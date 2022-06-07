Belmont Stakes 2022: Western River Odds, Horse Profile and Pedigree

Western River heads into the 2022 Belmont Stakes this Saturday off the back of a fair fourth in the Peter Pan Stakes, which is also run at Belmont Park – 2 of the last 8 Belmont Stakes winners ran in that same race before heading here. You can back Western River with BetOnline @ +2000.

How to Bet on Western River to Win the 2022 Belmont Stakes

Just follow the simple steps below to place your bet on Western River to win the 2022 Belmont Stakes.

Western River Odds | Western River Odds to Win Belmont Stakes 2022

With only three career runs, Western River is a horse that can be expected to have more improvement to come.

See below the latest Belmont Stakes odds ahead of the 2022 race on Saturday June 11th

2022 Belmont Stakes Horses Belmont Stakes Odds Play Mo Donegal +230 We The People +375 Rich Strike +600 Creative Minister +700 Ethereal Road +1000 Nest +1000 Barber Road +1200 Howling Time +1400 Skippylongstocking +1600 Golden Glider +1600 Western River

+2000

*Belmont Stakes 2022 odds as of May 31, 2022

Will Western River Win The Belmont Stakes?

Western River has only had three career runs so there is every chance there will be more to come from this Rodolphe Brisset-trained 3 year-old.

Last seen running fourth in the Peter Pan Stakes (G3) here at Belmont Park so that track experience will be a plus, but does have around 10 1/2 lengths to find with the winner that day – We The People – who is also expected to line-up for the 2022 Belmont Stakes.

The step up to 1m4f here looks worth a crack, having run on well last time over 1m1f, while jockey Luis Saez, who rode Western River last time out, won the 2021 Belmont Stakes on Essential Quality and could get the leg up again. If he does, the last jockey to win back-to-back Belmont Stakes was Laffit Pincay Jr, who won three on the bounce between 1982 and 1984.

Western River Trainer, Jockey, and Owner

Trainer Rodolphe Brisset Jockey Luis Saez Owner September Farm LLC, Union Park Throughbreds LLC Et Al

Western River Horse Pedigree

Western River Tapit Pulpit Tap Your Heels Morena Privately Held Charytin

Western River Race Results and Past Performances

Race Finish 14th May 22: (Belmont) Peter Pan Stakes (G3) 4th 3rd Septs 21: (Ellis Park) Maiden Special Weight 2nd 15th Aug 21: (Ellis Park) Maiden Special Weight 7th

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Belmont Stakes 2022