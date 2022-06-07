Racing

Belmont Stakes 2022: Western River Odds, Horse Profile and Pedigree

Andy Newton
western river belmont stakes

Western River heads into the 2022 Belmont Stakes this Saturday off the back of a fair fourth in the Peter Pan Stakes, which is also run at Belmont Park – 2 of the last 8 Belmont Stakes winners ran in that same race before heading here. You can back Western River with BetOnline @ +2000.

Western River Odds | Western River Odds to Win Belmont Stakes 2022

With only three career runs, Western River is a horse that can be expected to have more improvement to come.

See below the latest Belmont Stakes odds ahead of the 2022 race on Saturday June 11th

2022 Belmont Stakes Horses Belmont Stakes Odds Play
Mo Donegal +230 BetOnline logo
We The People +375 BetOnline logo
Rich Strike +600 BetOnline logo
Creative Minister +700 BetOnline logo
Ethereal Road +1000 BetOnline logo
Nest +1000 BetOnline logo
Barber Road +1200 BetOnline logo
Howling Time +1400 BetOnline logo
Skippylongstocking +1600 BetOnline logo
Golden Glider +1600 BetOnline logo
Western River
 +2000 BetOnline logo

*Belmont Stakes 2022 odds as of May 31, 2022

RELATED: 2022 Belmont Stakes Runners, Draw and Latest Betting Odds

Will Western River Win The Belmont Stakes?

Western River has only had three career runs so there is every chance there will be more to come from this Rodolphe Brisset-trained 3 year-old.

Last seen running fourth in the Peter Pan Stakes (G3) here at Belmont Park so that track experience will be a plus, but does have around 10 1/2 lengths to find with the winner that day – We The People – who is also expected to line-up for the 2022 Belmont Stakes.

The step up to 1m4f here looks worth a crack, having run on well last time over 1m1f, while jockey Luis Saez, who rode Western River last time out, won the 2021 Belmont Stakes on Essential Quality and could get the leg up again. If he does, the last jockey to win back-to-back Belmont Stakes was Laffit Pincay Jr, who won three on the bounce between 1982 and 1984.

Note: Odds are subject to change

Western River Trainer, Jockey, and Owner

Trainer Rodolphe Brisset
Jockey Luis Saez
Owner September Farm LLC, Union Park Throughbreds LLC Et Al

Western River Horse Pedigree

Western River Tapit Pulpit
Tap Your Heels
Morena Privately Held
Charytin

Western River Race Results and Past Performances

Race Finish
14th May 22: (Belmont) Peter Pan Stakes (G3) 4th
3rd Septs 21: (Ellis Park) Maiden Special Weight 2nd
15th Aug 21: (Ellis Park) Maiden Special Weight 7th

Andy Newton

Horse racing tipster and journalist that likes to use key horse racing trends and stats to find winners. Has leading industry contacts, including some of the best stables in the UK, plus has featured in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide and Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on The Sports Daily, giving his views, trends and tips on all things horse racing.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

