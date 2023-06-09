Belmont Stakes 2023 Cheat Sheet & Betting Guide

After some speculation that the final Triple Crown race might be canceled, the NYRA has decided to move forward with the 2023 Belmont Stakes. Find out everything you need to know about the Belmont Stakes 2023 horses, including their odds, post position, jockey, trainer, owner, pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, past performances, and more.

Belmont Stakes 2023 Favorites

Forte enters the 2023 Belmont Stakes as the odds-on favorite to win his first Triple Crown race.

Trained by Todd Pletcher, Forte emerged as the morning line favorite at Churchill Downs thanks to his pedigree and history of dominating the field. However, he was unable to run in the 2023 Kentucky Derby due to injury and missed the Preakness Stakes while on the veterinarian’s list.

Back with a vengeance, Forte will return to the track this weekend with a chance to prove why he was among the biggest favorites to win at Churchill Downs in the past decade.

Forte has already racked up $2.4 million in career earnings without winning a Triple Crown race. He’s posted six first-place finishes in seven races and will enter Belmont Park as one of the fastest horses in the field with a top Equibase Speed Figure of 106.

Belmont Stakes 2023 Contenders

Leading the list of contenders will be a pair of Kentucky Derby favorites, Angel of Empire and Tapit Trice. Angel of Empire finished third at the 2023 Kentucky Derby while Tapit Trice finished a disappointing seventh.

Both horses are priced near the top of the board at Belmont Park. Angel of Empire enters with +350 odds while Tapit Trice is not far behind at +375.

At +600, Preakness 2023 winner National Treasure is also among the top contenders to win the Belmont Stakes.

The Bob Baffert-trained horse has been steadily improving over the last year and is fresh off of posting a career-best Equibase Speed Figure of 102 in his win at Pimlico Race Course. In fact, National Treasure has tied or improved on his career-best speed figure in five consecutive races.

Belmont Stakes 2023 Longshots & Sleeper Picks

Arcangelo and Hit Show lead the list of longshots at Belmont Park on Saturday. Priced at +1200, both horses are expected to give Forte a run for his money.

With only three career races on his resume, Arcangelo is lightly raced but has some experience at Belmont Park, where he won the Peter Pan Stakes (Gr. 3) back in May.

Red Route One (+1600), Tapit Shoes (+2500), and Il Miracolo (+5000) round out the list of longshots and potential sleepers in 2023.

Among them, Tapit Shoes might be the most interesting. Not only will he be racing out of gate No. 1, which has produced the most Belmont Stakes winners all-time, but he also posted a career-best Equibase Speed Figure of 102 in his last race, when he finished second to Red Route One in the Bath House Row Stakes at Oaklawn Park.

Belmont Stakes 2023 Cheat Sheet & Betting Guide

The horse racing experts at The Sports Daily have compiled a Belmont Stakes 2023 Cheat Sheet to help bettors make more informed decisions on the day of the race.

For a complete breakdown of the 2023 Belmont Stakes horses, including their jockey, trainer, owner, post position, odds, pedigree, and past performances, scroll down below.

Belmont Stakes 2023: Past Performances For All 9 Horses

1. Tapit Shoes

Track Date Race Finish Speed Figure Oaklawn Park 4/22/2023 Bath House Row Stakes (Listed) 2 102 Fair Grounds 2/18/2023 Allowance Optional Claiming 3 93 Fair Grounds 1/21/2023 Allowance Optional Claiming 4 90 Fair Grounds 12/3/2022 Maiden Special Weight 1 83 Churchill Downs 10/30/2022 Maiden Special Weight 6 69

2. Tapit Trice

Track Date Race Finish Speed Figure Churchill Downs 5/6/2023 Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve (Gr. 1) 7 91 Keeneland 4/8/2023 Toyota Blue Grass Stakes (Gr. 1) 1 103 Tampa Bay 3/11/2023 Lambholm South Tampa Bay Derby (Gr. 3) 1 98 Gulfstream Park 2/4/2023 Allowance Optional Claiming 1 96 Aqueduct 12/17/2022 Maiden Special Weight 1 96 Aqueduct 11/6/2022 Maiden Special Weight 3 84

3. Arcangelo

Track Date Race Finish Speed Figure Gulfstream Park 4/29/2023 Allowance Optional Claiming 1 97 Gulfstream Park 4/1/2023 Maiden Special Weight 1 92 Gulfstream Park 3/3/2023 Maiden Claiming 2 88 Gulfstream Park 1/26/2023 Maiden Claiming 5 72

