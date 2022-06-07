Belmont Stakes 2022: Western River Odds, Horse Profile and Pedigree

Western River heads into the 2022 Belmont Stakes this Saturday off the back of a fair fourth in the Peter Pan Stakes, which is also run at Belmont Park – 2 of the last 8 Belmont Stakes winners ran in that same race before heading here. You can back Western River with BetOnline @ +2000.
Western River Odds | Western River Odds to Win Belmont Stakes 2022
With only three career runs, Western River is a horse that can be expected to have more improvement to come.
See below the latest Belmont Stakes odds ahead of the 2022 race on Saturday June 11th
|2022 Belmont Stakes Horses
|Belmont Stakes Odds
|Play
|Mo Donegal
|+230
|We The People
|+375
|Rich Strike
|+600
|Creative Minister
|+700
|Ethereal Road
|+1000
|Nest
|+1000
|Barber Road
|+1200
|Howling Time
|+1400
|Skippylongstocking
|+1600
|Golden Glider
|+1600
|Western River
|+2000
*Belmont Stakes 2022 odds as of May 31, 2022
Will Western River Win The Belmont Stakes?
Western River has only had three career runs so there is every chance there will be more to come from this Rodolphe Brisset-trained 3 year-old.
Last seen running fourth in the Peter Pan Stakes (G3) here at Belmont Park so that track experience will be a plus, but does have around 10 1/2 lengths to find with the winner that day – We The People – who is also expected to line-up for the 2022 Belmont Stakes.
The step up to 1m4f here looks worth a crack, having run on well last time over 1m1f, while jockey Luis Saez, who rode Western River last time out, won the 2021 Belmont Stakes on Essential Quality and could get the leg up again. If he does, the last jockey to win back-to-back Belmont Stakes was Laffit Pincay Jr, who won three on the bounce between 1982 and 1984.
Note: Odds are subject to change
Western River Trainer, Jockey, and Owner
|Trainer
|Rodolphe Brisset
|Jockey
|Luis Saez
|Owner
|September Farm LLC, Union Park Throughbreds LLC Et Al
Western River Horse Pedigree
|Western River
|Tapit
|Pulpit
|Tap Your Heels
|Morena
|Privately Held
|Charytin
Western River Race Results and Past Performances
|Race
|Finish
|14th May 22: (Belmont) Peter Pan Stakes (G3)
|4th
|3rd Septs 21: (Ellis Park) Maiden Special Weight
|2nd
|15th Aug 21: (Ellis Park) Maiden Special Weight
|7th