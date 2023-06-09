Belmont Stakes 2023 Cheat Sheet & Betting Guide

After some speculation that the final Triple Crown race might be canceled, the NYRA has decided to move forward with the 2023 Belmont Stakes. Find out everything you need to know about the Belmont Stakes 2023 horses, including their odds, post position, jockey, trainer, owner, pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, past performances, and more.
The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Belmont Stakes 2023
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
150% Sign Up Bonus Up To $300
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
Exclusive $750 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
Belmont Stakes 2023 Favorites
Forte enters the 2023 Belmont Stakes as the odds-on favorite to win his first Triple Crown race.
Trained by Todd Pletcher, Forte emerged as the morning line favorite at Churchill Downs thanks to his pedigree and history of dominating the field. However, he was unable to run in the 2023 Kentucky Derby due to injury and missed the Preakness Stakes while on the veterinarian’s list.
Back with a vengeance, Forte will return to the track this weekend with a chance to prove why he was among the biggest favorites to win at Churchill Downs in the past decade.
Forte has already racked up $2.4 million in career earnings without winning a Triple Crown race. He’s posted six first-place finishes in seven races and will enter Belmont Park as one of the fastest horses in the field with a top Equibase Speed Figure of 106.
Belmont Stakes 2023 Contenders
Leading the list of contenders will be a pair of Kentucky Derby favorites, Angel of Empire and Tapit Trice. Angel of Empire finished third at the 2023 Kentucky Derby while Tapit Trice finished a disappointing seventh.
Both horses are priced near the top of the board at Belmont Park. Angel of Empire enters with +350 odds while Tapit Trice is not far behind at +375.
At +600, Preakness 2023 winner National Treasure is also among the top contenders to win the Belmont Stakes.
The Bob Baffert-trained horse has been steadily improving over the last year and is fresh off of posting a career-best Equibase Speed Figure of 102 in his win at Pimlico Race Course. In fact, National Treasure has tied or improved on his career-best speed figure in five consecutive races.
Belmont Stakes 2023 Longshots & Sleeper Picks
Arcangelo and Hit Show lead the list of longshots at Belmont Park on Saturday. Priced at +1200, both horses are expected to give Forte a run for his money.
With only three career races on his resume, Arcangelo is lightly raced but has some experience at Belmont Park, where he won the Peter Pan Stakes (Gr. 3) back in May.
Red Route One (+1600), Tapit Shoes (+2500), and Il Miracolo (+5000) round out the list of longshots and potential sleepers in 2023.
Among them, Tapit Shoes might be the most interesting. Not only will he be racing out of gate No. 1, which has produced the most Belmont Stakes winners all-time, but he also posted a career-best Equibase Speed Figure of 102 in his last race, when he finished second to Red Route One in the Bath House Row Stakes at Oaklawn Park.
Belmont Stakes 2023 Cheat Sheet & Betting Guide
The horse racing experts at The Sports Daily have compiled a Belmont Stakes 2023 Cheat Sheet to help bettors make more informed decisions on the day of the race.
For a complete breakdown of the 2023 Belmont Stakes horses, including their jockey, trainer, owner, post position, odds, pedigree, and past performances, scroll down below.
Belmont Stakes 2023: Past Performances For All 9 Horses
1. Tapit Shoes
|Track
|Date
|Race
|Finish
|Speed Figure
|Oaklawn Park
|4/22/2023
|Bath House Row Stakes (Listed)
|2
|102
|Fair Grounds
|2/18/2023
|Allowance Optional Claiming
|3
|93
|Fair Grounds
|1/21/2023
|Allowance Optional Claiming
|4
|90
|Fair Grounds
|12/3/2022
|Maiden Special Weight
|1
|83
|Churchill Downs
|10/30/2022
|Maiden Special Weight
|6
|69
2. Tapit Trice
|Track
|Date
|Race
|Finish
|Speed Figure
|Churchill Downs
|5/6/2023
|Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve (Gr. 1)
|7
|91
|Keeneland
|4/8/2023
|Toyota Blue Grass Stakes (Gr. 1)
|1
|103
|Tampa Bay
|3/11/2023
|Lambholm South Tampa Bay Derby (Gr. 3)
|1
|98
|Gulfstream Park
|2/4/2023
|Allowance Optional Claiming
|1
|96
|Aqueduct
|12/17/2022
|Maiden Special Weight
|1