4. National Treasure

Track Date Race Finish Speed Figure Pimlico 5/20/2023 Preakness Stakes (Gr. 1) 1 102 Santa Anita 4/8/2023 RUNHAPPY Santa Anita Derby (Gr. 1) 4 101 Santa Anita 1/8/2023 Sham Stakes (Gr. 3) 3 101 Keeneland 11/4/2022 FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Juvenile presented by Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance (Gr. 1) 3 100 Santa Anita 10/8/2022 American Pharoah Stakes (Gr. 1) 2 99 Del Mar 9/3/2022 Maiden Special Weight 1 92

5. Il Miracolo

Track Date Race Finish Speed Figure Gulfstream Park 5/11/2023 Allowance Optional Claiming 1 84 Gulfstream Park 4/1/2023 Curlin Florida Derby Presented by Hill ‘n’ Dale Farms at Xalapa (Gr. 1) 6 84 Gulfstream Park 3/4/2023 Fountain of Youth Stakes (Gr. 2) 6 76 Gulfstream Park 2/4/2023 Holy Bull Stakes (Gr. 3) 5 74 Gulfstream Park 1/1/2023 Mucho Macho Man Stakes (Listed) 7 72 Aqueduct 12/3/2022 Remsen Stakes (Gr. 2) 6 55 Gulfstream Park 11/12/2022 Maiden Special Weight 1 80 Gulfstream Park 10/15/2022 Maiden Special Weight 2 81 Gulfstream Park 9/24/2022 Maiden Special Weight 2 60 Gulfstream Park 9/10/2022 Maiden Special Weight 2 70

6. Forte

Track Date Race Finish Speed Figure Gulfstream Park 4/1/2023 Curlin Florida Derby Presented by Hill ‘n’ Dale Farms at Xalapa (Gr. 1) 1 104 Gulfstream Park 3/4/2023 Fountain of Youth Stakes (Gr. 2) 1 106 Keeneland 11/4/2022 FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Juvenile presented by Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance (Gr. 1) 1 105 Keeneland 10/8/2022 Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity (Gr. 1) 1 102 Saratoga 9/5/2022 Hopeful Stakes (Gr. 1) 1 95 Saratoga 7/16/2022 Sanford Stakes (Gr. 3) 4 80 Belmont Park 5/27/2022 Maiden Special Weight 1 91

7. Hit Show

Track Date Race Finish Speed Figure Churchill Downs 5/6/2023 Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve (Gr. 1) 5 95 Aqueduct 4/8/2023 Wood Memorial S. Presented by Resorts World Casino (Gr. 2) 2 99 Aqueduct 2/11/2023 Withers Stakes (Gr. 3) 1 93 Oaklawn Park 12/17/2022 Allowance Optional Claiming 1 90 Churchill Downs 11/26/2022 Allowance Optional Claiming 4 86 Keeneland 10/9/2022 Maiden Special Weight 1 81

8. Angel of Empire

Track Date Race Finish Speed Figure Churchill Downs 5/6/2023 Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve (Gr. 1) 3 102 Oaklawn Park 4/1/2023 Arkansas Derby (Gr. 1) 1 106 Fair Grounds 2/18/2023 Risen Star S. presented by Lamarque Lincoln and Lamarque Crescent City Ford (Gr. 2) 1 96 Oaklawn Park 1/1/2023 Smarty Jones Stakes (Listed) 2 92 Horseshoe Indianapolis 11/14/2022 Allowance 1 80 Kentucky Downs 9/8/2022 Allowance 6 66 Horseshoe Indianapolis 8/9/2022 Maiden Special Weight 1 58

9. Red Route One

Track Date Race Finish Speed Figure Pimlico 5/20/2023 Preakness Stakes (Gr. 1) 4 95 Oaklawn Park 4/22/2023 Bath House Row Stakes (Listed) 1 102 Oaklawn Park 4/1/2023 Arkansas Derby (Gr. 1) 6 98 Oaklawn Park 2/25/2023 Rebel Stakes (Gr. 2) 2 102 Oaklawn Park 1/28/2023 Southwest Stakes (Gr. 3) 2 98 Churchill Downs 11/26/2022 Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes (Gr. 2) 4 80 Churchill Downs 10/30/2022 Street Sense Stakes (Gr. 3) 5 72 Keeneland 10/8/2022 Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity (Gr. 1) 3 91 Kentucky Downs 9/5/2022 Maiden Special Weight 1 82 Saratoga 8/6/2022 Maiden Special Weight 5 70

