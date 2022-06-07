Belmont Stakes 2022: Skippylongstocking Odds, Horse Profile and Pedigree

Another 2022 Belmont Stakes runner this Saturday is the Saffie A Joseph Jr-trained Skippylongstocking. Last seen running fifth in the Preakness Stakes, while many feel the step up in trip will help this 3 year-old. You can back Skippylongstocking with BetOnline @ +1600.

How to Bet on Skippylongstocking to Win the 2022 Belmont Stakes

Just follow the simple steps below to place your bet on Skippylongstocking to win the 2022 Belmont Stakes.

Get free horse racing bets for the 2022 Belmont Stakes
Place your free bets on Skippylongstocking to win Belmont Stakes 2022

Skippylongstocking Odds | Skippylongstocking Odds to Win Belmont Stakes 2022

Last seen running fifth in the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico racecourse, but is back to take in the third and final leg of the US Triple Crown this Saturday at Belmont Park.

See below the latest Belmont Stakes odds ahead of the 2022 race on Saturday June 11th

2022 Belmont Stakes Horses Belmont Stakes Odds Play Mo Donegal +230 We The People +375 Rich Strike +600 Creative Minister +700 Ethereal Road +1000 Nest +1000 Barber Road +1200 Howling Time +1400 Skippylongstocking +1600 Golden Glider +1600 Kuchar +3300

*Belmont Stakes 2022 odds as of May 31, 2022

Will Skippylongstocking Win The Belmont Stakes?

Back Skippylongstocking To Win The Belmont Stakes @ +1600 With BetOnline

Went off as one of the outsiders for the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico racecourse last month – the second leg of the US Triple Crown. Could only manage 5th that day (of 9) so will need to improve a bit to figure here.

However, prior to that run was only beaten 3 3/4 lengths to the likely Belmont Stakes favorite – Mo Donegal – in the Wood Memorial Stakes at Aqueduct in early April.

His only career win to date came at Gulfstream Park back at the start of March, which was an easy 3 3/4 length success over 1m1f to suggest this step up in trip to 1m4f is worth a crack.

Trainer Saffie A Joseph Jr is yet to win the Belmont Stakes.

Note: Odds are subject to change

Skippylongstocking Trainer, Jockey, and Owner

Trainer Saffie A Joseph Jr Jockey Junior Alvarado Owner Daniel Alonso

Skippylongstocking Horse Pedigree

Skippylongstocking Exaggerator Curlin Dawn Raid Twinkling War Chant Unhurried

Skippylongstocking Race Results and Past Performances

Race Finish 16th April 22: (Pimlico): Preakness Stakes (G1) 5th 9th April 22: (Aqueduct): Wood Memorial Stakes (G2) 3rd 2nd March 22: (Gulstream Park): Allowance Optional Claimer 1st 4th Feb 22: (Gulstream Park): Allowance Optional Claimer 4th

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Belmont Stakes 2022