|96
|Aqueduct
|11/6/2022
|Maiden Special Weight
|3
|84
3. Arcangelo
|Track
|Date
|Race
|Finish
|Speed Figure
|Gulfstream Park
|4/29/2023
|Allowance Optional Claiming
|1
|97
|Gulfstream Park
|4/1/2023
|Maiden Special Weight
|1
|92
|Gulfstream Park
|3/3/2023
|Maiden Claiming
|2
|88
|Gulfstream Park
|1/26/2023
|Maiden Claiming
|5
|72
4. National Treasure
|Track
|Date
|Race
|Finish
|Speed Figure
|Pimlico
|5/20/2023
|Preakness Stakes (Gr. 1)
|1
|102
|Santa Anita
|4/8/2023
|RUNHAPPY Santa Anita Derby (Gr. 1)
|4
|101
|Santa Anita
|1/8/2023
|Sham Stakes (Gr. 3)
|3
|101
|Keeneland
|11/4/2022
|FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Juvenile presented by Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance (Gr. 1)
|3
|100
|Santa Anita
|10/8/2022
|American Pharoah Stakes (Gr. 1)
|2
|99
|Del Mar
|9/3/2022
|Maiden Special Weight
|1
|92
5. Il Miracolo
|Track
|Date
|Race
|Finish
|Speed Figure
|Gulfstream Park
|5/11/2023
|Allowance Optional Claiming
|1
|84
|Gulfstream Park
|4/1/2023
|Curlin Florida Derby Presented by Hill ‘n’ Dale Farms at Xalapa (Gr. 1)
|6
|84
|Gulfstream Park
|3/4/2023
|Fountain of Youth Stakes (Gr. 2)
|6
|76
|Gulfstream Park
|2/4/2023
|Holy Bull Stakes (Gr. 3)
|5
|74
|Gulfstream Park
|1/1/2023
|Mucho Macho Man Stakes (Listed)
|7
|72
|Aqueduct
|12/3/2022
|Remsen Stakes (Gr. 2)
|6
|55
|Gulfstream Park
|11/12/2022
|Maiden Special Weight
|1
|80
|Gulfstream Park
|10/15/2022
|Maiden Special Weight
|2
|81
|Gulfstream Park
|9/24/2022
|Maiden Special Weight
|2
|60
|Gulfstream Park
|9/10/2022
|Maiden Special Weight
|2
|70
6. Forte
|Track
|Date
|Race
|Finish
|Speed Figure
|Gulfstream Park
|4/1/2023
|Curlin Florida Derby Presented by Hill ‘n’ Dale Farms at Xalapa (Gr. 1)
|1
|104
|Gulfstream Park
|3/4/2023
|Fountain of Youth Stakes (Gr. 2)
|1
|106
|Keeneland
|11/4/2022
|FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Juvenile presented by Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance (Gr. 1)
|1
|105
|Keeneland
|10/8/2022
|Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity (Gr. 1)
|1
|102
|Saratoga
|9/5/2022
|Hopeful Stakes (Gr. 1)
|1
|95
|Saratoga
|7/16/2022
|Sanford Stakes (Gr. 3)
|4
|80
|Belmont Park
|5/27/2022
|Maiden Special Weight
|1
|91
7. Hit Show
|Track
|Date
|Race
|Finish
|Speed Figure
|Churchill Downs
|5/6/2023
|Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve (Gr. 1)
|5
|95
|Aqueduct
|4/8/2023
|Wood Memorial S. Presented by Resorts World Casino (Gr. 2)
|2
|99
|Aqueduct
|2/11/2023
|Withers Stakes (Gr. 3)
|1
|93
|Oaklawn Park
|12/17/2022
|Allowance Optional Claiming
|1
|90
|Churchill Downs
|11/26/2022
|Allowance Optional Claiming
|4
|86
|Keeneland
|10/9/2022
|Maiden Special Weight
|1
|81
8. Angel of Empire
|Track
|Date
|Race
|Finish
|Speed Figure
|Churchill Downs
|5/6/2023
|Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve (Gr. 1)
|3
|102
|Oaklawn Park
|4/1/2023
|Arkansas Derby (Gr. 1)
|1
|106
|Fair Grounds
|2/18/2023
|Risen Star S. presented by Lamarque Lincoln and Lamarque Crescent City Ford (Gr. 2)
|1
|96
|Oaklawn Park
|1/1/2023
|Smarty Jones Stakes (Listed)
|2
|92
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|11/14/2022
|Allowance
|1
|80
|Kentucky Downs
|9/8/2022
|Allowance
|6
|66
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|8/9/2022
|Maiden Special Weight
|1
|58
9. Red Route One
|Track
|Date
|Race
|Finish
|Speed Figure
|Pimlico
|5/20/2023
|Preakness Stakes (Gr. 1)
|4
|95
|Oaklawn Park
|4/22/2023
|Bath House Row Stakes (Listed)
|1
|102
|Oaklawn Park
|4/1/2023
|Arkansas Derby (Gr. 1)
|6
|98
|Oaklawn Park
|2/25/2023
|Rebel Stakes (Gr. 2)
|2
|102
|Oaklawn Park
|1/28/2023
|Southwest Stakes (Gr. 3)
|2
|98
|Churchill Downs
|11/26/2022
|Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes (Gr. 2)
|4
|80
|Churchill Downs
|10/30/2022
|Street Sense Stakes (Gr. 3)
|5
|72
|Keeneland
|10/8/2022
|Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity (Gr. 1)
|3
|91
|Kentucky Downs
|9/5/2022
|Maiden Special Weight
|1
|82
|Saratoga
|8/6/2022
|Maiden Special Weight
|5
|70
Horse Racing Betting Guides 2023
- Horse Racing Betting Guide – Discover Best Horse Racing Betting Sites in USA Ranked & Reviewed.
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Compare Top Offshore Online Betting Sites.
- Best Bitcoin Betting Sites – Top-rated Bitcoin Sportsbooks in USA Ranked & Reviewed.
- Crypto Betting Guide – Discover the Best Crypto Betting Sites in USA.
- Cash Out Betting Guide – Compare Best Betting Sites with Cash Out Option.