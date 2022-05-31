Belmont Stakes 2022: We The People Odds, Horse Profile, and Pedigree

Gambling Sites Highlights Register 1. Back We The People To Win The Belmont Stakes @ 4/1 With BetOnline Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus Place Bet

We The People is one of the leading fancies for the 2022 Belmont Stakes, having already won a big Graded race this season. This Rodolphe Brisset trained colt has won three of it’s four starts, winning last time out in the Peter Pan Stakes so he, once again, is set to be a popular choice ahead of the Belmont Park race on Saturday 11th June. You can back We The People with BetOnline @ +375 by clicking the link below.

How to Bet on We The People in the 2022 Belmont Stakes

Betting on We The People for the 2022 Belmont Stakes couldn’t be easier. Simply follow the steps below to claim your horse racing free bets and back We The People:

Click here to cash in on We The People odds (+375) Sign up and make a qualifying deposit Get free horse racing bets for the 2022 Belmont Stakes Place your free bets on We The People to win Belmont Stakes 2022

We The People Odds | We The People Odds to Win Belmont Stakes 2022

2022 Belmont Stakes Horses Belmont Stakes Odds Play Mo Donegal +230 We The People +375 Rich Strike +600 Creative Minister +700 Ethereal Road +1000 Nest +1000 Barber Road +1200 Howling Time +1400 Skippylongstocking +1600 Golder Glider +1600 Kuchar +3300

We The People Horse Profile | We The People Breeder, Price, and Earnings

Age — 3-year-old

Status — Colt

Breeder — Henley Farms Inc

Auction Price — $220,000

Career Earnings — $230,250

We The People Trainer, Jockey, and Owner

Trainer Rodolphe Brisset Jockey Flavien Prat Owner WinStar Farm LLC

We The People Pedigree

We The People Constitution (USA) Tapit (USA) Baffled (USA) Letchworth (CAN) Tiznow (USA) Harmony Lodge (USA)

We The People Race Results and Past Performances

Race Finish Peter Pan Stakes 1st Arkansas Derby 7th Allowance Optional Claimer 1st MSW 1st

We The People Key Belmont Stakes Trends

Here are the main 10 year trends which point to why you should back We The People to win the 2022 Belmont Stakes

10/10 – Yet to race over 1m4f

10/10 – US bred

9/10 – Ran in the last 5 weeks

8/10 – Had raced between 5-7 times

8/10 – Returned 102/10 or shorter

7/10 – Drawn in stalls 8 or lower

7/10 – Won between 2-5 times before

7/10 – Won over at least 1m1f before

6/10 – Placed in the top three last time out

5/10 – Ran in the Kentucky Derby last time out

4/10 – Won last time out

2/10 – Ran in the Peter Pan Stakes last time out

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Belmont Stakes 2022