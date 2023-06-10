The Belmont Stakes stands out among the Triple Crown races with its challenging distance of 1.5 miles, making it significantly longer than the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes. The unique length of the Belmont Stakes emphasizes the importance of both pace and stamina, creating an environment where certain horses may have an advantage over others. With a field that includes six horses with odds of 10/1 or lower, every advantage becomes crucial in what promises to be a highly competitive race.

Here’s how we’re betting $100 on the 2023 Belmont Stakes.

2023 Belmont Stakes Odds

Belmont Stakes Horses Odds Play Forte +300 Tapit Trice +350 Angel of Empire +400 National Treasure +600 Arabian Lion +1000 Arcangelo +1000 Hit Show +1500 Red Route One +2000 Reincarnate +3000 Raise Cain +3000 Sun Thunder +3000 Prove Worthy +3000

2023 Belmont Stakes Post Positions

After the post positions for the 2023 Belmont Stakes were drawn earlier in the week on Tuesday morning, the big players in the race ended up in favorable positions. The draw was fair, and it appears that the top contenders will be well-positioned for the race. Jockey Luis Saez, riding Tapit Trice, will need to strategize and ensure a strong start to secure a good early position in the mid-pack. The full draw is provided below:

How We’re Betting the 2023 Belmont Stakes

We’re looking to stretch our $100 dollars and try to grab a couple of wins. We’re going to play four total horses to win, three favs, and a big-time long shot. You always have to sprinkle on a long shot. We’re also going to play a boxed trifecta, which is technically six different wagers and gives us quite a bit to root for.

Looking for a Winner

Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher appears to have a strong hand in the 155th running of the Belmont Stakes. He will be saddling two notable contenders, Forte, a long-time favorite for the Kentucky Derby, and Tapit Trice, the winner of the Blue Grass Stakes who aims to rebound from a disappointing seventh-place finish in the Derby.

Among Pletcher’s entries, Tapit Trice stands out as a horse that I just can’t ignore. This $1.3 million son of Tapit possesses the ideal attributes for the demanding distance of the Belmont Stakes. He showcased his tenacity and ability to come from behind in his impressive victory in the Tampa Bay Derby (G3), where he displayed his resilience on a surface that heavily favored speed. We know about the speed and the lineage, I really like him this weekend.

Although Tapit Trice faltered in the Kentucky Derby, finishing seventh, his chances were compromised early in the race as he found himself at the back of the pack after the start. If jockey Saez can execute a strong break from the gates and secure a favorable early position, similar to their successful strategy in the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland, Tapit Trice could very well emerge as the champion of the Belmont Stakes in 2023.

While Forte undoubtedly possesses the talent to win the Belmont Stakes, concerns linger about his preparation leading up to the race. A controversial scratching from the Kentucky Derby in May, initiated by the state veterinarian, raises doubts about his readiness. With odds likely to be around 2-1 or shorter, it may be prudent to look beyond Forte and consider other contenders. But if he runs like we’ve seen him in the past, he has the raw. talent to go wire to wire here, so we have to sprinkle on him.

In our Kentucky Derby Preview, we picked Angel of Empire to finish third, and that’s exactly where he wound up behind winner Mage and Two Phil’s. And for all the same reasons, I like him at Belmont even more. He’s shown he can 100% compete against the best in the world on the biggest stages. Angel of Empire is a three-year-old colt who has competed in races from 2022 to 2023. He is sired by Classic Empire and out of the To Honor and Serve mare, Armony’s Angel, which is where the name is derived. Angel of Empire’s late-closing style could be advantageous in the Belmont, just as he did at the Kentucky Derby. His recent performances, including his victory in the Arkansas Derby (G1) and his progression from his second-place finish in the Smarty Jones to his win in the Risen Star (G2), suggest that he is in top form. His impressive turn of foot in the Arkansas Derby, where he earned his first triple-digit Brisnet Speed rating.

We’re going to play Tapit Trice at +350, Angel of Empire at +400, and Forte at +300 to Win. Each for $20

Building a Boxed Trifecta

I personally love boxed trifectas. For this one, we’re going to leave Forte out just because he’s a wildcard. If he goes off and looks good to from and wire to wires it, we took him to win. We’re going to stick with Tapit Trice and Angel of Empire, and we’re going to add Arcangelo. Arcangelo, coming off a resilient victory in the Peter Pan Stakes (G3) on the Belmont track, looks ready to tackle the two-turn distance for the first time. We’re going to pay a $5 box which is ultimately 6 different bets as that top three finish in any order is a win, and costs us $30 total. That $5 tri-box would look like this:

2 (Tapit Trice) – 3 (Arcangelo) – 8 (Angel of Empire)

A Long Shot Winner

You just always have to sprinkle on a long-shot winner, and I have one I love for the 2023 Belmont Stakes.

Red Route One is a serious long shot, but this is a horse that we really like. Red Route One, a promising Kentucky homebred from Winchell Thoroughbreds, has settled comfortably at Belmont Park in preparation for his anticipated run in the prestigious Belmont Stakes (G1) on June 10. Trained by the esteemed Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen, this chestnut colt is the son of the renowned Gun Runner.

Since arriving at Belmont Park on May 21, Red Route One has acclimated well to his new surroundings. Under the watchful care of Toby Sheets, assistant to Steve Asmussen at Belmont, the colt has been engaging in light exercise every morning. On Saturday, he had an easy gallop over the main track, continuing his preparation for the upcoming race.

Red Route One’s most recent performance was in the Grade 1 Preakness Stakes on May 20, where he showcased his closing speed by making up ground in the late stages of the race. Despite his strong effort, he was unable to catch up to the frontrunners, Blazing Sevens, and the eventual winner National Treasure. The latter had set moderate fractions throughout the race, making it a challenging task for Red Route One to close the gap completely.

With his fourth-place finish in the Preakness, Red Route One demonstrated his determination and ability to contend at the highest level of competition, and he could be a long shot that takes Belmont by storm. We’re sprinkling our remaining $10 on Red Route One to win.