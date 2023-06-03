Horse Racing

Belmont Stakes 2023 Odds: Forte (+250) & Angel of Empire (+350) Among Early Favorites

Gia Nguyen
The 2023 Belmont Stakes will mark the final Triple Crown race of the year. Known as the Test of the Champion, the 1 ½ mile race will feature 12 of the top thoroughbreds in the nation running for the final jewel of the Triple Crown at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.

Belmont Stakes Early Favorites: Forte (+250), Angel of Empire (+350) Sit Atop Odds Board

Forte (+250) and Angel of Empire (+350) will enter Belmont Park among the early favorites to win the 155th Belmont Stakes.

Forte also opened the 2023 Kentucky Derby as the morning line favorite before being forced to withdraw from the race due to injury. The Todd Pletcher-trained horse also missed the Preakness Stakes while recovering, meaning this will be the first and only time that horse racing fans will be able to see the colt perform in a Triple Crown race.

Meanwhile, Angel of Empire skipped the Preakness to focus on the Belmont Stakes in New York. Angel of Empire emerged as the favorite at Churchill Downs after Forte was scratched and finished in the money with a third-place finish at the Kentucky Derby. With a top Equibase Speed Figure of 106, Angel of Empire will join Forte as one of the fastest horses running at Belmont Park next week.

Belmont Stakes 2023 Odds

Aside from Forte and Angel of Empire, there are a few other horses with a legitimate chance to ride into the winner’s circle.

Another Todd Pletcher-trained horse, Tapit Trice, missed the first two Triple Crown races but will be making his return to the track at Belmont Park. Tapit Trice is third on the odds board with +400 odds to win the Belmont Stakes, followed by National Treasure (+700) and Arcangelo (+1200), who round out the top five contenders at Belmont Park in New York.

Hit Show (+1400), Raise Cain (+1400), and Red Route One (+1600) will be among the most popular longshots while Tapit Shoes (+2500) and Il Miracolo (+5000) own the longest odds to win the Belmont Stakes in 2023.

Compare the 2023 Belmont Stakes odds for every horse at BetOnline below.

Horse Odds Play
Forte +200 BetOnline logo
Angel of Empire +350 BetOnline logo
Tapit Trice +400 BetOnline logo
National Treasure +700 BetOnline logo
Arcangelo +1200 BetOnline logo
Hit Show +1400 BetOnline logo
Raise Cain +1600 BetOnline logo
Red Route One +1600 BetOnline logo
Tapit Shoes +2500 BetOnline logo
Il Miracolo +5000 BetOnline logo

Horse Racing
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily.
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily.
