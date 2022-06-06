Racing

Belmont Stakes 2022: We The People Odds, Horse Profile and Pedigree

Andy Newton

We The People will be popular ahead of this Saturday’s Belmont Stakes (11th June) with many bookmakers pricing this Rodolphe Brisset-trained runner as the general second favorite in the Belmont Stakes betting market.

Last seen bolting up by 10 1/2 lengths at Belmont Park in the Peter Pan Stakes – a race two of the last 8 Belmont Stakes winners took in before heading here. You can back We The People with BetOnline @ +375.

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
Back We The People To Win The Belmont Stakes @ 3/1 With BetOnline
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Place Bet

How to Bet on We The People to Win the 2022 Belmont Stakes

Just follow the simple steps below to place your bet on We The People to win the 2022 Belmont Stakes.

  1. Click here to cash in on We The People +375 with BetOnline
  2. Sign up and make a qualifying deposit
  3. Get free horse racing bets for the 2022 Belmont Stakes
  4. Place your free bets on We The People to win Belmont Stakes 2022

We The People Odds | We The People Odds to Win Belmont Stakes 2022

This Rodolphe Brisset-trained 3 year-old has only had three career runs, but has won two of those – including a romp at Belmont Park in the Peter Pan Stakes last time out. Has bypassed the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes with connections preferring to wait for the Belmont Stakes over the longer 1m4f trip.

See below the latest Belmont Stakes odds ahead of the 2022 race on Saturday June 11th

2022 Belmont Stakes Horses Belmont Stakes Odds Play
Mo Donegal +230 BetOnline logo
We The People +375 BetOnline logo
Rich Strike +600 BetOnline logo
Creative Minister +700 BetOnline logo
Ethereal Road +1000 BetOnline logo
Nest +1000 BetOnline logo
Barber Road +1200 BetOnline logo
Howling Time +1400 BetOnline logo
Skippylongstocking +1600 BetOnline logo
Golder Glider +1600 BetOnline logo
Kuchar +3300 BetOnline logo

*Belmont Stakes 2022 odds as of May 31, 2022

Will We The People Win The Belmont Stakes?

We The People will certainly have his supporters ahead of this Saturday’s Belmont Stakes. This 3 year-old colt has only had three career runs, but was last seen bolting up in the Peter Pan Stakes at this track by just over 10 lengths – two of the last 8 Belmont Stakes winners used as a prep race before heading here.

That run came back in the middle of May too so has had almost a month to freshen up, while with only three career runs under his belt should have more improvement to come.

Those looking for something to take him on with will look to this being his first run over this 1m4f trip, but he certainly wasn’t stopping last time over 1m1f to suggest it’s well worth a shot.

Overall, it’s hard to fault his easy win the last day and has now won two of his three career runs. That track experience – albeit over a shorter trip – is a positive and he rates a leading Belmont Stakes contender.

Note: Odds are subject to change

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
Back Mo Donegal To Win The Belmont Stakes @ 2/1 With BetOnline
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Place Bet

We The People Trainer, Jockey, and Owner

Trainer Rodolphe Brisset
Jockey F Prat
Owner WinStar Farm LLC, CMNWLTH & Siena Farm LLC

We The People Horse Pedigree

We The People Constitution Tapit
Baffled
Letchworth Tiznow
Harmony Lodge

We The People Race Results and Past Performances

Race Finish
14th May 22 (Belmont Park): Peter Pan Stakes (G3) 1st
3rd April 22 (Oaklawn Park): Arkansas Derby (G1) 7th
12th Mar 22 (Oaklawn Park): Allowance Optional Claimer 1st

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Belmont Stakes 2022

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
$1,000 Belmont Stakes Betting Offer + $25 Free Horse Racing Bet
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Claim Offer
$2,500 in Belmont Stakes Free Bets
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Claim Offer
$1,000 Horse Racing Betting Offer for Belmont Stakes 2022
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Claim Offer
$500 in Free Belmont Stakes Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Claim Offer
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer for Belmont Stakes 2022
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Claim Offer
Topics  
Racing

Andy Newton

Horse racing tipster and journalist that likes to use key horse racing trends and stats to find winners. Has leading industry contacts, including some of the best stables in the UK, plus has featured in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide and Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on The Sports Daily, giving his views, trends and tips on all things horse racing.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Andy Newton

Horse racing tipster and journalist that likes to use key horse racing trends and stats to find winners. Has leading industry contacts, including some of the best stables in the UK, plus has featured in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide and Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on The Sports Daily, giving his views, trends and tips on all things horse racing.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Related To Racing

Racing
Belmont Stakes Runners

2022 Belmont Stakes Runners, Draws & Odds for Belmont Park Race

Andy Newton  •  29min
Betting Guides
epsom derby
Best Epsom Derby USA Betting Sites: Epsom Derby Racebooks
Paul Kelly  •  Jun 3 2022
Betting Guides
epsom derby
Best Epsom Derby Betting Offers & Horse Racing Free Bets In The USA
Paul Kelly  •  Jun 3 2022
Racing
mo donegal
Belmont Stakes 2022: Mo Donegal Odds, Horse Profile and Pedigree
Andy Newton  •  37min
Racing
rich strike
Rich Strike Odds For The Belmont Stakes | Odds On Rich Strike
Paul Kelly  •  May 31 2022
Racing
we the people horse
Belmont Stakes 2022: We The People Odds, Horse Profile, and Pedigree
Paul Kelly  •  Jun 1 2022
Racing
Epicenter
Epicenter Odds For The Belmont Stakes | Odds On Epicenter At Belmont Park
Andy Newton  •  May 31 2022
More Racing News