run was only beaten 3 3/4 lengths to the likely Belmont Stakes favorite – Mo Donegal – in the Wood Memorial Stakes at Aqueduct in early April.
His only career win to date came at Gulfstream Park back at the start of March, which was an easy 3 3/4 length success over 1m1f to suggest this step up in trip to 1m4f is worth a crack.
Trainer Saffie A Joseph Jr is yet to win the Belmont Stakes.
Note: Odds are subject to change
Skippylongstocking Trainer, Jockey, and Owner
|Trainer
|Saffie A Joseph Jr
|Jockey
|Junior Alvarado
|Owner
|Daniel Alonso
Skippylongstocking Horse Pedigree
|Skippylongstocking
|Exaggerator
|Curlin
|Dawn Raid
|Twinkling
|War Chant
|Unhurried
Skippylongstocking Race Results and Past Performances
|Race
|Finish
|16th April 22: (Pimlico): Preakness Stakes (G1)
|5th
|9th April 22: (Aqueduct): Wood Memorial Stakes (G2)
|3rd
|2nd March 22: (Gulstream Park): Allowance Optional Claimer
|1st
|4th Feb 22: (Gulstream Park): Allowance Optional Claimer
|4th