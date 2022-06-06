Belmont Stakes 2022: We The People Odds, Horse Profile, and Pedigree

We The People will be popular ahead of this Saturday’s Belmont Stakes (11th June) with many bookmakers pricing this Rodolphe Brisset-trained runner as the general second favorite in the Belmont Stakes betting market.



Last seen bolting up by 10 1/2 lengths at Belmont Park in the Peter Pan Stakes – a race two of the last 8 Belmont Stakes winners took in before heading here.

How to Bet on We The People to Win the 2022 Belmont Stakes

Just follow the simple steps below to place your bet on We The People to win the 2022 Belmont Stakes.

We The People Odds | We The People Odds to Win Belmont Stakes 2022

This Rodolphe Brisset-trained 3 year-old has only had three career runs, but has won two of those – including a romp at Belmont Park in the Peter Pan Stakes last time out. Has bypassed the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes with connections preferring to wait for the Belmont Stakes over the longer 1m4f trip.

See below the latest Belmont Stakes odds ahead of the 2022 race on Saturday June 11th

2022 Belmont Stakes Horses Belmont Stakes Odds Play Mo Donegal +230 We The People +375 Rich Strike +600 Creative Minister +700 Ethereal Road +1000 Nest +1000 Barber Road +1200 Howling Time +1400 Skippylongstocking +1600 Golder Glider +1600 Kuchar +3300

*Belmont Stakes 2022 odds as of May 31, 2022

Will We The People Win The Belmont Stakes?

We The People will certainly have his supporters ahead of this Saturday’s Belmont Stakes. This 3 year-old colt has only had three career runs, but was last seen bolting up in the Peter Pan Stakes at this track by just over 10 lengths – two of the last 8 Belmont Stakes winners used as a prep race before heading here.

That run came back in the middle of May too so has had almost a month to freshen up, while with only three career runs under his belt should have more improvement to come.

Those looking for something to take him on with will look to this being his first run over this 1m4f trip, but he certainly wasn’t stopping last time over 1m1f to suggest it’s well worth a shot.

Overall, it’s hard to fault his easy win the last day and has now won two of his three career runs. That track experience – albeit over a shorter trip – is a positive and he rates a leading Belmont Stakes contender.

We The People Trainer, Jockey, and Owner

Trainer Rodolphe Brisset Jockey F Prat Owner WinStar Farm LLC, CMNWLTH & Siena Farm LLC

We The People Horse Pedigree

We The People Constitution Tapit Baffled Letchworth Tiznow Harmony Lodge

We The People Race Results and Past Performances

Race Finish 14th May 22 (Belmont Park): Peter Pan Stakes (G3) 1st 3rd April 22 (Oaklawn Park): Arkansas Derby (G1) 7th 12th Mar 22 (Oaklawn Park): Allowance Optional Claimer 1st

