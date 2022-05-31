Belmont Stakes 2022: We The People Odds, Horse Profile, and Pedigree

Gambling Sites
We The People is one of the leading fancies for the 2022 Belmont Stakes, having already won a big Graded race this season. This Rodolphe Brisset trained colt has won three of it’s four starts, winning last time out in the Peter Pan Stakes so he, once again, is set to be a popular choice ahead of the Belmont Park race on Saturday 11th June. You can back We The People with BetOnline @ +375 by clicking the link below.
How to Bet on We The People in the 2022 Belmont Stakes
Betting on We The People for the 2022 Belmont Stakes couldn’t be easier. Simply follow the steps below to claim your horse racing free bets and back We The People:
- Click here to cash in on We The People odds (+375)
- Sign up and make a qualifying deposit
- Get free horse racing bets for the 2022 Belmont Stakes
- Place your free bets on We The People to win Belmont Stakes 2022
We The People Odds | We The People Odds to Win Belmont Stakes 2022
|2022 Belmont Stakes Horses
|Belmont Stakes Odds
|Play
|Mo Donegal
|+230
|We The People
|+375
|Rich Strike
|+600
|Creative Minister
|+700
|Ethereal Road
|+1000
|Nest
|+1000
|Barber Road
|+1200
|Howling Time
|+1400
|Skippylongstocking
|+1600
|Golder Glider
|+1600
|Kuchar
|+3300
We The People Horse Profile | We The People Breeder, Price, and Earnings
- Age — 3-year-old
- Status — Colt
- Breeder — Henley Farms Inc
- Auction Price — $220,000
- Career Earnings — $230,250
We The People Trainer, Jockey, and Owner
|Trainer
|Rodolphe Brisset
|Jockey
|Flavien Prat
|Owner
|WinStar Farm LLC
We The People Pedigree
|We The People
|Constitution (USA)
|Tapit (USA)
|Baffled (USA)
|Letchworth (CAN)
|Tiznow (USA)
|Harmony Lodge (USA)
We The People Race Results and Past Performances
|Race
|Finish
|Peter Pan Stakes
|1st
|Arkansas Derby
|7th
|Allowance Optional Claimer
|1st
|MSW
|1st
We The People Key Belmont Stakes Trends
Here are the main 10 year trends which point to why you should back We The People to win the 2022 Belmont Stakes
- 10/10 – Yet to race over 1m4f
- 10/10 – US bred
- 9/10 – Ran in the last 5 weeks
- 8/10 – Had raced between 5-7 times
- 8/10 – Returned 102/10 or shorter
- 7/10 – Drawn in stalls 8 or lower
- 7/10 – Won between 2-5 times before
- 7/10 – Won over at least 1m1f before
- 6/10 – Placed in the top three last time out
- 5/10 – Ran in the Kentucky Derby last time out
- 4/10 – Won last time out
- 2/10 – Ran in the Peter Pan Stakes last time out
