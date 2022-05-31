Racing

Belmont Stakes 2022: We The People Odds, Horse Profile, and Pedigree

Paul Kelly
we the people horse
We The People is one of the leading fancies for the 2022 Belmont Stakes, having already won a big Graded race this season. This Rodolphe Brisset trained colt has won three of it’s four starts, winning last time out in the Peter Pan Stakes so he, once again, is set to be a popular choice ahead of the Belmont Park race on Saturday 11th June. You can back We The People with BetOnline @ +375 by clicking the link below.

We The People Odds | We The People Odds to Win Belmont Stakes 2022

2022 Belmont Stakes Horses Belmont Stakes Odds Play
Mo Donegal +230 BetOnline logo
We The People +375 BetOnline logo
Rich Strike +600 BetOnline logo
Creative Minister +700 BetOnline logo
Ethereal Road +1000 BetOnline logo
Nest +1000 BetOnline logo
Barber Road +1200 BetOnline logo
Howling Time +1400 BetOnline logo
Skippylongstocking +1600 BetOnline logo
Golder Glider +1600 BetOnline logo
Kuchar +3300 BetOnline logo

We The People Horse Profile | We The People Breeder, Price, and Earnings

  • Age — 3-year-old
  • Status — Colt
  • Breeder — Henley Farms Inc
  • Auction Price — $220,000
  • Career Earnings — $230,250

We The People Trainer, Jockey, and Owner

Trainer Rodolphe Brisset
Jockey Flavien Prat
Owner WinStar Farm LLC

We The People Pedigree

We The People Constitution (USA) Tapit (USA)
Baffled (USA)
Letchworth (CAN) Tiznow (USA)
Harmony Lodge (USA)

We The People Race Results and Past Performances

Race Finish
Peter Pan Stakes 1st
Arkansas Derby 7th
Allowance Optional Claimer 1st
MSW 1st

We The People Key Belmont Stakes Trends

Here are the main 10 year trends which point to why you should back We The People to win the 2022 Belmont Stakes

  • 10/10 – Yet to race over 1m4f
  • 10/10 – US bred
  • 9/10 – Ran in the last 5 weeks
  • 8/10 – Had raced between 5-7 times
  • 8/10 – Returned 102/10 or shorter
  • 7/10 – Drawn in stalls 8 or lower
  • 7/10 – Won between 2-5 times before
  • 7/10 – Won over at least 1m1f before
  • 6/10 – Placed in the top three last time out
  • 5/10 – Ran in the Kentucky Derby last time out
  • 4/10 – Won last time out
  • 2/10 – Ran in the Peter Pan Stakes last time out

